The British police have gone into full tyrant mode in a desperate bid to suppress information about the riots within the UK, arresting a woman for a “inaccurate social media post”.

This will never happen with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla — he publicly lied causing great harm to children — because the British police are corrupt enablers of genocide.

Discussions on the riots are no longer allowed unless they fit the pro-government narrative. They’re even trying to threaten Americans who talk about and ampify the British riots. Will Americans tolerate this?

No critical opinions allowed.

If we add the words ‘racial hatred’ it’ll make the stabbing of children acceptable!

This isn’t the first time they’ve suppressed people’s free speech in the name of government tyranny. They’ve previous arrested a man for posting a meme online, and sent another man to jail over his Facebook status.

The Guardian tried to spin it that he had been arrested ‘for his own safety’.

No protesting of foreign corrupt rulers allowed, either.

Then there is this classic: their unlawful perpetual detention of Julian Assange.

Not content with this brutalistic enforcement, they’ve even dedicated officers to scouring the Internet to find posts to be offended at.

Apparently all the stabbings in London will have to wait.

Even with dedicated plod officers plodding the Internet, this wasn’t enough for some tyrants, who wanted a full-throated shutdown of Twitter.

Meanwhile, rather than prioritise discouraging the stabbing of children, the Crown Prosecution Service felt the need to threaten people into silence, talking about “online violence” (real violent those digital words).

‘Share responsibly or face the consequences’ — what, from a UK government that betrayed the people with the Midazolam murders and killed the elderly, and shoved the mRNA poison shots down our throats? Keep quiet or you’ll murder us en-mass again?

Not even the pro-government bootlickers were safe!

The British government also jailed a man for ‘shouting’ and ‘gesticulating’… for 2 years. How incredibly fast was his trial! Mere days! Did he even get a chance for a jury?

Shouting also, apparently, permits the police to become physically violent when suppressing the general public.

But blocking traffic will result in them idly watching over you. If you don’t leave, you get hit with a baton… unless you work for the government Just Stop Oil.

The ‘rioters’ are hardly the next Michael Collins (for those unaware, that is the man who founded the IRA and developed ‘modern guerilla warfare’ tactics that defeated the British government back when it was still a world superpower).

The police oppression has gotten so bad even the Irish and the British public have put aside their differences to protest:

The British police are okay with letting child rapists walk free…

Having images of child abuse also doesn’t result in jail.

Hell, the British police take part in the child rape themselves. Not a single police officer was prosecuted for their role in covering up the Rotherham mass child gang rape scandal.

Another reminder: Two-Tier Keir Starmer never prosecuted child rapist Jimmy Savile and let John Worboys evade prosecution for 75 further sex assaults.

Oh, and Keir prosecuted the innocent post masters in the Post Office Horizon scandal:

Don’t worry though, the British police are here!

Not to save us from child rapists, who they collude with and set free, or from mass stabbings. No, they’re here to save us from the “keyboard warriors”.

The COVID lockdown tyranny has also re-appeared:

They’ll huff, and they’ll puff, and they will… take a break on a park bench because they’re fatigued from breaking your legs and tossing you in jail for shouting.

The British police and the British government have gone full blown authoritarian. They’re here to baton your face in if you shout at them, enable mass child rape, and turn a blind eye to government mass murder.

The rapid speed in which they’re able to arrest, prosecute and then jail the ‘rioters’ shows the British police can prosecute the child rapists, mass murderers in government etc… but they choose not to.

Any dissent discussing and spreading information critical about the government in relation to the riots is strictly not allowed. Only the UK government is permitted to spread lies and misinformation.

And finally, a reminder, this wasn’t popular at the time, but it is true:

Only the crooks in government are allowed to break the law and kill people, so don’t share, discuss, incite or encourage the riots with anybody. Capisce?

Found this informative?

Help inform?

Share

Thoughts, dear reader?

Leave a comment