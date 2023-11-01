Proving RICO | EMA Leaks
They admit DNA is there. They admit it shouldn't be there. They didn't recall. RICO.
What if health regulators already knew linearised DNA should not be in the shots, knew it constituted an impurity, then admitted they knew DNA was in the shots... and never withdrew them?
This is what the “Rapporteur's Rolling Review Report Quality - COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BioNTec.doc” from the EMA leaks states. Not only do they declare linearised DNA is an impurity not part of the final product, but they admit no testing data has been submitted regarding the plasmid DNA shots in quality control.
And yet HealthCanada admits they knew about the DNA in the shots all along. The DNA that isn’t supposed to be there.
And they never withdrew it.
What is RICO?
Stands for Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, it was a statute passed in the US that permits private prosecution (read: public may bring suit) against corrupt organisations, so long as they meet at least two predicate offences.
Predicate Offences
A "pattern of racketeering activity" requires at least two acts of "racketeering activity," […] predicate offenses must be "related" and must "amount to or pose a threat of continued criminal activity" […]
A predicate offence is sort of like a foundational basis and ‘minimum threshold’ required in order to bring a RICO suit. The Daily Beagle has compiled a list of the most likely to succeed based on the landslide of evidence we’ve compiled. Other evidence may also exist.
Biological Weapons
18 U.S. Code Chapter 10 - BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS
Whoever knowingly develops, produces, stockpiles, transfers, acquires, retains, or possesses any biological agent, toxin, or delivery system for use as a weapon, or knowingly assists a foreign state or any organization to do so, or attempts, threatens, or conspires to do the same […]
— 18 U.S. Code § 175 - Prohibitions with respect to biological weapons
Per our earlier work:
Pfizer: We Don't Adapt Viruses That We Adapt (Pfizer gives contradictory testimony on virus mutations)
From Buffer With Love (contaminating buffer solution used in shots with mould)
Bacterial Endotoxins In mRNA Shots Exceeds FDA Acceptability Criteria | EMA Leaks
Terrorism
18 U.S. Code Chapter 113B - TERRORISM
[…] A person who, without lawful authority, uses, threatens, or attempts or conspires to use, a weapon of mass destruction […]
[…] (2) against any person or property within the United States […]
[…] (2) the term “weapon of mass destruction” means—
[…] (C) any weapon involving a biological agent, toxin, or vector (as those terms are defined in section 178 of this title); […]
[…] term “biological agent” means any microorganism (including, but not limited to, bacteria, viruses, fungi, rickettsiae or protozoa), or infectious substance, or any naturally occurring, bioengineered or synthesized component of any such microorganism or infectious substance, capable of causing—
(A) death, disease, or other biological malfunction in a human, an animal, a plant, or another living organism; […]
See:
Proving AstraZeneca Vaccines Kill Children (“All other GM Adenovirus shots implicated”)
Proving The mRNA Shots Harm Children (myocarditis, pericarditis, etc)
“Daily Beagle Uncovers 110k Increase As Traitorous Cancer Orgs Hide Data”
Infodemic Manager Accidentally Proves This Is Europe Wide (excess deaths)
Midazolam Murder Mysteries: Who Is Dr Evans? (Doctor “Good Death”)
How To Make A Pandemic Worse... (withholding antibiotics)
Death By Dehydration In ICU (COVID-19 patients given higher dosages of drugs)
Kanada's Aktion T4 (Canadian government financed mass murder campaign)
This compiled list of harms caused by the shots (and shorter list visual version)
Fraud
18 U.S. Code Chapter 63 - MAIL FRAUD AND OTHER FRAUD OFFENSES
[…] having devised or intending to devise any scheme or artifice to defraud, or for obtaining money or property by means of false or fraudulent pretenses […] distribute, supply, or furnish or procure for unlawful use […] anything represented to be or intimated or held out to be such counterfeit or spurious article […]
[…] violation [also] occurs in relation to […] any benefit authorized, transported, transmitted, transferred, disbursed, or paid in connection with, a presidentially declared major disaster or emergency […] or affects a financial institution […]
See:
EMA Leaks: Trial Site News Finds Pfizer Likely Committed Fraud
Pfizer Trial Uses Racism To Cover Tracks (“self-induced due to watermelon diet”)
Pfizer Skips Leg Day On Mouse Malarkey (evidence suggesting image/trial fraud)
Misleading Vaccine Miscarriage Paper Hides Conflicts Of Interest
FudgeGate: ONS Makes Person-Years Go Up As Deaths Mysteriously Disappear
FudgeGate: Return Of The Fudge (CDC use numerous sleight of hand tricks to hide bad data)
The unanswered questions of COVID19 Shot Questions document
Lack of data on insert, lack of presentation of insert to shot receiver, failing to gain informed consent etc.
Any person who attempts or conspires to commit any offense under this chapter shall be subject to the same penalties as those prescribed for the offense, the commission of which was the object of the attempt or conspiracy.
See:
Stella Kyriakides conspiring to hide evidence of harms from the shots by intentionally avoiding an Article 5(2) unforeseen variation declaration by manually phoning agencies (thus leaving no papertrail)
Why You Can't Trust Medical Advice On Vaccines (kickback schemes and profiteering)
Health Canada Admits Plasmids In mRNA Shots Are Real (“They don't care”)
EMA Leaks: "Acceptability Criteria Is Confidential" (hid data)
FDA shows utter contempt for the health and safety of the American Public (ignored external data)
Former FDA head who approved the shots, Scott Gottlieb, given a position on Pfizer’s Board of Directors
Former FDA head Stephen Hahn, who approved the next set of shots, given a position on Flagship Pioneering, firm who started up Moderna with investment in Moderna.
MP Elliot Colburn refusing to examine excess deaths data, verbally abusing concerned constituent.
Rutgers University Exposed: Self-Profiteering Vaccine Mandates
Misleading Vaccine Miscarriage Paper Hides Conflicts Of Interest
Any of the cases where agencies have conspired to perpetuate the fraud, hide the truth, or benefit financially from the corrupt organisations whilst selling public health and safety down the river.
[…] having devised or intending to devise any scheme or artifice to defraud, or for obtaining money or property by means of false or fraudulent pretenses, representations, or promises, transmits or causes to be transmitted by means of wire, radio, or television communication in interstate […] any writings, […] pictures, or sounds for the purpose of executing such scheme or artifice […]
[…] violation [also] occurs in relation to, […] any benefit authorized, transported, transmitted, transferred, disbursed, or paid in connection with, a presidentially declared major disaster or emergency […] or affects a financial institution […]
See:
Video on fraud and propaganda dubbed ‘P R O P A G A N D A . E X E’
Scott Gottlieb, former FDA, on Board of Directors for Pfizer, ‘concerned’ about lack of rollout
Literally any “safe and effective” statement made publicly in order to intice uptake.
(a) Whoever knowingly and willfully executes, or attempts to execute, a scheme or artifice—
(1) to defraud any health care benefit program [...]
See:
Literally any COVID-19 benefit program used to finance the shots.
Literally any COVID-19 benefit program used to finance ‘treatment’ with a fraudulent PCR positive result.
Whoever knowingly executes, or attempts to execute, a scheme or artifice—
(1) to defraud a financial institution; or
(2) to obtain any of the moneys, funds, credits, assets, securities, or other property owned by, or under the custody or control of, a financial institution, by means of false or fraudulent pretenses, representations, or promises;
See:
Any time Pfizer & Co declared their shots were safe and effective to intice investment from stock brokers and shareholders.
Any time Pfizer & Co took financial collateral or assets from banks.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla bailed upon immediate announcement of the shots and sold $5.6 million in stock.
Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel sold more than $400 million of company stock during the pandemic.
Obstruction of Justice
18 U.S. Code Chapter 73 - OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
18 U.S. Code § 1510 - Obstruction of criminal investigations
(2) Whoever uses physical force or the threat of physical force against any person, or attempts to do so, with intent to— [...]
(B) cause or induce any person to—
(i) withhold testimony, or withhold a record, document, or other object, from an official proceeding; (ii) alter, destroy, mutilate, or conceal an object with intent to impair the integrity or availability of the object for use in an official proceeding; […]
[...] (b) […] knowingly uses intimidation, threatens, or corruptly persuades another person, or attempts to do so, or engages in misleading conduct toward another person, with intent to— [...]
(2) cause or induce any person to—
(A) withhold testimony, or withhold a record, document, or other object, from an official proceeding; (B) alter, destroy, mutilate, or conceal an object with intent to impair the object’s integrity or availability for use in an official proceeding; (C) evade legal process summoning that person to appear as a witness, or to produce a record, document, or other object, in an official proceeding; or (D) be absent from an official proceeding to which such person has been summoned [...]
— 18 U.S. Code § 1512 - Tampering with a witness, victim, or an informant
See:
Any time evidence has been deleted, destroyed, removed, etc.
Any time a doctor, lawyer, professor, whistleblower etc has been bullied or fired out of their job for questioning the shots and prevented from testifying.
[…] knowingly, with the intent to retaliate, takes any action harmful to any person, including interference with the lawful employment or livelihood of any person, for providing to a law enforcement officer any truthful information relating to the commission or possible commission of any Federal offense […]
— 18 U.S. Code § 1513 - Retaliating against a witness, victim, or an informant
See:
“[Brook] Jackson was fired immediately after she reported her concerns to the US Food and Drug Administration.”
Former US Surgeon General trying to falsely insinuate an individual is an account ‘run by a mouse’
The firing and/or harassment of any other whistleblower (E.G. NHS GPs) trying to get them fired.
Extortion and Threats
18 U.S. Code Chapter 41 - EXTORTION AND THREATS
[…] being an officer, or employee of the United States or any department or agency thereof, or representing himself to be or assuming to act as such, under color or pretense of office or employment commits or attempts an act of extortion […]
— 18 U.S. Code § 872 - Extortion by officers or employees of the United States
Extortion refers to imposing an action or obtaining something by force or coercion
— Extortion, Cornell Law School
See:
Every single threat aimed at an unvaccinated person, trying to force them to take the shots (see: ‘P R O P A G A N D A . E X E’ for a few examples), such as jail and fines, restrictions on free movement, denying access to food, and worse.
18 U.S. Code § 873 - Blackmail
Blackmail […] is an unlawful act of one party such as intentionally threatening, accusing of crime, injuring the other party’s property, or exposing secrets if the demands from a person or group are not met, in exchange for money or other things that are significantly valuable to them.
— Blackmail, Cornell Law School
See:
Any concerted online harassment campaigns by government organisations against whistleblowers and those critical of the shots to compel silence or compliance.
Twitter’s pro-vaccine Linda Yaccarino who wishes to suppress ‘awful but lawful’ speech.
[…] intent to extort from any person, firm, association, or corporation, any money or other thing of value, transmits in interstate or foreign commerce any communication containing any threat to injure the property or reputation of the addressee or of another or the reputation of a deceased person or any threat to accuse the addressee or any other person of a crime […]
See:
Any concerted online harassment campaigns by government organisations against whistleblowers and those critical of the shots to compel silence or compliance.
What Does This Mean?
The public need only prove two predicate offences of the above in relation to, either agencies, regulators, or pharmaceutical companies, in order to start RICO proceedings.
This completely negates and bypasses the ‘immunity to liability’ because it switches the assumption to one of well evidenced criminal intent. Once proceedings are started, one can file for document discovery and compel witnesses to testify to build a further damning case against the corruption.
This is no longer a hypothetical, it is within reach. The public themselves can bring RICO; they don’t have to wait for someone else. The last time The Daily Beagle suggested RICO, the seemingly untouchable Sam Bankman-Fried ended up in trial (where he called customers ‘dumb motherfuckers’). The Daily Beagle also spearhead the take down of the OSHA vaccine mandate.
Any supposed anti-vaccine organisation that doesn’t use this (or any of the other proposals, such as how to take down the immunity to liability for both National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act and PREP Act) is purely controlled opposition designed to slow down the resistance movement against this medical fascist state.
Long story short: there’s now sufficient evidence for the public (even you!) to bring RICO suit against these corrupt cronies.
A DEADLY JOKE - that's the useless injection (they pretend is a 'vaccine') which does NOTHING to stop Covid or it's transmission. It simply shortens recipient's lives, brings back previous illnesses (with more serious eventualities) or can Kill recipients outright.
Perhaps this was the Plan from the outset = To kill of the majority of the World's population in order to Save the Planet from 'fictitious Global Warming'?
All the while these murdering injection manufacturers enjoy ZERO LIABILITY from any adverse reactions or DEATHS that follow their poisons being injected.
Mick from Hooe (UK) Unjabbed to live longer!
Trying to understand your reasoning better -
I think your framing is similar to arguments I've made for suing
(under 18 USC 2333 - https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/2333)
imposter government officials *in their personal capacities only*, including the Secretary of State. Imposter SoS would be the first listed defendant in an 18 USC 2333 civil suit as the government official authorized to designate terrorist organizations under 18 USC 2333 but who will clearly not designate his own agency, DoD, HHS, DHS, DOJ etc. as terrorist organizations, nor will he designate SecDef, AG, HHS secretary as individual terrorists, to the extent they form a criminal cabal acting together in furtherance of the criminal programs.
I got to the "personal capacity" point by looking at RICO, False Claims Act and others, and noting statutory exemptions for military, Congress, President, Cabinet (SES), and judges.
These exemptions probably also cover pharmaceutical corporate executives who have been brought into US government sovereign status under Defense Production Act and PREP Act declarations since Jan. 2020.
https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/dual-use-government-officials-of
Do you have a legal theory about how to get past the RICO exemption for government officials acting in their official capacities and private actors, also acting in official capacities to the exten they've been granted sovereign and governmental immunities from suit under DPA and PREP?