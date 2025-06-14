If any other nation’s nuclear power plants had been hit by any other nation, the fallout resulting from the strike would constitute an act of nuclear war, but because Israel has done it, all the pro-genocide nations are silent, with Trump going so far as to call the unprovoked, violent attack as “excellent”. Strange, wasn’t Trump trying to paint himself as a dealmaking peacemaker?

Trump has already declared he will commit Americans to defending the genocidal state of Israel, which will no doubt please his livid voter base who voted for the end of perpetual taxpayers’ expenditure on endless wars. #Winning?

No doubt Kami Badenoch will try to blame Britain for Israel’s atrocities by painting them as a “proxy” again; Israel is just a helpless puppet that just so happens to have control over 91% of the Representatives and 68% of the Senators in US Congress.

Kami Badenoch also conveniently forgot to mention she attended a secretive Israeli meeting (ironically about ‘Israel independence day’, whoops) — probably where she got her talking points from, trying to shift the blame of Israeli atrocities — along with the attendance of Nigel Farage (yes, the same man who quipped US Jews had too much influence over politics; pure irony!), and weirdly, comedian Jimmy Carr. Maybe he’s looking for tips on how to crack jokes about dead and starving children?

Meanwhile, President Maduro accurately described Netanyahu as ‘the Hitler of the 21st Century’, as Russia announced that Israel’s attacks on Iran were completely unprovoked. The UK laughably tried to paint Israel’s unprovoked aggression as a “right to self-defence”. Self-defence involves pre-emptively (the new word for ‘unprovoked’) running up and punching strangers in the face! Do you think any sane court would accept that? ‘I had to run up and punch him first officer, before he ran up and punched me!’

The complete absence of any nuclear missiles from Iran in response to Israel’s unprovoked attack is further evidence against the genociders’ claim that Iran ever owned nuclear weapons, much less proved any sort of nuclear threat to anyone; if an act of nuclear war in bombing nuclear plants didn’t prompt a nuclear response, then nothing would have.

So either Iran has shown the greatest of restraint in not using nukes (thereby disproving the Israeli lie they were a threat) or Iran doesn’t have any nukes to fire to begin with (thereby disproving the Israeli lie they were a threat). Oops!

There is absolutely no justification for bombing a country on the complete speculation they might make a weapon any more than it would be viable for US police to go around shooting unarmed innocent civilians on the grounds they might purchase a gun. Look out officer, he’s browsing!

The attack occurred just after Iran declared they would publish proof that Israel owns nukes proving the US were engaging in a double-standard. Legally, the US is required to impose sanctions on countries that own nuclear weapons that haven’t signed up to the NPT (Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons Treaty), under Section 102(b) of the Arms Export Control Act (AECA). By aiding and abetting the genocidal country of Israel, the US has been in breach of this act for quite some time. The US government was even sued over the double standard nearly 10 years ago.

Here’s the kicker: Iran signed up to the NPT — an entirely voluntary process — but genocidal Israel refused.

The US only argument against this voluntary signing of the program is that Iran has refused to cooperate with the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) who oversee the NPT, however Iran has published evidence that the IAEA hands such information straight to Israel — a violation of trust, and given Israel’s perpetual warmongering, not only a completely unethical thing to do, but makes Iran’s cooperation paint a target on their own backs. Why should Iran be transparent on nuclear enrichment when Israel keeps their entire nuclear program completely secret?

Genocidal Israelis will often point to Iran engaging in 60% enrichment of Uranium as some sort of ‘magic proof’ Iran is making nuclear weapons, with the IAEA acting ‘concerned’ (no doubt on Israel’s behalf, given the evidence of collusion), but they maliciously omit mentioning you need 90% enriched Uranium to make any sort of nuclear weapons. Quoting (emphasis added):

Bomb-grade uranium is highly enriched (>90% U-235, instead of about 3.5-5.0% in a power plant); bomb-grade plutonium is fairly pure (>90%) Pu-239 and is made in special reactors. — World Nuclear Association

Such is Iran’s commitment to not owning a nuclear weapon — remember, they’re a theocracy so religion is a big thing — they issued a religious decree banning the development of nuclear weapons. Contrast North Korea where you regularly see nuclear missile test developments, when did you ever see Iran testing a nuclear missile?

This all ignores the fact that sovereign nation states have the implicit right to acquire weapons, so even if Iran were enriching to 90%, who put Israel in charge to say who can and cannot acquire nuclear weapons of any capacity? Are we supposed to take marching orders from a genocidal regime on what is morally acceptable?

But don’t worry, trust the folks who blow up large quantities of children and commit mass atrocities of starvation that arm ISIS-affiliated groups as to who really is in the wrong here!

The only country currently with an official kill count of civilians involving nuclear weapons is America (one pro-America shills will try to argue didn’t happen in order to excuse American war crimes). The same nation trying to hypocritically bully Iran on Israel’s behalf whilst complaining how everybody else with a nuclear weapon is a threat. The nation with at least 128 overseas military bases is complaining someone else is a threat?

Ignore the fact America has attacked Iran unprovoked before. In 1953 they overthrew a democratically elected government and installed a Shah in a coup. When did Iran last overthrow the US government? Oh, that’s right; it’s never. But trust the Zionist regime, Iran are the enemies of all Americans everywhere.

Curiously, they don’t hold the same ‘let’s bomb them now!’ rhetoric when it comes to nation states that are known to actually own nuclear weapons, such as, say, Russia or North Korea. It is almost like they’re afraid of being nuked in retaliation for doing so, which would imply that they’re knowingly lying about Iran acquiring nukes in order to try to excuse unprovoked aggression.

The US is also ‘mysteriously’ silent on India and Pakistan’s nuclear weapon acquisitions: they haven’t signed the NPT, either. America only complains about ownership of nuclear weapons when the country isn’t aligned with their obviously Zionist-leaning objectives, it has nothing to do with inhibiting the spread of nuclear weapons.

Conveniently, the unprovoked attack occurred just as an article was published detailing systemic sexual abuse of children within Israel, so naturally the news cycle about Israel’s unprovoked attack on Iran has drowned out that story. Wouldn’t want to reveal Israel are involved in child sex trafficking rings, it might somehow make them look worse. It’s a pity Elon Musk regrets telling what is de facto the truth.

