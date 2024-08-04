This will be an extremely intricate situation to navigate, so even if you don’t agree with a given point, bear with the article, because there’s a lot of hidden elements to unpack which may end up changing your mind on the wider context.

Keir’s Starmtroopers

Keir Starmer recently announced the mass rollout of “facial recognition technology” in order to restrict the free movements of ‘criminals’, as exposed by Big Brother Watch, and scarcely mentioned in mainstream media:

Was this in response to a stabbing of 10 British children in Southport, three of which are dead? No. The mass stabbing had been done by Axel Rudakubana, a 17 year old, born in Cardiff (in Wales) to two Rwandan migrants, and it provoked zero retaliary response from the government.

What the government was responding to were the protests and riots organised in response to the stabbing, where Keir ‘angrily blamed the far-right’. Now, it’s very easy to get sucked in here as it seems like we have clear cut good guys and bad guys in the classically wrong Hollywood trope, but there’s more to this whole story than first meets the eye.

Keir Is A Friend Of Israel

This might seem incredibly random, but it is relevant to the wider story. In the article Dumpster Fire: Politics In Pictures, it is well known, that the man who refused to prosecute paedophile Jimmy Savile — Keir Starmer — took a great many donations from a group known as “Labour Friends Of Israel”:

He even took liberty to address them directly and in-person to say he would not allow boycotts of Israeli goods:

Why is this relevant?

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (A.K.A Tommy Robinson) Is Also A Friend Of Israel

Stephen proudly wearing an IDF shirt

Stephen proudly wearing a Mossad shirt.

And before you say ‘maybe he just bought those shirts’, he’s him on an IDF tank at the Golan Heights…

For those of you not familiar, the riots and protests (supposedly ‘against’ the Southport stabbing), were organised by Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, a name so suspiciously middle-class (and not working class) he had to adopt a fake British sounding name in order to trick people.

It’s not a hard thing to conclude regarding his involvement either: the rioters were explicitly chanting “Tommy Tommy Tommy Robinson” (apparently his ego needs stroking even with a fake name?).

Smarter folks might have noticed the fake name is basically comprised of the word ‘Tommy’ (from the nickname given to British troops during WW1) and ‘Robinsons’ (the famous British squash drink given to children). I.E. the most obviously generic British references possible. It’d be like if he called himself Royce Cadbury.

Why the media keep referring to his fake name, we’ll never know — maybe it’ll spoil the illusion of ‘the far-right’ if they said ‘Riots Organised By Stephan Yaxley-Lennon’ or ‘Riots Organised By The IDF’?

As evidenced, Stephen Yaxley-Lennon is rabidly pro-Israel. Just like the UK government, and Keir Starmer. And it turns out these riots serve Israel’s objectives a lot better than they do the British public.

Even the pro-Israel Times of Israel announced Stephen Yaxley-Lennon was receiving financing from pro-Israel groups back in 2019, expressing some confusion. The EDL have been supporting Israel from at least 2009. English Defence League? Seems more like Israel Defence League.

Stepen Yaxley-Lennon Exits Stage Left

Another curiousity is the stabbing occurred on July 29th, shortly after Stephen Yaxley-Lennon exited the UK, supposed in order to flee a court order (he hasn’t fled any other court orders prior to this point). In-fact, his departure was announced by Sky News on… July 29th, although they claim he had already left the country in June (again, using his fake name).

Rioters Attack Muslims

Stepen Yaxley-Lennon had directed his Israeli goons to attack a mosque, supposedly in response to the Southport stabbing, even though the attacker was associated with Rwanda, a majority Christian country in Africa.

Even if you were approaching this with an eye towards race, Rwandans are Africans, most Muslims are classically Arabic. It makes absolutely no sense whichever direction you spin this. His attacks only make sense through the lens of Israeli thinking, and not through British thinking.

Essentially, this is an attempt to cause the British public to fight pro-Palestinians, essentially dividing a now Israel-critical British public (one type of Israeli enemy) into fighting supporters of Palestinians (another type of Israeli enemy), whilst allowing a pro-Israel government to expand their authoritarian powers.

Media Fuel The Fire

‘We’re after a man; may be male, man-aged and looks like a man.’

Remember when nearly every other stabbing crime was about “a man” with zero details? You know, ‘just in-case it made people racist and angry’. And how nearly every other protest (E.G. the anti-lockdown, anti-mandate and anti-vaccine protests) got practically zero coverage? These are typically censored via UK government “D-Notices”.

Well, curiously, the media have played into the riots, not only with perpetual coverage, but by doing something they almost never do, which is not only to name the perpetrator, but to also immediately both reveal a descriptor and photographs of the stabber (the BBC even tossed in a court drawing).

Oh, and the reported stabber just happens to also have ties to the UK government, via the BBC.

It’s fairly obvious then we have plants for Israel — one is Keir Starmer, passing legislation to take away your freedoms, and the other is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who gives him the justification to do so by provoking the British public into attacking enemies of Israel.

Misdirected Anger

Scapegoating Muslims is a convenient distraction, both from the government’s own tyranny (both expansion of and perpetual encroachment) and their current overseas warmongering.

The riots have distracted from the fact the UK has very recently sent additional troops to the middle-east, which looks like they’re planning to go to war with Iran and Lebanon on Israel’s behalf.

