Spending the last few months dumbfounded and awe-struck as Americans eagerly parrot literal made-up bullshit in order to justify the erosion of Constitutional liberties enshrined in the Constitution.

Zionist Trump (for that is what he is; The Grayzone caught foreign lobbyist group AIPAC [American Israel Public Affairs Committee] bragging they had control of Trump’s NatSec team), has gone on to threaten Harvard’s tax-exempt status and block all foreign students joining after Harvard tried to defend their First Amendment rights (as enumerated under the Constitution), with Trump punishing them for trying to articulate their rights under the Constitution.

Harvard’s lawsuit was in response to Donald Trump’s control freak manipulation over what protests Universities were allowed to have on their own campus grounds, in a desperate bid by Trump to effort to stifle criticisms of Israel’s mass murder of children (simply relabelled as “anti-semitism” to hide the fact they are anti-genocide protests).

The Literal Made-Up Bullshit

Americans who haven’t yet cottoned on — or worse, paid-for shills who take money to backstab the country — have put forward a number of dishonest, easily refuted, often times irrelevant arguments in an effort to defend Zionist Trump’s attempt to erode the Constitution, these arguments include:

He’s cutting funding/hand outs/freebies. He’s fighting DEI. He’s socking it to those Liberals/Communists/Marxists/Muslims/[insert any other ‘undesirable’ supposedly not deserving of Constitutional rights] He’s cracking down on extremely violent, bomb-laden, knife-wielding protests. He must stop the protests on campus! They’re not actual US citizens. If they are US citizens then their citizenship can be revoked. None of this is happening and Trump is trolling. Well it could have been worse under [insert Kamala/Biden/Space Hitler/Other]. Anyone who disagrees and supports Constitutional rights is a Liberal Blue-haired Closet Marxist.

And other disturbingly batshit, out-of-touch suggestions that ignore fundamental Constitutional rights or the truth of the situation; as the Danish say: fuld af lort (full of shit).

1- Made-Up Bullshit. Trump isn’t cutting funding. He committed $1 trillion to the US military budget, sent $12 billion of taxpayers’ money to Israel, and continues to send billions to Ukraine, even after he lied about ending the Ukraine war (in 24 hours or otherwise).

2- Complete Crock. Trump explicitly stated it was to combat anti-semitism, and to add insult to injury, he complained about racism at Princeton: “Princeton has perpetuated racist and antisemitic policies”. So saying this is due to DEI cuts is an outright lie. Any White Conservatives thinking Trump would ride to the rescue will find out he’s only defending the minority of genocidal Zionists against everyone else.

3- Dithering Drittprat. Anti-genocide protestors come from all walks of life, and includes a mixture of Liberals, Conservatives, Christians, Muslims and even Jews. Even members of the IDF have signed a letter calling for an end of the war. That doesn’t fit the bullshit narrative though, does it? Oops.

4- Absolute Stronzata. The prime example, Mahmoud Khalil, has not been charged with a crime. If protestors were violent then it becomes a police matter; instead Trump is attempting to censor people protesting Israel’s genocide on campus. Hence why he’s cutting the University funding rather than punishing the police for failure to prosecute. Students have a right to free speech at public schools under case law in Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District (1969, and yes, that was a war protest too).

5- A Steaming Pile Of Sračky. The Federal government has no right to dictate to Universities what protests they must or must not allow on campus; First Amendment says the government may not mandate nor stifle speech, or freedom of assembly. If University students are “occupying” University buildings, then any matter of dispute — if it even exists — is purely between the University and the Students. Not the Federal government. And even if it did, the First Amendment prohibits the restriction anyway.

6- Complete Kuhscheiße. Trump has been caught on air talking about “deporting (exiling?) US citizens”. The Zionist controlled government wants to erode your rights exactly as they did the Palestinians, and forcefully deport you the same way as well (label everybody a terrorist/violent criminal/undesirable undeserving of rights and et voilà, tyranny!). Trump tried to use hyperbole to justify his violation of rights by giving extreme examples (E.G. murderers) but the thin wedge means they will apply it to anybody the government calls a terrorist (including pacifists, concerned parents and the J6ers). The most recently deported man was deported because he wore a Bulls hat and a hoodie.

But even if they weren’t US citizens, U.S. v. Wong Kim Ark, a case from 1898, ruled aliens (migrants) living in the US counted as a “person” regarding the Fifth amendment; Bridges v. Wixon in 1945 said any deportations must follow Due Process and may not simply deport people for their political affiliations, and Boumediene v. Bush reinforced this further to say a foreign person on foreign soil may bring a case in a US court (Fifth amendment; right to a fair trial). Trump does not get to upturn 120+ years of casemaking and the Constitution.

7- Utter Bzdura. Fourteen Amendment clearly states “No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States”. The US government cannot revoke a US citizens’ citizenship. Case law Afroyim v. Rusk goes further and says the US government may not forcefully deport US citizens anywhere either.

8- Gaslighting And Complete Hästskit. With literal wall-to-wall coverage, photographs, verbatim quotations and evidence, who would be dishonest enough to say this isn’t happening?

9- Il est plein de merde! Biden is a Zionist and Kamala is a Zionist. Nothing has changed! Still endless overseas wars, giant budgets, support for genocide, zero peace.

10- Pure Skitsnack. Stooping to deluded personal attacks means you concede and cannot refute the premise. The Constitution is apolitical, non-partisan; it does not say ‘only applies to selfish Conservatives’, it does not say ‘Liberals need not apply’, it says WE THE PEOPLE; all people, blue haired, liberal, conservative, apolitical or otherwise. You don’t get to violate rights just because you call somebody names.

So What Do We Call This? A Facade Government

US voters right now are experiencing a facade government. Sold a soap opera stuntshow, the US government puts on major acts pretending they’ve giving voters what they want, when real actions show otherwise. Want some examples?

Budget Cuts At The Pentagon That Increase The Budget

[$1tr comes to about $3,030 each for every man, woman and child in America; bigger than the financial budget of The Daily Beagle; so any time you’re $3k short of something, thank the government for spending your taxes on killing children.]

‘I think somebody dropped this!’

The Pro-Peace Pro-War WEF Globalist Tulsi Gabbard

Pro-peace ‘TG' saying ‘Great work and effects!’ in response to the US government bombing the Houthis in the Signal chat

The End To Ukrainian Aid That Never Ended

The Ceasefire Where Firings Never Cease

Trash-Talking Zelensky Is Banned Except When It Isn’t

The No New Wars New Wars

The Middle East Peace That Wasn’t

Prevent Israel From Bombing Iran (By Offering To Do It For Them)

The B-2A Spirit Bombers at Diego Garcia, photographed via satellite recently, showing the US is planning to bomb Iran

Bombing Houthis Is Bad (But Only When Tricking Voters)

Magical US Troops Who Left Syria But Are Still There

The Curious Case Of The Teleporting Epstein Files

Maximum Efficiency But With Minimal Efficiency

The Unfree Speech (That’ll Be $8 Please)

Deporting 20 Million People So They Can Receive Visas To Stay Legally (With ‘Free’ Financing!)

Open-Closing Guantanamo Bay To House-Not House The Worst

Leakin’ Stunt Park

How did Pete Hegseth know the Signal chat was going to ‘leak’?

The Anti-Vaccine Front Man Who Ships Vaccines

The ‘Wrong’ Kind Of Leaks

Whatever This Court Clusterfuck Is

Also:

Flip-Flop Free Speech

America First, After Everybody Else

Are You Enjoying The Facade?

See how every administration lies to the faces of the public, says one thing, does another? The Daily Beagle previously quipped: ‘The people get the lies that they vote for’.

Anyone remember this unpopular edited cartoon The Daily Beagle posted that drew a lot of ire?

How prescient. Recall The Daily Beagle warned of Trump stuffing his cabinet with Zionists and dishonest still-pro-WEF Tulsi Gabbard (same difference).

Rabid rushers defended, said Tulsi the WEF penetrator had reformed (a sweet, innocent girl, as fresh as the breeze), and The Daily Beagle was a perpetual black cloud of blue-haired big bad man energy. How dare truth be so negative! Only utopia delusions allowed here!

‘At least it’s not as bad as…’ — stop with the two party soap opera Robbers Cave bullshit, wake up and smell the roses.

Biden Administration (note the wording and colour of the shirts):

Trump Administration (note the wording and colour of the shirts):

Biden and Trump, both rabidly pro-Zionist. No difference! No difference! Red Zionist, Blue Zionist, Red Zionist, Blue Zionist!

There’s only two sides that matter: those in favour of the Constitution, and those against. Trump, Biden are against; we the people are in favour. If you have to object to the Constitution to support your favourite false idol worship you are on the wrong side of history.

Remember, US government employees state…

“… I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”

Dual-citizens upon naturalisation are required by law…

“…to renounce and abjure absolutely and entirely all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty of whom or which the applicant was before a subject or citizen…”

“users commented on the viral posts, calling Trump a "waiter" at a restaurant serving Netanyahu.” — serve a chair, win a free golden exploding pager.

“Trump says Israelis should be immune from International Criminal Court”

Whose side are you on, dear reader?

Related Articles To Read

Found this informative?

Help inform?

Share

Thoughts, dear reader?

Leave a comment