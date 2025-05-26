Over 1 mile.

A small but growing group of Israelis is staging a silent protest against the war while holding photos of Palestinian children killed in Gaza. Israeli police unsuccessfully tried to ban the protests. https://www.npr.org/2025/05/07/nx-s1-5383047/israeli-protesters-against-war-draw-attention-to-children-killed-in-gaza

Israel Police Tell Anti-war Protesters: 'No Photos of Gazan Children,' Then Backtrack https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2025-04-20/ty-article/.premium/israel-police-tell-anti-war-protesters-no-photos-of-gazan-children/00000196-546a-d1c7-a3b7-5fea4d1b0000

IDF kicks out Air Force reservists who publicly called to end 'politically motivated' fighting in Gaza https://allisraelnews.com/after-air-force-reservists-sign-letter-calling-for-end-of-fighting-idf-says-whoever-signed-cannot-sit-in-the-cockpit

If the hostages call out that the IDF were their biggest risk of death and not Hamas (often painted as barbaric killing savages), shills will parrot it is “Stockholm Syndrome”. It is not ‘Stockholm Syndrome’ to accurately report IDF bombs kill innocents; Palestinian children and hostages alike.

The only ones who have Stockholm Syndrome are those who agree with the ongoing occupation at the hands of a terroristic regime that will bomb their own hostages because… why? Cui bono?

Diplomats are not allowed to see the real horrors of war, under penalty of death. Tad ironic.

How dare you try to peek behind the pre-approved, North Korean-esque, only show them what you want them to see, curtain. Gunfire! That will show them who is the most righteous, moral, democratic country in the region! No war crimes that way, no peeking or we’ll shoot you!

The Secretary General of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Riccardo Guariglia, today summoned the Ambassador of Israel, Jonathan Peled, to the Ministry. Ambassador Guariglia lodged a formal protest and requested an explanation for the incident that occurred earlier today, in which a diplomatic delegation from European Union countries — including the Italian Deputy Consul in Jerusalem — came under gunfire from IDF soldiers at the entrance to the Jenin refugee camp. — Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Ministero degli Affari Esteri e della Cooperazione Internazionale)

Israel will shoot at any nation. Even diplomats. And hostages. And Palestinian children (whom, in their own way, are hostages of the Israeli regime).

Dare protest? Prepare to get labelled as an Iranian-backed Chinese Russian bot Houthi-Hamas-Hezbollah terrorist sympathising far-right Marxist-Socialist MS-13 cartel gang member blue-dyed-hair wearing leftist alt-right Nazi anti-semite who hates Jews. You’re the bad guy if you’re outraged at genocide, apparently!

If (supposed) Marxists protest the genocide then… what, suddenly it is no longer a genocide? Genocides are only unacceptable if only some other political group protest it? The article also tarbrushes Conservatives by implying they’re pro-genocide (or even anti-Palestinian?), when they’re not; most wonder why the facade of ‘America First’ is even bombing other countries when they voted for peace. A pathetic attempt at divide-and-conquer by the regime.

And the public aren’t happy, after it came out that OnlyFans financed AIPAC, OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky has frantically put the cash cow up for sale — no doubt reeling from some sort of behind-the-scenes boycott for their ties to genocidal Israel that likely threatens to cause it to financially implode. Oops!

Evil Is Also Not A Left Or Right Issue

“there are 1,000 lobbyists up on the Hill today lobbying Congress for loan guarantees for Israel and I’m one lonely little guy down here asking Congress to delay its consideration of loan guarantees for 120 days.” — George H W Bush, 1991, lamenting the excessive control Zionist lobbyists had over Congress.

Doing the number crunching, The Daily Beagle found out that over 91% of Representatives and 68% of Senators in US Congress are AIPAC-endorsed Zionists. Out of 399 members, consisting of 331 Reps, 68 Senators, there are 243 Republicans and 154 Democrats, 318 of which are publicly lauded.

Unfortunately, the waters are muddied on spending. AIPAC and AIPAC-aligned groups have spent an estimated $158,629,771, with an average of $397,568 per politician. Even though Democrats were fewer (154), they took a larger share — $110,859,211, an average of $719,865 per Democrat, compared to Republicans (243) receiving $47,495,138, an average of $195,453 per Republican.

George Latimer: Such a face of beauty, he can see lobbyist money coming in both directions!

The biggest earner was George Latimer with a whopping $19,102,140 ($19.1 mil), and the smallest earner was Mike Collins, who sold out for a mere $29. Typical of trends swimming in Zionist money, US politicians have taken hundreds of AIPAC financed trips to Israel.

Your key takeaway: both parties are corrupt and work for Zionism; Democrats take more of their money, Republicans are more willing to betray Americans for less.

Interested whom and how much? The Daily Beagle’s compiled list, unpaywalled, uploaded for free (XLXS here, or CSV viewable online here), for the greater good. If you feel like supporting our work, be sure to subscribe.

A recent bill (US HB867), introduced by a mixture of both Democrats (Blue Party Zionists) and Republicans (Red Party Zionists) who are all AIPAC-endorsed, attempted to amend the 2018 Anti-Boycott Act to make it illegal for American citizens to boycott “International Government Organizations” (read: the likes of Israel and AIPAC) under penalty of $1 million dollar fine and/or up to 20 years jail sentence, all whilst allowing the President to arbitrarily fine whoever he wants for purposes of preventing boycotts.

Even the 2018 Anti-Boycott Act is, in the Daily Beagle’s opinion, already unconstitutional as it dictates how Americans get to spend their money (money considered a political act under Citizens United).

American Flag and the… Israeli flag? Nice of the occupiers to let you know who they really work for.

You’d would think Greg Abott, governor of Texas (or should that be taxes?), would know about separation of Church and State when he rabidly professes he will take money from anyone who dares boycott the State of Israel and their murderous brand of Zionism.

Sound dystopian? It is. The Republicans tried to pretend they were pro-freedom… even though Republicans joined Democrats in introducing the anti-boycott bill in the first place. Oops. They only U-turned because it was extremely unpopular and they couldn’t get away with it in secret. Public outrage works!

But the Zionists are not just rife in Congress.

The Entire Current Administration Is Full Of Them

Should you really even be surprised at this point?

Leaked audio: AIPAC leader details control over Trump natsec team — The Grayzone, exposing AIPAC bragging about having control over the US government

Rabidly Zionist Breitbart reported how President Donald Trump lambasted politicans for daring to skip AIPAC conference, trying to emotionally abuse them with the words ‘anti-Jewish’ if they dared. The same man who doesn’t know if he’ll uphold the Constitution. With no Constitution, ‘Mr President’, you have no power.

Zionists have no interest in rights. Not yours, not mine, not the Palestinians, not the hostages. Money and war! Money, and, war! And maybe a little child abuse thrown in for good measure.

How many in office are AIPAC endorsed or expressed support for Zionism? List of officials somewhat correct at time of writing but as always, subject to nebulous changes. Short summaries rather than exhaustive details:

The AIPAC-Zionist List In Office

Vice President J.D. Vance

Publicly stated he’d advocate American-Israel relations, stating he was ‘supportive of Israel and their war against Hamas’ (glossing over the fact they’re bombing children in doing so), he received $15 million from pro-Israel Peter Thiel getting him elected.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Spoke directly with AIPAC, again praising America’s relationship with Israel, stating the US should support Israel “militarily, financially, economically” (no doubt, with US taxpayers money), even having worked with AIPAC to insert ‘poison pills’ into deals with Iran.

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent

Normally doesn’t say much on account of economic handling, Scott Bessent not only explicitly met his Israeli financial counterpart Bezalel Smotrich (yes, the very same Smotrich who wants to steal even more land from the West Bank), Scott couldn’t resist the urge to parrot Zionist talking points by calling Iran (‘Tehran’) a ‘grave threat’ supposedly ‘pursuing nuclear weapons’ with zero evidence. Echoes of ‘Iraq’s WMDs’ and US government lies for Zionist warmongering come to mind.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth has lied and mischaracterised Israel’s bombing campaign of killing children as “self-defence”, and insists Israel has the right to do so, going so far as saying Israel can kill every last member of Hamas, which when you think about how Israel labels even medics and aid workers as Hamas, has disturbing implications.

Raised the Pentagon’s budget to $1 trillion as a big ‘fuck you’ to people who voted for fewer wars and less tax expenditure.

Attorney General Pam Bondi

Still hasn’t published the Epstein client list and continues to invent excuse after excuse, likely because the mossad honeypot implicates members of the current US Government. Lied and falsely claimed she had all the Epstein documents on her desk. Complicit in the cover-up of child sex trafficking, she has also called for people who protest Israel’s anti-child genocidal policies to be deported, and has regularly issued “pro-Israel” resolutions whilst working in Florida.

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum

Literally described as a “pro-Israel governor”, Doug Burgum regularly receives thanks from AIPAC for his tireless efforts of shilling Israel First.

He has previously visited Israel with a ‘Republican Jewish Coalition’. Did anyone visit the North Carolina disaster victims or give them this level of attention? Maui fires have already been forgotten about, as well.

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins

Brooke Rollins, on the ironically named “America First Policy” website, wrote an op-ed trying to tie Israel’s war with that of America, in a slap-in-the-face to America First voters who want nothing to do with war. She whined on Instagram as part of a soap opera fight that Zionist Kamala’s actions had ‘abandoned Israel’. She also implicitly backs the mass displacement of Palestinians as part of the so-called sanitised “Abraham Accords”.

Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick

Described as “pro-Israel”, he is a Jewish billionaire described as a “staunch supporter of Israel”.

Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer

Published a video literally stating she would always stand with Israel, she voted to betray Americans and shipped off their money to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

A traitor who still hasn’t banned the mRNA shots (and The Daily Beagle predicts: he never will), RFK Jr once commented any other country would have been just as immoral as Israel and have flattened Gaza. He tried to use the one-off attack on Dresden done by the Allies who aren’t even Palestinian, as an excuse to justify the many decades worth of killing of Palestinians by Israel.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Eric Scott Turner [not to be confused with Scott C. Turner of the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration]

Almost as if the internet has been scrubbed, there is but a single post of rabidly pro-Israel religious nonsense.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy

Previously encouraged Donald Trump to move an embassy to Jerusalem, and demanded that ‘antisemitic mobs’ should be ‘held accountable’ for daring to protest Israel’s genocide.

Secretary of Energy Chris Wright

Discussed a Saudi Arabian-Israeli oil pipeline, also dictating whether or not Saudi Arabia can enrich Uranium, whilst giving Israel a free pass to enrich Uranium, even though they’ve shown a wanton disregard for human life (because that’s America First!).

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon

Related to Vince McMahon (yes, same Vince embroiled in a sex trafficking scandal) of Trump’s ties to previous acting careers on WWE. Linda explicitly said she would oppose anyone critical of Israel’s genocide, labelling them as “antisemitic” and “anti-israel”, she has been spearheading the censorship of University protests against genocidal Israel.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins

Parrots Zionist talking points in relation to Iran, he previously introduced the so-called Israel QME Enhancement Act.

The Israel QME Enhancement Act is so blatantly Zionist it begs belief: the US government is mandated to spend US taxpayers’ money assessing how much of a military advantage Israel has over every other nation, and to also spend US taxpayer’s money protecting Israel from cyber attacks. It was passed back in 2013.

Israel QME Enhancement Act - Directs the President, on a biennial basis, to: (1) carry out an assessment of the extent to which Israel possesses a qualitative military edge over military threats to it, and (2) submit a related report to Congress. (Current law requires an assessment on an ongoing basis and a report every four years.) Directs the Secretary of State to report to Congress on: (1) the range of cyber and asymmetric threats posed to Israel by state and non-state actors, and (2) joint U.S.-Israel efforts to address such threats.

Will DOGE cut this wasteful spending? The Daily Beagle doesn’t think they will.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem

Signed a bill censoring Americans in violation of the First Amendment in order to protect genocidal Israel, she embellished herself to a $50 million private jet paid for by the US Coast Guard US taxpayers. Perks of the job, eh? Don’t expect DOGE to cut this one either.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles

Whilst not explicit in her views, the fact she is Donald Trump’s campaign manager and rubbed shoulders with Zionist donor Miriam Adelson suggests she implicitly endorses Zionism, even if she did visually freak out at Trump saying the quiet part out loud on the planned mass displacement of Palestinians.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard

Fraudster for the WEF who pretends to be anti-war, Tulsi Gabbard tried to encourage other countries to bomb Yemen, a country who had declared a blockade of Israel for their genocide of Palestinians, effectively meaning Tulsi is happy to bomb the opponents of genocidal Israel. Despite the US bombing Yemen civilians, she partied afterwards. She has a history of being opposed to Palestinians, in-line with Zionist doctrinist thinking.

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency John Ratcliffe

Happy to speak with genocidal Israel’s mossad, John Ratcliffe called for the bombing of Israel, and covered up for Israel’s genocide by claiming that it was a “false narrative”.

Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Lee Zeldin

Introduced a bill titled Israel Anti-Boycott Act, he has often screeched about “the rise of violent antisemitism” (which is just code for ‘there’s way more anti-genocide protestors than before’), he complained the Blue Zionist Party weren’t Zionist enough for his tastes. Sorry, did you vote for America First?

Administrator of the Small Business Administration Kelly Loeffler

Even more Zionist than Lee Zeldin, somehow. Loeffler cosponsored the United States-Israel Security Assistance Authorization Act, which, you guessed it, involved US taxpayers financing Israel and their genocidal apartheid regime once again.

Phew! That’s an awful lot of Israel-First Zionists.

It’s almost like America is occupied by a hostile foreign power that cares not a jot for the nation of America nor her peoples.

