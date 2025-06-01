If you only read the title the Middle-East Eye wrote, you’d be forgiven if you thought Israel just randomly shot Palestinians at a US run checkpoint:

But no, if you dig deeper into the story, the pure evil of Israel unfolds.

Firstly, the food aid point was being run by Israel (the US is merely the proxy), and therefore this was designed to bait starving Palestinians into becoming visible:

Secondly, having been starved by Israel’s total blockade on Gaza, desperate parents looking to obtain food for their children arrived:

Thirdly, they were lined up, told exactly where to go:

Then, the starving Palestinians were shot, with the IDF aiming to kill with head and chest shots:

Using continuous gunfire:

Killing 31 starving (starving!) Palestinians and critically injuring 200 more who were no doubt trying to get food for their families:

Just in-case you didn’t think they could stoop any lower (even with forced hospital closures), they hit the evil trifecta: they shot a pregnant doctor and her family. A medic, an innocent woman, her unborn child and family. Utterly evil and depraved!

OCHA reveals the extent by which Gaza is presently occupied by Israel, including total sea denial and a blockade of access between Gaza and Egypt; posts aptly often describe this as an “open air concentration camp”, with some likening it to ‘shooting fish in a barrel’.

Meanwhile, the downplay of Israel’s atrocities by State-sponsored propaganda outlets such as the BBC has started to offend even the propagandists that work there.

Owen Jones (yes, that Owen Jones) has documented how 100 staff members have signed an anonymous letter — out of fear of retaliation from the “impartial” and “neutral” BBC — complaining that obvious IDF plant Raffi Berg — who appears on Netanyahu’s bookshelf with a book shilling Mossad’s work, has done prior work supposedly ‘unaware’ for CIA media publishing, and has shilled IDF teen recruits…

…is, as the BBC’s editor for Palestinian-Israeli coverage, censoring and editing storylines that reveal the true extent of the horrors committed by Israel, attempting to spin them to give a pro-Israel bias or downplay harms, even now the BBC has a story running to claim the IDF denies shooting these people, because they’ve been such upstanding, non-citizen killing, non-hospital bombing people before.

Due to Owen Jones’ surprising work, Raffi Berg has even lawyered up to desperately use litigation to try to censor Owen Jones’ story using the flimsy excuse of ‘antisemitism’ to try to stifle Owen’s reporting and defend Berg’s attempts to engage in genocide denial and obvious propaganda wetwork.

Let us be clear, this is a man-made famine. Not a natural disaster, it didn’t happen by accident, it isn’t due to a lack of worldwide food supplies, but by Israel embargoing Palestinians and intentionally starving them.

The US government tries pretend this genocide is not happening, whilst continuing to enable it by shipping weapons to Israel and stifling critics of the regime.

Meanwhile the current Trump Zionist government regime plans to create a “Master Database on Every American”, to go with their rabid support of a trojan horse CBDC for tracking financial payments. Anyone who still cheerleads this government as any sort of good needs to be reclassified as clinically braindead.

With their unbridled support of genocide and mandates, one can imagine what direction that mass surveillance database will go in.

Feeling like you’re in a tyrannical dystopia yet, dear reader?

Ed: For the record: any free subscriber demanding The Daily Beagle cease covering this genocide in the feedback survey because it hurts your feelings: Go to Hell. Anyone who feels like their selfish feelings trump the mass murder of children is exactly the kind of people The Daily Beagle is meant to piss off.

