In order to free up space within jail to imprison people who post emojis to Facebook and dissent against the state, the criminally tyrannical UK government are releasing thousands of prisoners early. These include people who have committed murder, violence against women, and armed burglary.

Whilst the current release numbers are a whopping 1,700 prisoners, it has been estimated they would need to release 7,000 prisoners. The UK government have also intentionally not warned the victims of these crimes.

This comes after the UK government went full tyrant and arrested thousands of dissenters. Even pro-Palestinian journalists weren’t safe from the iron fist of government.

Meanwhile, the same government pretends to be unable to deport violent men who raped thousands of children and put women’s lives at risk, has suddenly found the ability to scheme plans to deport the dissenters against the state to Estonia, with the UK government only issuing meek, limp-wristed denials saying they have ‘no plans’, despite it appearing on the Ministry of Justice’s listing.

Showing how petty these acts of tyranny are becoming during these trying times (because they don’t have anything else more important to do), the government will be de facto censoring fitness videos from children, intentionally worsening the obesity epidemic.

If you want to get an idea of how deep the UK government’s war on living goes, The Daily Beagle recommends you read biologyphenom’s excellent work covering the Scottish COVID-19 Inquiry. One such damning line: “It felt like they were throwing old people away”.

If it wasn’t clear that the UK government are violent, genocide-enabling crooks and child rapists helping their own ilk to steal and kill, it should be now.

