In a development few Australians were consulted on, Australia waded into the Ukrainian fight and intends to deploy an E-7A Wedgetail aircraft along with 100 Air Force personnel into Ukraine, as announced by Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles.

Australia, a non-NATO signatory not subject to Article 5, signed backroom agreements with NATO’s Support and Procurement Organisation, aiding and abetting NATO logistics, including in Ukraine. Similarly, the US has been eager to test a new Australian logistics hub under “Talisman Sabre” for Pacific deployments. One article reporting on Australia’s involvement in Ukraine offered this suspiciously bizarre retraction:

“This article has been amended. A previous headline inferred there were Nato operations in Ukraine” https://www.airforce-technology.com/news/raaf-e-7a-wedgetail-nato/

Original title? “RAAF E-7A Wedgetail to deploy in support of Nato operations”… in Ukraine. Don’t say the quiet part out loud! This isn’t AusGov’s only involvement: with Operation Kudu, they actively train Ukrainians in the UK for war.

No idle radar platform either, the Wedgetail is able to direct MQ-28A “Ghost Bat” drones, after recently completing RAAF (Royal Australian Air Force) trials barely weeks ago, WGDR Phil Parsons became the first qualified. Costing approximately $8 to $10 million each, manufacturer Boeing describes Ghost Bat as a “collaborative combat aircraft”, strongly implying it is weapons-capable (Ghost Bats are known for hunting capabilities), inferring Australia is directly using armed drones against Russia.

The Wedgetail has an approximate flight time of 6 hours, and with a prior history of directing airstrikes during the US’ occupation of Iraq, it suggests they also direct artillery, missile and drone strikes; meaning Australia will be directly targeting Russians from within Ukraine.

A serious escalation, and their military budget preps for something bigger, with $55 billion AUD for 2024-25, increasing to $100 billion by 2033, they’re floating the idea of recruiting “non-Australian citizens” (foreigners) as cannon fodder to make up shortfalls. Perhaps something to do with becoming the second country (outside of Britain) to receive access to the US’ nuclear propelled submarines for “long-range strike capabilities”. Who are they intending to strike long-range?

Europe Gears Up For War As UK Adopts Nuclear Aggression

Australia aren’t the only ones turning aggressive: Finland, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are withdrawing from the Ottawa treaty, and Ukraine already has. It is an agreement that prohibits landmines due to high civilian casualties. The UK also got pressured to drop it, but landmines are pointless given they’re an island surrounded by water.

The UK instead adopted a posture of nuclear aggression, scrapping purchases of F-35Bs and switching to 12 nuclear-capable F-35As, an estimated high end cost of $110 million each including parts and servicing, a minimum of $1.32 billion (£998 million). UK MP John Healy stated it shows “a significant change in our nuclear posture”, intending to rely on nuclear missiles to compensate for their crumbling military infrastructure in response to Russia.

Funnily, the UK couldn’t even “repair” a stranded out-of-fuel F-35 fighter jet forced to land in India during Israel’s unprovoked attack on Iran. Unless the UK are trying to cover up Iran damaging the jet, it scarcely makes sense. Embarrassing if you can’t repair an out-of-fuel aircraft!

Despite this, crazily, Germany are looking to sign a defence pact with the UK, and German industry correctly fears a draft would cause labour shortages. Meanwhile Russia developed a “Killer Whale” drone designed to spoof other aircraft for use in Ukraine. They also discovered a makeshift chemical weapons lab manufacturing chloropicrin to drop from drones, in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention. Concerning.

Trump Flipflops On Ukraine; Betrays Americans

Not surprising to anybody who read The Facade Government, US President Donald Trump flipflopped at least 4 times on Ukraine regarding weapons, several happening during this article’s draft.

So far he has:

Withheld weapons includes 155mm artillery rounds, GMLRS munitions for HIMARS; Stinger, AIM-7, Hellfire and Patriot missiles. Ukraine desperately tried to bypass the weapons freeze. Anyone can deduce the truth: Kiev’s recent fire after a major drone attack was due to a shortage of anti-air systems such as Patriot missiles, so reductions are occurring

The Zionist is in full optics damage control. Truth is, America’s unprovoked foray into the Israel-Iran war cost them a large chunk of anti-air missiles, something Trump doesn’t want to admit to already outraged voters opposed to war.

America spent over $1.25 billion in THAAD missiles alone defending genocidal Israel from the consequences of their unprovoked attack on Iran, with some estimating up to 20% of missiles were used: these are meant for America’s anti-nuclear missile defence, not for defending a genocidal country from drone attacks in an unprovoked war.

How quickly did they burn through? The Daily Beagle counts 9 Patriot missiles within 16 seconds (using this footage), and an unverified report claims ‘dozens’ (a Patriot missile launcher can hold about 16 PAC-3 missiles, so, plausible), responding to Iran’s retaliation against America's unprovoked attack, with Iran missiling Al-Udeid Base in Doha, Qatar. Iran fired approximately 19 missiles, suggesting the ‘unverified’ report is accurate.

At that rate of fire, even if the US had about 3,800 Patriot missiles, they would run out after 2 hours; for contrast, Israel only shipped Ukraine 90 Patriot missiles. Imagine using 24 missiles within perhaps 45 seconds, and you’ve got an idea how spooked the US government are.

So the reality: the US are clawing back oversea shipments out of desperation to maintain dwindling stockpiles, worsened by issues in US-Japan manufacturing Patriot missiles due to critical component shortages, no doubt a result from the China trade war. Even though Germany offered to buy US weapons for Ukraine, the Pentagon stated they are reviewing shipments to all countries, not just Ukraine. All countries, except…

Israel First; America Last

AIPAC bribes are paying off. Costing a mere $2.6 million (>$2 mil to Gottheimer and >$600k to Lawler), Josh Gottheimer from the Blue Zionist Party and Mike Lawler from the Red Zionist Party have jointly pushed the Bunker Buster Act, proposing America just gives away $2 billion each B-2 bombers along with GBU-57/B MOP bombs (AKA Bunker Buster bombs the US dropped on Iran’s civilian nuclear facilities), all to Israel for free, paid for by the US taxpayer, whom will no doubt appreciate Israel making essentially a $1.99 billion profit from this political kickback slushfund scheme whilst struggling to pay rent, food, and spiralling healthcares. AIPAC can ignore the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), as the Zionist Trump regime (that still-haven’t-released Epstein docs) deprioritised enforcement on FARA.

Gottheimer is devout to his money-making scheme: he tried to pass the exact same bill back in 2024, same time last year, suggesting Israel always intended to bomb Iran, and has absolutely nothing to do with Iran’s over 30 year old nuclear facilities.

Proving the US government are just a Zionist regime by proxy, despite screaming weapons shortages at Ukraine, America greenlit shipments of a whopping 3,845 KMU-558 B/B JDAM conversion kits (for BLU-109 concrete penetrators) and 3,280 KMU-572 F/B JDAM conversion kits (for MK-82 500lb bombs), a total of 7,125 conversion kits, which, if they’re not used to attack Iran unprovoked again, given Mossad drones continue to buzz Iran even during this “ceasefire”, will certainly be used to further the genocide of Palestinians. Israel even had the cheek to ask the American military to hold their stolen lands in Syria for them.

As Ron Paul put it: Gaza starves, US green-lights more weapons to Israel. Don’t expect the genocide enabling EU to speak up any time soon either, even if they’re the ones who supposedly have a court of human rights.

Red Paint Now Terrorism, Say Unhinged Zionist Regime Supporters

The UK government officially labelled Palestine Action a terrorist group. For what, you might ask? Stabbings in Southport? Bombings? Mailing anthrax? Use of guns? Political assassination? Throwing acid in the face of women? Gang raping children? Beating up elderly people? Shoving someone onto train tracks?

‘This is like, twenty 9/11s!’

No. Throwing red paint onto a plane. Sacré Rouge! Rabid Pro-genocide Zionists raged! Pro-Israel order-order.com (“Guido Fawkes”) was full of commentators revealing ugliness. One limp-wristed user terrified out of their wits called the red paint throwing “Terrorism. Pure and simple” as if paint throwing was compariable to blown apart victims. Children’s water pistol fights must make them wet the bed! What about all those graffiti artists roaming freely about?! Won’t someone please think of the genociders?!

Others called for Palestine Action to be shot (“should have been slotted”) or jailed for life (“charge with treason and imprison for life”). Such is the irrationality of the Zionist lobby. Perhaps pro-genociders forget treason doesn’t apply when someone opposes a foreign nation’s genocide (Israel isn’t the UK, even if subversion of UK democracy seems like it). Don’t expect genocide enabling plod to investigate these incitements to violence though; no emojis were used. 😤🖕

The label of terrorist against Palestine Action appears to have been driven, in part, by the organisation “We Believe in Israel” (ironic given the number of lies their government peddles). For all the death threats issued by the unhinged, here’s the kicker: The UK government publicly stated the RAF were unaffected. Oops! Guess the Parliamentary Commons forgot to mention that part when defaming Palestine Action with a permanent terrorism label.

No deaths, no injuries, no lasting damage, and opposition to genocide is now terrorism? No doubt because the UK government profits from said genocide. Palestine Action are in good (former) company: whistleblower Julian Assange had similar mistreatment, including death threats, and languished in prison for daring to speak truth to power. Anyone remember what happened to Edward Snowden?

Either way, it confirms the UK government works for Zionists rather than the British public, and just like the overzealous oppression of Palestinians, they’re opting to do the same against native Brits in their own homeland. This isn’t the first time it has happened.

How long will the American and British public tolerate their Zionist overlords for, we wonder?

