The Israeli Embassy in London said it was “deeply disturbed by the inflammatory and hateful rhetoric expressed on stage”, calling the words ‘advocacy for ethnic cleansing’. They would know: they say shooting children has “no human rights concerns”, and they perverted the course of justice previously (so nice of the UK police to collude with a foreign embassy).

Such resounding moral standing from the Middle East’s “only” democracy, so long as you ignore the fact Iran holds elections for their Parliament and Netanyahu keeps abusing his powers in his 18 year long reign to the point he declares war every time his tenure is threatened (Netanyahu’s unprovoked bombing of Iran was only 2 days after opposition parties threatened to dissolve the Israeli government).

Israel, famous for such diplomatic stunts such as calling for children to be murdered, shooting at diplomats and gunning down children (tripling it in the West Bank where there isn’t even a warzone), got upset at the thought of someone daring to advocate genocide. ‘That’s our job!’, complained the Israeli Embassy, we’d imagine. What purpose a diplomatic Embassy serves when the nation it represents always attacks unprovoked isn’t clear. The Hannibal Directive must make for awkward conversations during functions; if the IDF shoot unarmed Israelis, doesn’t that make anti-IDF rhetoric pro-Semitic? Watch heads spin!

Meanwhile pro-genocide pro-pedophilia Germany (whom believes violently attacking the sovereignty of other nations unprovoked is “self-defence”) sought to “prove” critics “wrong” by abusing police resources to silence them, raiding 170 people who said mean hurty words on the Internet. Deal with the rising violent knife crime in Germany? Not before the German police defend the child genociders’ feelings (won’t somebody please think of the weapons shipments to Israel?).

How awful. Being called a name by a stranger on the Internet is worse than a child starving to death in an enclave surrounded by violent murderous thugs who shoot you if you try to go get food. In one horribly depraved case, a member of the public used deeply offensive language towards Green German minister Robert Habeck, he called him an… idiot! Le gasp! That’s like the I-word, but for German people! Habeck was quick to utilise the full power of his shining 160+ IQ wit to draft the ultimate, well thought out rebuttal... resorting to State violence and having his critic raided. Sure showed him! Habeck can rest easy knowing people will now also compare him to Stalin instead of just calling him an idiot. Bravo!

Meanwhile Donald Trump is fuming over Thomas Massie’s refusal to back the Big Bloated Bill, for holding the controversial positions of… not wanting to increase the debt burden upon Americans, refusing to back forever overseas wars of the “no new wars” broken-promises President, and calling out Trump’s unprovoked attack on Iran.

Trump has been screaming he’ll get Massie removed (yet again, this is his third attempt), along with Thom Tillis, attempting to stifle opposition to Zionist warmongering, but the soured voter base have seen Trump’s true colours, and has given Trump the middle finger, giving Massie a surge in donations to combat Trump’s pro-AIPAC moves. By sheer coincidence, if you’re a US resident interested in donating to Thomas Massie, you can do so here, he even accepts Bitcoin, so CBDC carrying hipsters can contribute too. This message isn’t sponsored, The Daily Beagle just doesn’t like weapon shipping warmongering genocidal freaks.

Zohran Mamdani

Meanwhile, in New York, the media have been running overtime to try to paint Israeli critic Zohran Mamdani in the worst possible light, calling him everything from being a closet Communist, a Socialist, to an antisemite! (This is the same media that try to make it sound like the “lethal aid” is the one killing Palestinian children and not the IDF killers with the guns).

It is all in a desperate bid to hide the truth and bury the real story: that New York City’s public, having one of the largest Jewish populations outside of Israel (estimated to be 13% of NYC’s total population), has finally grown tired of Israel’s mass genocide, and seeks a hardline, anti-Zionist candidate who can call out genocide when they see it. It’s an explosive story, buried by made up headlines falsely accusing Zohran of Communism, Socialism and antisemitism.

Contrast Zohran’s main competitor: Democrat New York Mayor Adams, having bent the knee to the genocidal State by setting up a so-called “antisemitism taskforce”, a thin veneer for censorship of anyone critical of the Israeli regime, much like Republican Donald Trump’s “antisemitism taskforce”. Nice to know the Zionist Uniparty walks in lockstep and will exploit any party, creed and race for their own ends. Politicians will sell out and aid the murder of children… so long as the price is right, it seems.

