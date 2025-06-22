Scarcely a day goes by where Zionist Donald Trump violates the promise he made to voters about “no new wars”; shipping weapons to Ukraine, arming Israel’s genocide, bombing Yemen, killing Somalians, supporting terrorists that massacre civilians.

No surprise then that Trump, unprovoked, bombs three Iranian nuclear facilities — Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan — in a blatant war of aggression whilst lying through his teeth false platitudes of peace, when the backstabber-in-chief betrays everybody for his Zionist overlords. Voters, Iranians, World Peace, all stabbed in the back in order to appease the genocidal country of Israel. Even post bombing, Trump blessed Israel first, and America second:

His dishonest ‘2 weeks’ so-called negotiation offer merely a disingenuous backstabbing stall tactic whilst the US rushed to get military gear into place. Even now he’s proposing bombing Iran some more so he can throw American lives into the Israeli genocide meatgrinder.

The US supposedly dropped 6 GBU-57 bunker buster bombs on Fordow (more on those types of bombs here), however footage of the explosion looks suspiciously like a nuke.

Currently reports are still coming in, but Iran has claimed the entry and exit tunnels of Fordow were attacked. This suggests the main facility itself wasn’t hit, and the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) has claimed there is no irreversible damage at Fordow. Footage of the post-strike event has emerged which doesn’t reveal any fire or smoke, but fallout doesn’t typically produce smoke (radiation is not fire).

Purportedly cruise missiles have hit Natanz and Esfahan but this is pending visual confirmation. This unprovoked aggression also means there’s a high risk the Chinese will get involved. One of the CCP members has been quoted as saying (bolded emphasis):

We [China] are fighting back against aggressors, and if the United States wants to join Israel as an aggressor against Iran... well, history will eventually have its own verdict. [cut] If other countries want to join the fight on the side of Israel, I will urge them to stop that right away! And, if for example, other countries want to join the fight against Iran... you never want to exclude the possibility that other major countries want to fight together with Iran, because... the war imposed on Iran is the unjustified war, it is a war of aggression, it's undeclared war, it is a surprise attack! And any people, any country, any country, under such... surprise attack, attack of aggression, has full legal justification to fight back.

It is also worth remember there are also Russian workers at the Bushehr nuclear plant in Iran. Russia has been an advisory for Iranian nuclear projects and may have researchers based at other nuclear sites.

As we speak about 50 oil tankers are scrambling to get out of the Strait of Hormuz. In short? Oil is fucked. Iran have said they would retaliate against any nation aiding and abetting the US, and the Ansar Allah (‘Houthis’) have declared they would attack US ships again if the US bombed Iran.

The people can not be all, and always, well informed. The part which is wrong will be discontented in proportion to the importance of the facts they misconceive. If they remain quiet under such misconceptions it is a lethargy, the forerunner of death to the public liberty. We have had 13. states independant 11. years. There has been one rebellion. That comes to one rebellion in a century and a half for each state. What country before ever existed a century and half without a rebellion? And what country can preserve it’s liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance? Let them take arms. The remedy is to set them right as to facts, pardon and pacify them. What signify a few lives lost in a century or two? The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. It is it’s natural manure. — Thomas Jefferson to William Stephens Smith

Do Americans feel like dying in a draft war overseas with Iran more than, say, dying to overthrow the tyrannical US government per the Second Amendment? Even now, the US government knew this would upset the voters that their democracy has been usurped, and proposed mass surveillance of anyone who dared show even the tiniest sympathy for Iran by mass labelling them ‘Iran-backed sleeper cells’, and jailing anyone who dare opposed genocide.

The order to free Khalil follows last month’s release from ICE custody of Rümeysa Öztürk, a Turkish Ph.D. student at Tufts University in Massachusetts and Fulbright scholar who was arrested and jailed in Louisiana for publishing an opinion piece in a student newspaper advocating divestment from apartheid Israel. — Federal Judge Orders Release of Palestine Defender Mahmoud Khalil

The Second Amendment was specified precisely to remind them that tyrants sometimes require violence in order to be removed. Does a genocidal warmongering leader who attacks nations unprovoked, contrary to the best and stated interests of his voter base, count? We think so.

Now is the time to prepare, dear reader.

Anyone seeking advice below in this dire time, we offer our services for free.

