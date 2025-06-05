"Yes, children should be killed. Because they serve as a human shield."
"There are no innocents."
What is being done in Gaza, it's a pity that worse isn't done. There are no innocents. Yes, children should be killed. Because they serve as a human shield.
— MK Michal Woldiger (Religious Zionism); member of the Government Coalition in the Knesset (Israel’s Parliament)
This, America defends. Words fail me. What to write? Damning by itself. Do people need signatures too?
Israel wants innocents dead. Children, dead. So many dead children! Harvard took 24 hours to recite the names of a fraction: 12,000.
“There are no innocents”. A slaughter. A genocide.
Hamas, an excuse! Calling children “human shields”, but Israel shoots them like animals. Sheer, malicious cruelty of it all. How can anyone sponsor this unless they’re depraved, heartless, psychopaths?
Man kills a few, he’s terrorist, but kills many, he’s government.
Edit: I received this in an email in response to the article, the email sender said it was from a friend in Gaza:
“I don't know how the world allows us to die of hunger...and America uses its veto power in the Security Council...we are dying of hunger...we see children, bones and bones covered with skin...it is cruel, don't leave us, do anything to keep us alive”
I ask myself, what will it take to get our psychopathic government to change their ways? What is so hard about an arms embargo? Sanctions? Even the bare minimum of recognising the state of Palestine? What will it take?
Stay updated?
Outraged?
Thoughts, dear reader?
I am changed and will never be the same by what we are all seeing now. 8 billion people on earth, and we cannot stop a live genocide being broadcast into our phones 24/7, with no apologies, no remorse, no guilt, just a “try to stop us — you can’t — fuck you” attitude from the perpetrators. And they’re right. For some end-times-level of inevitability, they are being allowed to commit what will be the worst ethnic cleansing in human history — worst because it’s all being done out in the open, right in our faces, as we watch, powerless. It’s so sick and evil. It’s worse than any nightmare I’ve ever had, and I’ve had some not unlike what we are seeing everyday, but this is even worse.
Remember this is an elhim worship cult and a bloodthirsty one, at that. It is the same reason no Epstein FBI NY office materials are even being discussed anymore by media or DC.