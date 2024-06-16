The Daily Beagle is aware you’re not big fans of articles covering war. We get it, you hate war and bloodshed and would rather be left alone, blissfully unaware.

However, as guardians of the proverbial Watchtower, the moral noblesse oblige, does not permit us to remain silent as we see the enemies of humanity gearing up for war, with we, the people. All people: Americans, Canadians, Brits, European, Russian, Chinese, Arab, African, and more besides.

If we failed to warn you; we’d be to blame for not raising the alarm bells, and we’d have blood on our hands. But if we warn you, we’ve fulfilled our obligations. So…

What Do We See From The Watchtower?

War on Food

Readers of the paying subscriber article “What A Food Shortage Really Looks Like”, will not be surprised to find a war on food ramping up. Idaho are denying American farmers access to water… during a time when water supplies are overflowing. 500,000 acres of food are impacted.

Of course, this is on-top of all the other anti-food warmongering, such as the large spate of food-related fires. The propagandists cannot decide if they want to lie about it not happening…

…or if they want to claim it always happens this regularly and that it is “normal”…

Common fires burning down the food supply is totally normal. Ignore the fact it seems to be American-centric and there’s a load of arsonists running around, as Amish get attacked. Then there’s the war on the Dutch farmers who are one of the biggest food exporters globally.

As for the “Avian Flu”, we intend to cover that in another article. mRNA you already know about.

War On You

Ignore the suspicious goings-on of numerous governments suddenly organising their elections in close proximity to one another: US, UK, France, EU, Iran, Croatia; South Sudan (which the UN wants to “manage carefully”); plus a slew more.

As noted before, the UK government plans conscription post-election, but now the US House of Representatives have passed automatic conscription for men (showing you the Uniparty, only 3 Republicans opposed).

But don’t worry ladies, the US government are coming after you, too!

The lengthy-titled US Senate Committee on Armed Services Fiscal Year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act Executive Summary states, on page 4: “Amends the Military Selective Service Act to require the registration of women for Selective Service.”

And don’t for a moment falsely assume the age range will remain at 18 to 26 year olds. We’ve already seen in the Ukraine war they will happily package off disabled lung-missing grandpa to the frontlines, too.

The timing of this forced conscription coincides with…

…the US signing a “long-term security agreement” with Ukraine. Given Zelensky’s term expired and he’s no longer legally the ruler of Ukraine, we’re not sure how legally binding that is. US Senator Lindsay Graham called Ukraine a “gold mine”.

It signals the US government’s intention for forced conscription, of you or your children.

Oh, and bonus points — they want to feed the conscripts “lab grown meat”.

Meanwhile Germany’s false claims of not using conscription have proven to be a lie…

…after they detailed plans of “mandatory conscription” in their wartime plans (this is an oxymoronic statement by CNN; all conscription is mandatory) . They claim it will come into effect next year (same year as the above US Armed Services fiscal model), however we don’t believe them and think it will be sooner.

Ratchet Rhetoric

The Daily Beagle is presently trying to verify or deny claims that appeared in the Epoch Times that China are planning to conscript civilians into either soldiers or spies. The Epoch Times can be reliable, reporting on things like the DNA contamination in the shots, something most outlets won’t do.

Addendum: The Daily Beagle has been contacted by a Fulan Gong practitioner who wishes to clarify it is a practice, not worship. We’re not sure what difference the wording makes, but we’ve accommodated the word change.

However, The Epoch Times are written by Fulan Gong practitioners, which, by themselves, is not a problem. However Fulan Gong are staunch critics of China (on account that China keep abusing them), therefore they may have a personal bias in reporting. It could be ratchet rhetoric on behalf of the US government, or it could be true.

That said, The Daily Beagle could not find any reports confirming this either on any of the CCP’s (Chinese Communist Party) websites, Intel Slava Z or Russia Today (most likely outlets to report such claims).

The only other place claiming it was American pro-war RAND, who claim, on page 6 of a report, that China is mobilising troops for ‘social reasons’.

Chinese leaders have fairly consistently highlighted domestic dangers as the principal reason for such preparations. — Is China Prepared for War?, page 6

This could be US government ratchet rhetoric to justify automatic mass conscription. Could also be the Chinese government making excuses by claiming it’s for “domestic dangers” but are instead planning for an overseas war.

Regardless of which you think, they’re both red flags. Either the US is about to go to war with China and are trying to build the excuses for it, or China has had enough of the US and are about to punch back.

Cuba Deployment; Also Venezuela/Guyana War

Rumour circulating, supposedly within the oil industry, is the deployment of part of the Russian fleet to Cuba has something to do with Venezuela moving a substantial number of troops to the Guyana border. The dispute is over oil fields, for context, hence the oil industry’s concern.

CP-140 Aurora

Russia’s deployment to Cuba has prompted the US and Canada to deploy a P-8A Poseidon ‘sub hunter’ aircraft [US] and Lockheed CP-140 Aurora [Canadian]. The CP-140 is designed for anti-submarine warfare.

HMCS Margaret Brooke

Also deployed: nuclear powered (not nuclear armed) fast attack sub USS Helena, along with a Canadian patrol boat HMCS Margaret Brooke (Harry DeWolf class; above).

Sikorsky CH-148 Cyclone

Whilst the HMCS Margaret Brooke lacks any meaningful armaments (one chain gun and two Browning machine guns), it has a helipad at the rear, so it is likely carrying a Sikorsky CH-148 Cyclone or similar anti-submarine helicopter.

Yasen-class Submarine

The fast attack sub is based in Guantanamo Bay and the Canadian boat is in Havana port, next to the Russian ships, the Kazan (Yasen-class, K-561) and the Admiral Gorshkov (frigate, self-named), along with fleet oil tanker Pashin and a rescue tugboat Nikolai Chiker. The Kazan passed by Scotland en-route to Cuba, without the UK government noticing.

Both the Kazan and the Admiral Gorshkov are capable of launching Kalibr missiles, which are cruise missiles capable of carrying nuclear payloads. They have an estimated range of between 932 miles (1,500 km) to 1,553 miles (2,500 km).

Using Alex Wellerstein’s ‘MISSILEMAP’ we can visualise the minimum and maximum ranges of the Kalibr missiles. It is worth noting it defeats the point of surfacing a submarine (intended for stealth) unless your intention is to send a message.

Russia rattling about, US automatic mass conscription, “lab meat” for the conscripts, rumours of China mobilising… it’s a lot to take in, dear reader. And now…

