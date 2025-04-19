Spending the last few months dumbfounded and awe-struck as Americans eagerly parrot literal made-up bullshit in order to justify the erosion of Constitutional liberties enshrined in the Constitution.
Zionist Trump (for that is what he is; The Grayzone caught foreign lobbyist group AIPAC [American Israel Public Affairs Committee] bragging they had control of Trump’s NatSec team), has gone on to threaten Harvard’s tax-exempt status and block all foreign students joining after Harvard tried to defend their First Amendment rights (as enumerated under the Constitution), with Trump punishing them for trying to articulate their rights under the Constitution.
Harvard’s lawsuit was in response to Donald Trump’s control freak manipulation over what protests Universities were allowed to have on their own campus grounds, in a desperate bid by Trump to effort to stifle criticisms of Israel’s mass murder of children (simply relabelled as “anti-semitism” to hide the fact they are anti-genocide protests).
The Literal Made-Up Bullshit
Americans who haven’t yet cottoned on — or worse, paid-for shills who take money to backstab the country — have put forward a number of dishonest, easily refuted, often times irrelevant arguments in an effort to defend Zionist Trump’s attempt to erode the Constitution, these arguments include:
He’s cutting funding/hand outs/freebies.
He’s fighting DEI.
He’s socking it to those Liberals/Communists/Marxists/Muslims/[insert any other ‘undesirable’ supposedly not deserving of Constitutional rights]
He’s cracking down on extremely violent, bomb-laden, knife-wielding protests.
He must stop the protests on campus!
They’re not actual US citizens.
If they are US citizens then their citizenship can be revoked.
None of this is happening and Trump is trolling.
Well it could have been worse under [insert Kamala/Biden/Space Hitler/Other].
Anyone who disagrees and supports Constitutional rights is a Liberal Blue-haired Closet Marxist.
And other disturbingly batshit, out-of-touch suggestions that ignore fundamental Constitutional rights or the truth of the situation; as the Danish say: fuld af lort (full of shit).
1- Made-Up Bullshit. Trump isn’t cutting funding. He committed $1 trillion to the US military budget, sent $12 billion of taxpayers’ money to Israel, and continues to send billions to Ukraine, even after he lied about ending the Ukraine war (in 24 hours or otherwise).
2- Complete Crock. Trump explicitly stated it was to combat anti-semitism, and to add insult to injury, he complained about racism at Princeton: “Princeton has perpetuated racist and antisemitic policies”. So saying this is due to DEI cuts is an outright lie. Any White Conservatives thinking Trump would ride to the rescue will find out he’s only defending the minority of genocidal Zionists against everyone else.
3- Dithering Drittprat. Anti-genocide protestors come from all walks of life, and includes a mixture of Liberals, Conservatives, Christians, Muslims and even Jews. Even members of the IDF have signed a letter calling for an end of the war. That doesn’t fit the bullshit narrative though, does it? Oops.
4- Absolute Stronzata. The prime example, Mahmoud Khalil, has not been charged with a crime. If protestors were violent then it becomes a police matter; instead Trump is attempting to censor people protesting Israel’s genocide on campus. Hence why he’s cutting the University funding rather than punishing the police for failure to prosecute. Students have a right to free speech at public schools under case law in Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District (1969, and yes, that was a war protest too).
5- A Steaming Pile Of Sračky. The Federal government has no right to dictate to Universities what protests they must or must not allow on campus; First Amendment says the government may not mandate nor stifle speech, or freedom of assembly. If University students are “occupying” University buildings, then any matter of dispute — if it even exists — is purely between the University and the Students. Not the Federal government. And even if it did, the First Amendment prohibits the restriction anyway.
6- Complete Kuhscheiße. Trump has been caught on air talking about “deporting (exiling?) US citizens”. The Zionist controlled government wants to erode your rights exactly as they did the Palestinians, and forcefully deport you the same way as well (label everybody a terrorist/violent criminal/undesirable undeserving of rights and et voilà, tyranny!). Trump tried to use hyperbole to justify his violation of rights by giving extreme examples (E.G. murderers) but the thin wedge means they will apply it to anybody the government calls a terrorist (including pacifists, concerned parents and the J6ers). The most recently deported man was deported because he wore a Bulls hat and a hoodie.
But even if they weren’t US citizens, U.S. v. Wong Kim Ark, a case from 1898, ruled aliens (migrants) living in the US counted as a “person” regarding the Fifth amendment; Bridges v. Wixon in 1945 said any deportations must follow Due Process and may not simply deport people for their political affiliations, and Boumediene v. Bush reinforced this further to say a foreign person on foreign soil may bring a case in a US court (Fifth amendment; right to a fair trial). Trump does not get to upturn 120+ years of casemaking and the Constitution.
7- Utter Bzdura. Fourteen Amendment clearly states “No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States”. The US government cannot revoke a US citizens’ citizenship. Case law Afroyim v. Rusk goes further and says the US government may not forcefully deport US citizens anywhere either.
8- Gaslighting And Complete Hästskit. With literal wall-to-wall coverage, photographs, verbatim quotations and evidence, who would be dishonest enough to say this isn’t happening?
9- Il est plein de merde! Biden is a Zionist and Kamala is a Zionist. Nothing has changed! Still endless overseas wars, giant budgets, support for genocide, zero peace.
10- Pure Skitsnack. Stooping to deluded personal attacks means you concede and cannot refute the premise. The Constitution is apolitical, non-partisan; it does not say ‘only applies to selfish Conservatives’, it does not say ‘Liberals need not apply’, it says WE THE PEOPLE; all people, blue haired, liberal, conservative, apolitical or otherwise. You don’t get to violate rights just because you call somebody names.
So What Do We Call This? A Facade Government
US voters right now are experiencing a facade government. Sold a soap opera stuntshow, the US government puts on major acts pretending they’ve giving voters what they want, when real actions show otherwise. Want some examples?
Budget Cuts At The Pentagon That Increase The Budget
[Words] Hegseth Orders Pentagon To Make Sweeping Budget Cuts
[Actions] Hegseth Says Pentagon Will Get Its First $1 Trillion Budget
[$1tr comes to about $3,030 each for every man, woman and child in America; bigger than the financial budget of The Daily Beagle; so any time you’re $3k short of something, thank the government for spending your taxes on killing children.]
The Pro-Peace Pro-War WEF Globalist Tulsi Gabbard
[Words] Tulsi Gabbard endorses Trump, casting him as the pro-peace, pro-freedom candidate; “We cannot be prosperous unless we are at peace”
[Actions] Tulsi Gabbard has just called for other countries to join the US in attacking the Houthis in Yemen, a country in which she once strongly opposed intervention.
The End To Ukrainian Aid That Never Ended
[Words] Trump describes how he could solve Russia-Ukraine conflict in 24 hours
[Words] (28th Feb 2025) Trump argues with Zelenskyy in Oval Office (Big stunt, loads of attention, rah-rah-rhetoric)
[Words] (4th March 2025) U.S. weapons deliveries to Ukraine came to an abrupt halt on Monday evening after President Donald Trump ordered a pause on all aid
[Words] (6th March 2025) Trump administration pauses flow of intelligence
[Waits for a short while until the public are distracted.]
[Actions] (11th March 2025) US resumes military aid and intelligence sharing (Stunt over, phew, imagine giving what people voted for!)
[Words] Trump says he was being a ‘bit sarcastic’ when he promised to end Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours (Guess he was being sarcastic about everything else he promised too?)
The Ceasefire Where Firings Never Cease
[Words] Trump and Putin agree to an immediate ceasefire for energy infrastructure in Ukraine conflict
[Actions] Ukraine broke the energy infrastructure ceasefire five times within 24 hours.
[Actions] US government ignores Russia’s complaints about Ukraine’s ceasefire violations.
[Actions] US will 'move on' from Ukraine peace talks if no progress soon (there never was any intention for a ceasefire)
Trash-Talking Zelensky Is Banned Except When It Isn’t
[Words] (18th Feb 2025) Trump calls for elections to replace Zelensky.
[Words] (19th Feb 2025) Trump on Zelensky: “A Dictator without Elections”; “has done a terrible job”; “Zelenskyy probably wants to keep the “gravy train” going”; “a modestly successful comedian”
[Actions] (31st March 2025) Trump: “I was very angry, pissed off, when Putin said yesterday that - you know, when Putin started getting into Zelenskyy's credibility” (All Putin did was suggest the UN run Ukraine as an interim to peace which Trump interpreted as an attack on Zelensky’s credibility and rejected the proposal).
The No New Wars New Wars
[Words] Trump Says He Is First President 'In Decades' With 'No New Wars'
[Words] Trump: “During my Administration, we had peace in the Middle East, and we will have peace again very soon! […]”
[Actions] Trump backed the Saudi-led war on Yemen during his administration and vetoed a bipartisan effort to pull U.S. support for Riyadh
[Actions] Trump called Defense Secretary Jim Mattis seemingly to demand the assassination of Assad, shouting, “Let’s fucking kill him! Let’s go in. Let’s kill the fucking lot of them.”
[Actions] This morning I ordered precision Military air strikes on the Senior ISIS Attack Planner and other terrorists he recruited and led in Somalia
[Actions] Somali Government Says US Launched Airstrikes Against al-Shabaab
The Middle East Peace That Wasn’t
[Words] (Oct 2024) Trump: “I want to see the Middle East return to real peace, a lasting peace […]”
[Actions] Trump has approved $12 billion in arms sales to Israel since taking office, claiming Biden had imposed a ‘partial arms embargo’ on Israel (this isn’t remotely true, Zionist Biden shipped $20 billion in weapons to Israel, including fighter jets to use against children; these are soap opera fights to make you think they’re opposed when they’re not).
[Actions] US Massacres Civilian Workers and Paramedics in Attack on Yemen Fuel Port
[Actions] US Ultimatum to Lebanon: Negotiate or We’ll Back Further Israeli Escalation (Why is the US backing Israel when it’s supposed to be America First? Also Israel commited over 2,700 ceasefire violations against Lebanon; Trump is suspiciously silent on that)
[Actions] Trump orders Iran to be ‘obliterated’ if he’s assassinated, renews sanctions (Remember when Trump assassinated an Iranian general and Iran didn’t bomb America?)
[Actions] Trump: “To the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD!”
Prevent Israel From Bombing Iran (By Offering To Do It For Them)
[Actions] U.S. Puts Its Stealthiest Big Bombers in Range of Iran and Yemen
[Actions] Trump threatens bombing if Iran does not make nuclear deal
Bombing Houthis Is Bad (But Only When Tricking Voters)
[Actions] (2019; In office) Donald Trump rebuffed congressional efforts to withdraw U.S. support from the war in Yemen
[Words] (2024; Running for election) Trump criticizes White House for Houthi strikes
[Actions] (2025; In office) Trump: “Today, I have ordered the United States Military to launch decisive and powerful Military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen. […]”
Magical US Troops Who Left Syria But Are Still There
[Words] (2018) Trump orders US troops to leave Syria as White House declares victory over ISIS
[Also Words] (2025) US military said poised to slash troops in Syria; Israel seeks to limit reduction (How can they ‘slash troops’ in Syria if Trump supposedly said he ordered all US troops to leave seven years ago?)
The Curious Case Of The Teleporting Epstein Files
[Words] (3rd Sept 2024) Trump promises to release Epstein ‘client list’ if he wins the election
[Words] (22nd Feb 2025) Pam Bondi Signals Epstein Files Release: ‘It’s Sitting on My Desk Right Now’
[Actions] (28th Feb 2025) US attorney general presses FBI to release all files on Epstein (guess they aren’t sitting on her desk right now, then?)
Maximum Efficiency But With Minimal Efficiency
[Words] “This Executive Order establishes the Department of Government Efficiency to implement the President’s DOGE Agenda, by modernizing Federal technology and software to maximize governmental efficiency and productivity. […]”
[Actions] Donald Trump is reining in DOGE, saying job cuts should be with a ‘scalpel rather than a hatchet’
[Actions] Nearly $1 billion of DOGE ‘savings’ vanish overnight
The Unfree Speech (That’ll Be $8 Please)
[Words] Elon Musk, in his effort to buy Twitter, signaled that under his ownership, the company would allow all speech that the First Amendment protects.
[Words] Elon Musk’s X tells the EU: We’re a safe space for free speech
[Actions] Linda Yaccarino Says X/Twitter Has Removed or Labeled ‘Tens of Thousands’ of Israel-Hamas War Posts in Response to EU’s Disinformation Warning (Wow, didn’t know the EU got to override the First Amendment; also odd they specifically targeted only Israel-related topics on the EU’s behalf)
[Actions] Musk’s X suspends opposition accounts in Turkey amid civil unrest
[Actions] Account suspensions have tripled on X since Elon Musk took over
[Actions] “Elon Musk and X are touting the suspension of 5.3 million accounts and removal of 10.6 million posts this year”; “X also removed 10.6 million posts, 5 million of which it categorized as "hateful" content”
Deporting 20 Million People So They Can Receive Visas To Stay Legally (With ‘Free’ Financing!)
[Words] Trump explains his militaristic plan to deport 15-20 million people
[Actions] Trump: "We're going to work with those people to come back into our country legally — the good ones...We're going to give them a stipend. We're going to give them some money & a plane ticket." (whose money is he giving them? Who is buying the plane ticket? US taxpayers, of course).
Open-Closing Guantanamo Bay To House-Not House The Worst
[Words] Trump says U.S. will send "worst criminal illegal aliens" to Guantanamo Bay; Plans To Send Up To 30,000 Migrants To Guantanamo Bay
[Actions] Marco Rubio says 300 student visas have been revoked, including detentions at Tufts, Columbia and more (thank goodness we stopped all 300 hardened paying Uni students that legally obtained a student visa)
[Actions] The US has dismantled large parts of a camp built to house migrants at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base (well guess that’s it then?)
Leakin’ Stunt Park
[Words] Signal War Plans Chat: Read Leaked Texts in Full; Jeffrey Goldberg Releases More Trump Admin Signal Messages
[Actions] Jeffrey Goldberg immediately leaves the chat rather than compromise the war plans waged on behalf of Israel, the place he emigrated to (he also supports the war on the Houthis)
[Actions] Jeffrey Goldberg begs the US government to fix the ‘leak’ even though he said he was invited. (Please daddy government, hide more of your genocide — journalist who seeks truth, apparently)
The Anti-Vaccine Front Man Who Ships Vaccines
[Words] RFK Jr. wants federal health data so he can show vaccines are unsafe, Trump transition co-chair says
[Words] “RFK’s Anti-Vaccine Zealotry Is an Existential Threat to Public Schools”
[Actions] RFK Jr. sends vaccines to Texas (if you try to search the Children’s Health Defense website run by RFK Jr, the controlled opposition shill never once mentions banning vaccines of any sort. In-fact, the criticisms are lukewarm at best; if you’ve seen how toxic they are, you wouldn’t be this passive)
The ‘Wrong’ Kind Of Leaks
[Words] Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) defended WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after he was released from prison earlier this month, calling his charges “one of the biggest attacks on freedom of the press.”
[Words] Tulsi Gabbard Says She Would Drop Julian Assange Charges and Pardon Edward Snowden
[Actions] Tulsi Gabbard said the Trump administration would be “aggressively pursuing” people who leak information to journalists, accusing those sharing such information of being “politically motivated.”
Whatever This Court Clusterfuck Is
[Words] Trump tells agencies to comply with Supreme Court rulings
[Words] Supreme Court rules Trump administration must ‘facilitate’ return of mistakenly deported man
[Words] The guilt of the man waas ‘determined’ by him… wearing a Bulls hat and a hoodie. Zionist media: Wearing A Bulls Hat Means You're MS-13.
[???] “the Supreme Court correctly recognized, it is the exclusive prerogative of the President to conduct foreign affairs” versus “the Supreme Court upheld the District Judge’s order that the government has to bring Kilmar home” (It’s in the same article!)
[Words] Supreme Court "perfectly clear" on returning deported Maryland man: Appeals court
[Words] “The Trump administration told a federal judge later that it does not have the authority to compel El Salvador to return the married father of three, who lives in Maryland.”
[Actions] “the man was being kept in the prison because the Trump administration is paying them [El Salvador] to keep deportees detained.” (Oops)
Also:
Trump [on hot mic to El Salvador’s president]: “[…] homegrowns are next, the homegrowns; you guys built about 5 more places [referring to jails in El Salvador where a falsely accused US citizen is being held] right? [Laughter] It’s not big enough.”. Why is Trump seeking to deport homegrown, naturalised citizens?
Jason Bassler: ““homegrowns are next.” Biden used that same term for “domestic terrorists.” Same script, different actors—especially when “homegrowns” call out Israel, right?”
Flip-Flop Free Speech
[Actions] “As opposition to the US-funded Israeli genocide in Gaza grows, American lawmakers have overwhelmingly passed a bill to shut down protests using an expanded, highly controversial definition of anti-Semitism […] conflate legitimate criticism of Israel and its discriminatory policies with anti-Semitism. Seven of the eleven examples of anti-Jewish racism cited by the IHRA mention criticism of Israel.”
[Words] “Executive Order 14149—Restoring Freedom of Speech and Ending Federal Censorship […] secure the right of the American people to engage in constitutionally protected speech”
[Actions] The Evidence presented for deporting student Mahmoud Khalil: “one-and-a-half-page memo signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio […] simply says that Khalil’s participation in Gaza protests interferes with the United States’s purported policy of combating antisemitism” (A dishonest pretense given Jewish people were involved in said protests.)
[Actions] President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio portrayed the arrest as a defense of Jewish people […] The official White House account was more blunt: “SHALOM, MAHMOUD” (so much for separation of Church and State)
[Actions] “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) posted an infographic […] contained a list of things the agency is committed to stopping at the border: people, money, products, and ideas.” (Ideas?!)
America First, After Everybody Else
[Words] Trump says he'll always 'put America first' in inaugural speech
[Actions] Trump slams 2020 Democrats for skipping AIPAC: 'They're totally anti-Israel'
[Actions] Leaked audio: AIPAC leader details control over Trump natsec team
[Actions] Pro-Israel political action committee AIPAC has aided 318 Zionist candidates to win so far in the recent US elections. Other PACs and private donors also played significant roles.
[Actions] Trump vowed to leverage federal money [read: US taxpayer dollars] to fight antisemitism. He’s starting at Columbia
[Actions] US freezes new funding for most foreign aid programs, Israel military aid unaffected
Are You Enjoying The Facade?
See how every administration lies to the faces of the public, says one thing, does another? The Daily Beagle previously quipped: ‘The people get the lies that they vote for’.
Anyone remember this unpopular edited cartoon The Daily Beagle posted that drew a lot of ire?
How prescient. Recall The Daily Beagle warned of Trump stuffing his cabinet with Zionists and dishonest still-pro-WEF Tulsi Gabbard (same difference).
Rabid rushers defended, said Tulsi the WEF penetrator had reformed (a sweet, innocent girl, as fresh as the breeze), and The Daily Beagle was a perpetual black cloud of blue-haired big bad man energy. How dare truth be so negative! Only utopia delusions allowed here!
‘At least it’s not as bad as…’ — stop with the two party soap opera Robbers Cave bullshit, wake up and smell the roses.
Biden Administration (note the wording and colour of the shirts):
Trump Administration (note the wording and colour of the shirts):
Biden and Trump, both rabidly pro-Zionist. No difference! No difference! Red Zionist, Blue Zionist, Red Zionist, Blue Zionist!
There’s only two sides that matter: those in favour of the Constitution, and those against. Trump, Biden are against; we the people are in favour. If you have to object to the Constitution to support your favourite false idol worship you are on the wrong side of history.
Remember, US government employees state…
“… I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”
Dual-citizens upon naturalisation are required by law…
“…to renounce and abjure absolutely and entirely all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty of whom or which the applicant was before a subject or citizen…”
“users commented on the viral posts, calling Trump a "waiter" at a restaurant serving Netanyahu.” — serve a chair, win a free golden exploding pager.
“Trump says Israelis should be immune from International Criminal Court”
Whose side are you on, dear reader?
Actors everywhere. Whores to Zion
I don’t agree with everything I read in The Daily Beagle, but it’s great the way you pull all this stuff together – a corrective to the enforced amnesia and media-induced brain damage they inflict on us.