In September 2006, Eric Langer boasted grants and contracts from the NIH, financing from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Wellcome Foundation led to "informal collaboration where transfer of know-how, expertise and research materials from the NIH to China resulted in licensed vaccines that saved lives in China".

What lives were saved? Langer didn’t detail, more keen on vaccine licensing. This wasn’t the first time information was shared with China, but it was the first time the public argument of vaccines was used for lower-safety Chinese labs.

Warning Lights Flash In The UK

Original slide of the site

The vaccine industry often engage in sloppy - if not malicious - practices handling pathogens. On the 20th July 2007, an outbreak of Foot and Mouth disease occurred, at the Pirbright site that hosted the Institute for Animal Health (IAH) and the Mercial vaccine plant.

Another slide from the foot and mouth report

The site was described as “shabby and dilapidated”. Storage holding pathogenic Foot and Mouth were not flood resistant. Odd, given flood-prone British countryside, a weird safety feature to lack. Even without flooding, Pirbright had numerous failings. Why so poorly maintained? And why were they located so near to animal farms anyway?

Mercial manufactures vaccines for animals. Foot and Mouth’s impact? Animals. Merial became part of Boehringer Ingelheim. Boehringer Ingelheim wrote eagerly how the US was stockpiling Foot and Mouth vaccines. Who got the contract? Boehringer Ingelheim. Cause problem, sell solution.

The vaccine industry itself, directly responsible for the outbreak, directly profiteered from said outbreak. Clearest example of a vaccine industry releasing a virus and then profiteered from the vaccine they sold in response. Caught red handed.

Not The Only Instance

Another example would be Marek’s disease in chickens, where vaccination leads to increase virulence of the disease in combination with intensive farming leading to rapid viral evolution. The Marek vaccine is known as a “leaky vaccine” and there are plenty more of those.

The Daily Beagle wrote how polio vaccines were responsible for polio outbreaks, something the CDC were forced to admit came from a “vaccine-derived poliovirus” whilst trying to shift the blame to the unvaccinated. Cause problem, sell solution.

Whether negligence or malice (The Daily Beagle believes malice), it is not right they profit from the suffering they cause others and suffer no judicial punishment.

Unvaccinated are screamed as being the pinnacle of disease spread, meanwhile the vaccine industry — supposed experts — plead ignorance and feign innocence when outbreaks originate from their plants. Did the farmers get reimbursed for their losses by Mercial? No.

Lab Leaks Are Common, Not Rare

Many scientists who promote gain-of-function try to paint these lab leaks as rare, once-in-a-lifetime events, and that everything they’re doing is super-safe.

However it isn’t. As early as March 1977 there had been a breach of Smallpox at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. In 1978 Smallpox would escape a lab in Birmingham. An air filter was held together with flimsy ‘adhesive tape’, coupled with numerous safety failings.

Birmingham Smallpox lab, 1978

Not an ‘old time’ thing, either. On 4th December 2014, the Guardian reported 70 UK lab incidents, some ending in 'Crown Prohibition Notices', a criminally enforceable notice indicating huge, serious failings, told labs to shut down because they were so bad.

Between 2015 and 2017 there would be 40 more such lab accidents. We’re not talking someone running with scissor or dropping and breaking a beaker. We’re talking lethal pathogenic viruses and materials shipped to unsuspecting people across the world.

You might just think it’s all the backward Britons, but America had similar issues.

All-American Outbreaks

If you’re familar with the devestation avian flu is wrecking on farmers worldwide, this will be of particular interest.

June 2014, an air-purifier malfunctioned at USDA's Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory (SPRL) in Athens, Georgia and exposed workers to a 'deadly H5N1 [bird flu] strain'. On the 19th, the CDC reported workers elsewhere may have been exposed to anthrax. On the 20th the CDC confirmed they had.

Then, 9th July, same year, researchers found unsecured, abandoned Smallpox vials. The CDC same day accidentally(?) shipped live H5N1 strains to USDA’s SPRL. 14th July, Scientific American made the prescient prediction a lab leak would likely cause the next pandemic. Then in September, the air-purifier in the USDA’s SPRL malfunctioned again, exposing a worker to H5N1 again.

Impossible to attribute to sheer mistake, outbreaks keep occuring at the same facilities, for the same reasons, with alarming frequency, such one has to infer intent; refusal to correct and repeating it is malice.

Vaccine Manufacturers Again? You Betcha.

Buried on a USDA document, they bragged they “maintain” a “bank of AI [Avian Influenza] vaccine”. This would include viral vectors such as the H5N1 virus the USDA kept trying to ‘accidentally’ release.

Guess who gets mentioned as the vaccine manufacturer? Surprise: USDA’s Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory, the source of the H5N1 leaks:

Specifically the line:

They also have developed and improved poultry vaccines.

I bet they did. Poultry being a type of farm bird, like chickens or turkeys. The same ones adversely impacted by H5N1. They didn’t just make vaccines for avian flu, however, they previously boasted of making vaccines for laryngotracheitis and Newcastle disease.

A Bunch Of Swine

The USDA also bragged their African swine flu vaccine candidate was ‘successful’.

Swine Flu, also known as ‘H1N1’ , turns out also leaked from a lab, back in 1977, where researchers proposed a number of theories of origin, including from vaccine manufacturers:

Vaccine trial or challenge. There are two factors that point to the 1977 epidemic as resulting from vaccine challenge or trials: (i) live attenuated influenza virus (LAIV) research was extensive at the time, and (ii) a 1976 H1N1 swine flu outbreak was feared to have pandemic potential and led to a resurgent interest in H1N1 protection and research

Dr Yoshihiro Kawaoka, part of NIH's funded and NIAID directed CEIRS [Centers of Excellence for Influenza Research and Surveillance] working at the University of Madison, decided to experiment with 'antibody resistant' strains of Swine Flu (H1N1). Why?

[…] his goal is to perfect the design of the flu vaccines of the future […]

For the damned vaccine manufacturers, of course! They’ve got to invent more deadly viruses in which to protect you from in their perpetual business loop cycle.

White House Pauses Gain-Of-Function

The bioresearch ‘incidents’ that occurred at the USDA spurred the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the Health and Human Services to wisely institute a pause on funding gain-of-function (GOF) in October 2014. It had valid, sensible grounds, given the USDA near perpetual attempts to ‘accidentally’ release H5N1.

The White House GOF moratorium stopped Ralph Baric's experiments with modified, highly viral bird flu (H5N1) in the same month, the same virus that kept getting leaked from USDA Southeast. The warning lights were all there, so how did the scientific community respond?

They Doubled-Down; Vaccines More Important Than Public Safety

Baric, a scientist at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, even knowing the historical lab disasters, on 12th November 2014, wrote a comment defending dangerous gain-of-function (GOF) research to the NIH, which as previously discussed, no-one actually knew the definition.

Why? So Ralph could continue "vaccine design". Vaccines are more important than public safety from disease spread, don’t you know?

Ralph, not content with his vaccine research being frozen out, would, on the 17th December 2014, argue again that MERS-CoV GOF research is ‘crucial’ for vaccine studies, and argued against the GOF restrictions. Peter Hale of the Foundation for Vaccine Research in Washington, D.C agreed with Baric the GOF ban needed to be lifted.

The pharmaceutical shills had spoken. In the same month, the White House partially lifted the GOF research ban for none other than MERS-CoV, and influenza viruses.

The White House had caved to the vaccine industry’s demands, despite the fact the USDA and USDOI started to detect H5N1 (a bird influenza virus) outbreaks in domestic poultry on the 15th December, after numerous H5N1 ‘failings’ at USDA’s lab.

But That Wasn’t Enough

We’re not talking a post-MERS or post-influenza disaster at Wuhan, though. Even with greenlit MERS and influenza, Ralph Baric - and the vaccine industry - wanted more.

Ralph Baric was no stranger to coronavirus experimentation. Back in May 2005, Ralph authored a paper titled "humanized mice develop coronavirus respiratory disease". Along with partner Vineet D. Menachery who joined in 2010, he conducted research into SARS-CoV, Influenza A, H1N1, H5N1 and MERS-CoV.

On 9th November, 2015, after the gain-of-function pause, Ralph Baric would co-author a paper with Zhengli-Li Shi (colloquially known as ‘Shi Zhengli’) from the Wuhan Institute of Virology on a chimeric bat-mouse coronavirus called 'SHC014-MA15', made from the SCH014 virus found in horseshoe bats (Rhinolophus).

Despite the pause still being in effect for coronaviruses, in 14th March 2016, Baric would flaunt GOF rules again, co-authoring a second paper with Vineet Menachery insisting SARS-like WIV1-CoV (WIV standing for Wuhan Institute of Virology) "was poised for human emergence", where they thanked Zhengli (above) and Wuhan Institute of Virology for access to bat coronaviruses and the NIH for funding it. I bet it was poised.

EcoHealth Alliance Ties

What the earlier 9th November 2015 paper by Baric conveniently failed to declare, until 6th April 2016, is they received funding from EcoHealth Alliance. Even though EcoHealth Alliance were not permitted to finance GOF research:

Who is ‘Z.-L.S’? Well, peer-reviewed papers often use initials to represent the authors on a document, and as you can see from the list of authors for the paper here is there’s only one author name with the initials ‘Z.-L.S’:

None other than Zhengli-Li Shi, also known as the head of the Wuhan Institute of Virology. EcoHealth Alliance would later go on to pay Ralph Baric an undisclosed sum as an ‘honorarium’.

A month after the paper’s admission, in May 2016, EcoHealth Alliance would also admit to NIH they were engaging in "chimera" hybrid virus research involving MERS and SARS used to infect "humanized mice", the same work as Baric.

Near the end of May the NIH suggested to EcoHealth Alliance GOF research — despite a ban — was somehow acceptable, inventing a definition for GOF which wasn’t in the original legal text.

What was Ralph’s justification for flaunting the GOF rules? He claimed the study begun before the White House put the ban in-place, that the NIH had ‘reviewed’ it (with NIH using the same false definition of GOF). Ralph glossed over the fact the study continued during the ban.

Peter Daszak, head of EcoHealth Alliance, sent a letter on the 8th June 2016 to the NIH, arguing differently. He argued that because the virus (supposedly) couldn’t infect humans, it didn’t count as gain-of-function (GOF), even though the original ban included viruses that could infect mammals - which includes animals. EcoHealth Alliance gave a false descriptor of what gain-of-function constituted.

Enter Wuhan Institute Of Biological Products

In 2016, whilst this argument over GOF was occurring, a little known institute - the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products (WIBP) - was flooded, much like the Mercial plant earlier.

In 2017, the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products was embroiled in a vaccine scandal, which was exposed, revealing they were producing fraudulent and defective ‘vaccines’ along with vaccine manufacturer Changsheng:

In November 2017, regulators discovered that both Changsheng and Wuhan Institute of Biological Products sold more than 652,000 ineffective DPT (Diphtheria, Pertussis (whooping cough), and Tetanus) vaccines. And in July 2018, a whistleblower from Changsheng informed authorities that the company fabricated production records of rabies vaccines.

Half a million defective, non-working vaccines had been produced - mainly from the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, showing they were perfectly capable of deception and selling fraud for profit.

Sinopharm Owned Them

The Wuhan Institute of Biological Products is a subsidiary of China National Pharmaceutical Group, also known as ‘Sinopharm’ for short. Sinopharm is described as:

[…] China’s largest pharmaceutical company with more than 1,500 subsidiaries, including six publicly listed entities. […]

It also has a whopping 10,259 retail pharmacies, meaning they are practically the biggest pharmaceutical company in China. Sinopharm are Chinese government run.

Sinovac Were (Supposedly) Privately Owned

In contrast, Sinopharm’s supposed competitive counterpart Sinovac (not to be confused with Sinopharm), manufacturers of the ‘CoronaVac’ COVID-19 shot are - supposedly - private. Their list of partners include the People’s Liberation Army and the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), which says otherwise. CAS run the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

So in-bed were Sinovac with the Chinese government that when Brazil’s President Bolsonaro insinuated ‘chemical warfare’, the CEO of Sinovac himself, Yin Weidong, complained to Brazilian diplomats and insinuated that if the comments were retracted, Brazil might get their CoronaVac shots sooner. Blackmail Pfizer would be proud of.

The same Sinovac CEO on court record as bribing Chinese vaccine regulators in order to get his SARS-CoV-2 vaccine approved. Given the defective vaccine fiasco of Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, is it really surprising their regulators get bribed?

Wuhan Outbreak Was Also Vaccine Related

Sinopharm had their own problematic ties. They worked with the Wuhan Institute of Virology:

[…] the WIV has been working with the China National Biotec Group (CNBG) of the China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) to research and develop an inactivated whole virus vaccine. […]

Unsurprisingly this was the COVID-19 shot. It wasn’t the first time WIV worked on shots. Previously they worked on a flu vaccine, and used chimeric viruses for development of rabies shots.

Returning Reconnections

As mentioned earlier, WIV also worked with Ralph Baric at North Carolina, and received finances from EcoHealth Alliance. Finances that EcoHealth Alliance declared were terminated, originally for:

[...] help in designing vaccines and drugs to protect us from COVID-19 and other coronavirus threats […]

Including the much lambasted Remdesivir sold by Gilead Sciences:

[…] genetic sequences of two bat coronaviruses that we discovered with this grant have been used as lab tools to test the breakthrough antiviral drug Remdesivir […]

They claimed it was to “protect” Americans, but you can’t protect them if you’re the one who causes the outbreak in the first place, financing gain-of-function, using dishonest interpretations of definitions to skirt the law.

WIV also worked with another. A US labatory, in Galveston, Texas.

Everything Is Bigger In Texas

Galveston National Laboratory (GNL), in 2013, agreed to cooperate with the Chinese, using Defense department funding in 2016 to train their researchers. Why are American taxpayers financing another country’s workforce?

James LeDuc - head of the GNL - was disinclined to blame the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Likely because if WIV had released the virus, he was partly to blame. James LeDuc himself had originally proposed partnering with the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), ironically due to ‘prior success’.

Ralph Baric would be invited to the GNL to discuss with ‘Chinese experts’, something he appears to have accepted. Zhengli Li-Shi was also in attendence, and even invited Ralph, to the International Symposium on Emerging Viral Diseases held in Wuhan.

Were Galveston National Laboratory involved in manufacturing vaccines? You bet.

Dr. Peter Hotez — co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children's Hospital, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston — complained that the SARS-CoV vaccine he had developed at University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston was ‘sitting in a freezer’ not being commercially deployed. Oh dear.

Ralph Baric’s Vaccine Ties

Knowing Ralph Baric’s work on engineered viruses and his personal connections to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, it is understandable why he’d be motivated to defend WIV from accusations of a lab leak.

He’d go on record to insist that “there is absolutely no evidence that this virus is bioengineered”. However, he told Italian media a different story, where he declared based on his research that “you can engineer a virus without leaving any trace”.

How would he be able to determine there is no evidence a virus is engineered if he admits there’s methods that leave no trace?

He’d then go on the defence and insist they never created a super virus and that his gain-of-function research risking the lives of the public was absolutely essential for — you guessed it — the false idol of vaccines:

His research laid the groundwork for the first approved anti-covid drug and helped speed the development of the mRNA vaccines that have proved so pivotal.

Aren’t you happier now you have a vaccine for an outbreak that never should have happened? The ‘anti-covid drug’ in question is most likely Remdesivir. As for the mRNA shot? Well, it turns out Ralph himself has a vaccine conflict-of-interest:

Recently, his lab announced the creation of the world’s first pan-coronavirus mRNA vaccine.

He even published his own peer-reviewed paper on his own vaccine to treat a virus that his team were historically experimenting with. Cozy.

Vaccine Manufacturer Cycle Continues

A Russian scientist, Alexander Kagansky, working on a COVID-19 shot had fallen out of a 14th floor apartment building where there were clear signs of stabbing, and surprisingly, Russian police were treating it as a murder. This was in the same month that Pfizer were due to make their poison shots available to the world.

Only a few weeks earlier in the same year, did a former pharmaceutical worker who had quit Merck over the Vioxx scandal, had successfully pushed back on the Californian vaccine mandates and was exposing the risks of the poison shots, had also been killed, in her home, in-front of her child.

Prior to her death, she had received death threats, as a result of the hysteria driven by vaccine cultist media in response to her pushback on tyrannical and invasive mandates. Even the stories reporting on her death still use vaccine cultist terminology like “anti-vaxxer”.

Meanwhile, for all the cancellation of EcoHealth Alliance’s funds, their vaccine manufacturer cycle has been re-financed by the US government, for a grant that lasts 5 years to find:

[…] viral sequences and isolates for use in vaccine development […]

The extent the vaccine industry has caused the public harm goes far beyond than their dodgy, poisonious products. They cause the outbreaks themselves.

Edit: Received this highly pertinent piece of information: “contagious vaccines” signalling their intent to cause outbreaks:

The NIH funded this research, in which either DNA from a deadly pathogen is packaged in a contagious but less harmful virus, or the deadly virus’s lethality is weakened by engineering it in a lab. The resultant “vaccines” spread from one person to the next just like a contagious respiratory virus. Only five percent of regional populations would need to be immunized; the other ninety-five percent would “catch” the vaccine as it spread person-to-person through community transmission.

Cutting out the middle man, your objections to being infected being damned.

The Daily Beagle is still not financially viable. Consider fighting back against mainstream media and becoming a subscriber:

Learned something new? Think others need to be made aware? Share so others may learn!

Share

Feel free to leave a comment below: