The Daily Beagle

The Daily Beagle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phillip Badger's avatar
Phillip Badger
Jun 5Edited

I am changed and will never be the same by what we are all seeing now. 8 billion people on earth, and we cannot stop a live genocide being broadcast into our phones 24/7, with no apologies, no remorse, no guilt, just a “try to stop us — you can’t — fuck you” attitude from the perpetrators. And they’re right. For some end-times-level of inevitability, they are being allowed to commit what will be the worst ethnic cleansing in human history — worst because it’s all being done out in the open, right in our faces, as we watch, powerless. It’s so sick and evil. It’s worse than any nightmare I’ve ever had, and I’ve had some not unlike what we are seeing everyday, but this is even worse.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
J. Gan.'s avatar
J. Gan.
Jun 5

Remember this is an elhim worship cult and a bloodthirsty one, at that. It is the same reason no Epstein FBI NY office materials are even being discussed anymore by media or DC.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Underdog
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture