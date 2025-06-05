What is being done in Gaza, it's a pity that worse isn't done. There are no innocents. Yes, children should be killed. Because they serve as a human shield. — MK Michal Woldiger (Religious Zionism); member of the Government Coalition in the Knesset (Israel’s Parliament)

This, America defends. Words fail me. What to write? Damning by itself. Do people need signatures too?

Israel wants innocents dead. Children, dead. So many dead children! Harvard took 24 hours to recite the names of a fraction: 12,000.

“There are no innocents”. A slaughter. A genocide.

Hamas, an excuse! Calling children “human shields”, but Israel shoots them like animals. Sheer, malicious cruelty of it all. How can anyone sponsor this unless they’re depraved, heartless, psychopaths?

Man kills a few, he’s terrorist, but kills many, he’s government.

Edit: I received this in an email in response to the article, the email sender said it was from a friend in Gaza:

“I don't know how the world allows us to die of hunger...and America uses its veto power in the Security Council...we are dying of hunger...we see children, bones and bones covered with skin...it is cruel, don't leave us, do anything to keep us alive”

I ask myself, what will it take to get our psychopathic government to change their ways? What is so hard about an arms embargo? Sanctions? Even the bare minimum of recognising the state of Palestine? What will it take?

Stay updated?

Outraged?

Share

Thoughts, dear reader?

Leave a comment