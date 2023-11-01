Disclaimer: This does not constitute legal advice, consult with a legal professional.

What if health regulators already knew linearised DNA should not be in the shots, knew it constituted an impurity, then admitted they knew DNA was in the shots... and never withdrew them?

Page 31, Rapporteur's Rolling Review Report Quality - COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BioNTec.doc

Page 32, Rapporteur's Rolling Review Report Quality - COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BioNTec.doc

This is what the “Rapporteur's Rolling Review Report Quality - COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BioNTec.doc” from the EMA leaks states. Not only do they declare linearised DNA is an impurity not part of the final product, but they admit no testing data has been submitted regarding the plasmid DNA shots in quality control.

The Epoch Times’ FOIA of Health Canada

And yet HealthCanada admits they knew about the DNA in the shots all along. The DNA that isn’t supposed to be there.

And they never withdrew it.

What is RICO?

Stands for Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, it was a statute passed in the US that permits private prosecution (read: public may bring suit) against corrupt organisations, so long as they meet at least two predicate offences.

Predicate Offences

A "pattern of racketeering activity" requires at least two acts of "racketeering activity," […] predicate offenses must be "related" and must "amount to or pose a threat of continued criminal activity" […] — Boyle v. United States

A predicate offence is sort of like a foundational basis and ‘minimum threshold’ required in order to bring a RICO suit. The Daily Beagle has compiled a list of the most likely to succeed based on the landslide of evidence we’ve compiled. Other evidence may also exist.

Biological Weapons

18 U.S. Code Chapter 10 - BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS

Whoever knowingly develops, produces, stockpiles, transfers, acquires, retains, or possesses any biological agent, toxin, or delivery system for use as a weapon, or knowingly assists a foreign state or any organization to do so, or attempts, threatens, or conspires to do the same […] — 18 U.S. Code § 175 - Prohibitions with respect to biological weapons

Per our earlier work:

Terrorism

18 U.S. Code Chapter 113B - TERRORISM

[…] A person who, without lawful authority, uses, threatens, or attempts or conspires to use, a weapon of mass destruction […] […] (2) against any person or property within the United States […] […] (2) the term “weapon of mass destruction” means— […] (C) any weapon involving a biological agent, toxin, or vector (as those terms are defined in section 178 of this title); […] — 18 U.S. Code § 2332a - Use of weapons of mass destruction

[…] term “biological agent” means any microorganism (including, but not limited to, bacteria, viruses, fungi, rickettsiae or protozoa), or infectious substance, or any naturally occurring, bioengineered or synthesized component of any such microorganism or infectious substance, capable of causing— (A) death, disease, or other biological malfunction in a human, an animal, a plant, or another living organism; […] — Section 178

See:

Fraud

18 U.S. Code Chapter 63 - MAIL FRAUD AND OTHER FRAUD OFFENSES

[…] having devised or intending to devise any scheme or artifice to defraud, or for obtaining money or property by means of false or fraudulent pretenses […] distribute, supply, or furnish or procure for unlawful use […] anything represented to be or intimated or held out to be such counterfeit or spurious article […] […] violation [also] occurs in relation to […] any benefit authorized, transported, transmitted, transferred, disbursed, or paid in connection with, a presidentially declared major disaster or emergency […] or affects a financial institution […] — 18 U.S. Code § 1341 - Frauds and swindles

See:

Any person who attempts or conspires to commit any offense under this chapter shall be subject to the same penalties as those prescribed for the offense, the commission of which was the object of the attempt or conspiracy. — 18 U.S. Code § 1349 - Attempt and conspiracy

See:

[…] having devised or intending to devise any scheme or artifice to defraud, or for obtaining money or property by means of false or fraudulent pretenses, representations, or promises, transmits or causes to be transmitted by means of wire, radio, or television communication in interstate […] any writings, […] pictures, or sounds for the purpose of executing such scheme or artifice […] […] violation [also] occurs in relation to, […] any benefit authorized, transported, transmitted, transferred, disbursed, or paid in connection with, a presidentially declared major disaster or emergency […] or affects a financial institution […] — 18 U.S. Code § 1343 - Fraud by wire, radio, or television

See:

(a) Whoever knowingly and willfully executes, or attempts to execute, a scheme or artifice— (1) to defraud any health care benefit program [...] — 18 U.S. Code § 1347 - Health care fraud

See:

How Test Kits Are Used To Perpetuate COVID-19 Fraud

Literally any COVID-19 benefit program used to finance the shots.

Literally any COVID-19 benefit program used to finance ‘treatment’ with a fraudulent PCR positive result.

Whoever knowingly executes, or attempts to execute, a scheme or artifice— (1) to defraud a financial institution; or (2) to obtain any of the moneys, funds, credits, assets, securities, or other property owned by, or under the custody or control of, a financial institution, by means of false or fraudulent pretenses, representations, or promises; — 18 U.S. Code § 1344 - Bank fraud

See:

Obstruction of Justice

18 U.S. Code Chapter 73 - OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

18 U.S. Code § 1510 - Obstruction of criminal investigations

(2) Whoever uses physical force or the threat of physical force against any person, or attempts to do so, with intent to— [...] (B) cause or induce any person to— (i) withhold testimony, or withhold a record, document, or other object, from an official proceeding; (ii) alter, destroy, mutilate, or conceal an object with intent to impair the integrity or availability of the object for use in an official proceeding; […] [...] (b) […] knowingly uses intimidation, threatens, or corruptly persuades another person, or attempts to do so, or engages in misleading conduct toward another person, with intent to— [...] (2) cause or induce any person to— (A) withhold testimony, or withhold a record, document, or other object, from an official proceeding; (B) alter, destroy, mutilate, or conceal an object with intent to impair the object’s integrity or availability for use in an official proceeding; (C) evade legal process summoning that person to appear as a witness, or to produce a record, document, or other object, in an official proceeding; or (D) be absent from an official proceeding to which such person has been summoned [...] — 18 U.S. Code § 1512 - Tampering with a witness, victim, or an informant

See:

Any time evidence has been deleted, destroyed, removed, etc.

Any time a doctor, lawyer, professor, whistleblower etc has been bullied or fired out of their job for questioning the shots and prevented from testifying.

[…] knowingly, with the intent to retaliate, takes any action harmful to any person, including interference with the lawful employment or livelihood of any person, for providing to a law enforcement officer any truthful information relating to the commission or possible commission of any Federal offense […] — 18 U.S. Code § 1513 - Retaliating against a witness, victim, or an informant

See:

Extortion and Threats

18 U.S. Code Chapter 41 - EXTORTION AND THREATS

[…] being an officer, or employee of the United States or any department or agency thereof, or representing himself to be or assuming to act as such, under color or pretense of office or employment commits or attempts an act of extortion […] — 18 U.S. Code § 872 - Extortion by officers or employees of the United States

Extortion refers to imposing an action or obtaining something by force or coercion — Extortion, Cornell Law School

See:

18 U.S. Code § 873 - Blackmail

Blackmail […] is an unlawful act of one party such as intentionally threatening, accusing of crime, injuring the other party’s property, or exposing secrets if the demands from a person or group are not met, in exchange for money or other things that are significantly valuable to them. — Blackmail, Cornell Law School

See:

[…] intent to extort from any person, firm, association, or corporation, any money or other thing of value, transmits in interstate or foreign commerce any communication containing any threat to injure the property or reputation of the addressee or of another or the reputation of a deceased person or any threat to accuse the addressee or any other person of a crime […] — 18 U.S. Code § 876 - Mailing threatening communications

See:

Any concerted online harassment campaigns by government organisations against whistleblowers and those critical of the shots to compel silence or compliance.

What Does This Mean?

The public need only prove two predicate offences of the above in relation to, either agencies, regulators, or pharmaceutical companies, in order to start RICO proceedings.

This completely negates and bypasses the ‘immunity to liability’ because it switches the assumption to one of well evidenced criminal intent. Once proceedings are started, one can file for document discovery and compel witnesses to testify to build a further damning case against the corruption.

This is no longer a hypothetical, it is within reach. The public themselves can bring RICO; they don’t have to wait for someone else. The last time The Daily Beagle suggested RICO, the seemingly untouchable Sam Bankman-Fried ended up in trial (where he called customers ‘dumb motherfuckers’). The Daily Beagle also spearhead the take down of the OSHA vaccine mandate.

Any supposed anti-vaccine organisation that doesn’t use this (or any of the other proposals, such as how to take down the immunity to liability for both National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act and PREP Act) is purely controlled opposition designed to slow down the resistance movement against this medical fascist state.

Long story short: there’s now sufficient evidence for the public (even you!) to bring RICO suit against these corrupt cronies.

