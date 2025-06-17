Occupying the position of an “impartial” commissioner within UK Parliament, Daniel Greenberg voiced support for Israel’s genocidal bombing campaign against Palestinians, and called anyone who didn’t sign up to the IDF a ‘coward’ and a ‘parasite’; presumably suggesting that Greenberg himself is either former or active IDF, and therefore acting as foreign infiltrator within the UK government.

Like the US government, where 91% of the Representatives and 68% of the Senators are endorsed by AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee), with Trump’s cabinet also stuffed full of Zionists, the UK government is similarly compromised by the Pro-Israeli lobby.

For example, the UK’s leader, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, along with half of Keir’s working cabinet, all received financing from Labour Friends of Israel (LFI), a rabidly pro-Zionist organisation with close ties to the Israeli embassy. Keir Starmer even gave LFI a “keynote speech”.

Keir expressed opposition to anti-Zionism and BDS (Boycott, Divest, Sanctions movement), because who wouldn’t want to support an organisation associated with genocide? They know it’s wrong as LFI scrambled to hide the list of Labour MPs they had been financially bribing. Naturally, the bought out labour MPs went on to shill for the UK’s involvement in attacking anyone Israel deems a threat, with LFI literally determining the script. The UK government putting morality and UK interests first? Not on their financially bribed watch!

Lest anyone forget, Keir, during his time as Director of Public Prosecutions, refused to prosecute John Worboys for 75 sex assaults, and intentionally failed to build a case against against child rapist Jimmy Savile, strangely echoing similarities to both Zionist Joe Biden and Donald Trump’s failures to release the Jeffrey Epstein files or prosecute any of the other people involved. This wouldn’t be the first time a British PM had kompromat either; former PM Tony Blair of Iraq WMDs (Weapons of Mass Destruction) lies, provoking Britain to bomb Iraq, is in Jeffrey Epstein’s black book.

Reminder: they still expect you to believe Ghislane Maxwell sex trafficked dozens of children to nobody and that Jeffrey Epstein killed himself (even though he didn’t kill himself during a prior prosecution in Florida where the pro-Israel Florida government gave him a favourable plea deal of 1 year’s house arrest). This lack of coverage generates absolutely no outrage within either the government or the media, and is not normal, unless you either lack a conscience or are complicit.

Is it solely Labour that are taking pro-Zionist bribes? Alas, no. A quarter of all British MPs have taken their money, approximately 180 MPs. Declassified UK reports the breakdown as being:

130 Conservatives

41 Labour

3 Liberal Democrats

3 Democratic Unionist Party (DUP)

2 Independents

1 Reform party MP (with Reform party only having 1 MP, de facto meaning 100% of Reform’s representation is pro-Zionist).

Talking of Reform’s only representative: Nigel Farage attended a secretive Israeli meet and greet whose purpose was to shill pro-Israel Independence Day propaganda. Kemi Badenoch — Conservative — also attended, and having clearly received her talking points, ironically tried to scapegoat the British for Israeli atrocities by trying to blame the UK Government for a proxy war against some defenceless Palestinian children. Attend an Israel Independence Day meeting to then shill Israel isn’t independent? Weird.

Once again, the Zionists blame everybody else but themselves. A little hard to take seriously given Badenoch moonlights as pro-Israel when the spotlight isn’t focused on her. Is she trying to admit to culpability in committing genocide by accepting their money? Who knows. Not nearly as ironic as Nigel Farage, who previously declared the Israeli lobby controls US politics. Apparently he’s okay if they control UK politics. ConOp or Switched sides? His support for Tony Blair — arguably one of the UK’s least popular PMs — would suggest ConOp.

The Conservative party’s version of Labour Friends of Israel, is the unoriginally named Conservative Friends of Israel (CFI). Red Zionist Party, Blue Zionist Party. CFI have taken a whopping 713 MPs on overseas trips to Israel, with 155 in the last 10 years, and would explain why the UK government turns a blind eye to genocide when shipping weapons to Israel and giving aerial support at cost to UK taxpayers.

The UK government did a performative stunt of pretending to suspend some export licences, a meagre 30 out of 350, leaving 320 still intact whilst giving the thin veneer of ‘doing something’ (via omission of key facts), when they continue to actively support genocide. Even now, they’re sending even more aerial support to Israel at UK taxpayers expense, no doubt costing millions of pounds, and the UK government controlled BBC — forcefully financed by mandated licence levied on taxpayers as a burden — is also internally in turmoil over the BBC’s blatant pro-Israel bias, which involves a pro-IDF editor spearheading the Israeli-Palestine news affairs!

LFI must be chuffed to have gotten such a high ROI for a just over £280,000 donation, which is apparently how little Labour cabinet members need in order to sell out genocided children, continue to ship weapons, finance genocide and usurp millions from UK taxpayers. Labour got a meagre 35% of the vote from the public, but they endorse Zionist Israel 100%, as Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn, expelled for so-called “anti-Semitism”, can attest.

Scathing Rebuke

Still, could be worse: you could be accused of being a kooky irredeemable anti-Semite for… not allowing Israel to proudly boast of the weapons they use to genocide Palestinians. How dare anyone exercise their conscience and tell an immoral Israel what to do, especially in their own country! Pro-Semitism is the freedom to kill whoever you want, whenever you want, including children, your own citizens, other nation’s people, journalists, medics, allies. How dare you criticise them for blowing up entire hospitals! A true pro-Semite will support Zionists massacring everybody! Even yourself!

And even if it is true (if we scream blood libel, it’s not; it negates all facts and video evidence, even Zionists explicitly advocating killing children, it’s only blood libel if you repeat it back), it was everybody else but Zionists responsible. The Americans. The Brits. Iranians. HTS. Hamas (ignore the fact Israel created those guys). Even the dog did it! But not Zionists! When killing an innocent, blame the victim! You didn’t crush them with a bulldozer, they just got in your way when you pointed it at them and ran them over! ‘It’s not murder guv, he just stood in the way of my bullet when I shot him.’

Why can’t anyone see you’re a 100% rational, truthful, moral, child killing actor that mass conscripts teenagers into a war machine that kills children? Only 41% of teenagers will enlist? Outrageous! Ignore bribes and blackmail as pure evidence of complete moral depravity: Pro-Semitism is the freedom from criticism, responsibility, morality, and asking questions, such as why do you need to kill a child to acquire land. Nobody dare question the batshit religious interpretations of Zionists that are blatantly wrong; God wants you to destroy all the things He has created, especially the innocent children. And He needs man-made, shootable F-35s to do it with. They’re all guilty by simply existing! And you’re an anti-Semite if you find any of this wrong!

The Zionists have appointed themselves as God to render judgement unto all. Hubris? Only an anti-Semite would think such a thing! Time to pass laws to prohibit all this anti-genocide anti-Semitism speech. Only a Jew hater would criticise Israel’s genocide that supposedly doesn’t exist, except for when Israel declares references to verses about committing genocide. Pro-Semitism is saying every Jew everywhere loves and endorses genocide! Even the anti-Semitic anti-genocide Jews! So keep your head down, ship more bullets, kill more children and growl angrily at anyone who dares question this depravity! They’re irredeemable, how dare they show offence at children being murdered and political offices being subverted! That’s totally normal! Goddamn anti-Semite!

Looking forward to all the Zionist outrage. Much love, The Daily Beagle!