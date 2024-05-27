…Prepare your nuclear war evacuation plans sharpish. The Daily Beagle doesn’t like what it is seeing on the horizon.

Russian Nuclear Early Warning System Attacked

NATO (posing as Ukraine, see Direct Fighting Around The Corner) has attacked an early warning radar site in Russia, designed to detect nuclear weapons. Glenn Diesen, a professor at the School of Business at the University of South-Eastern Norway, made the observation:

“Higher preparedness” is obfuscating jargon for ‘more likely to use nukes’.

This breaches Russia’s nuclear red line doctrine in several ways.

The first way stipulates when the aggression is against the Russian Federal with the use of conventional weapons (this includes missiles).

The second way includes any sort of attacks on their nuclear missile infrastructure.

We strongly suspect, going by the intent of this wording, this would include any nuclear missile defence networks. Including early warning radar systems that make up part of that system.

Notice the threshold for destruction is very low, for example, 3 airfields. It likely similarly applies to nuclear missile defence networks and their radars.

Russia’s former president Medvedev has also stated any US strikes on Russian targets (presumably he means within Russia itself) would be the ‘start of world war’.

Ukrainian outlet Strana Today reported that Russian Senator Dmitry Rogozin accused the US of being directly involved, that they attacked part of Russia’s nuclear red line.

Thus, we stand not on the precipice, but on the very edge… If such enemy actions are not stopped, an irreversible collapse of the strategic security of nuclear powers will begin. — Dmitry Rogozin, RT.com

Russia Today downplayed his remarks, and claimed he said the US must have known Ukraine planned the attack. He still mentioned it was part of Russia’s nuclear red line.

In a totally unrelated series of events, the US Air Force have decided, in the last few days, that manufacturing a fleet of nuclear resistant airplanes that can work during a “Doomsday” scenario (I.E. nuclear war) were “especially urgent”.

If Russia Breaks Kharkov, Baltic States Plan To Send Troops

If you visit the site, pick the left option that appears. It is Ukrainian for ‘English’ and will translate the site into English for you.

According to Ukrainian outlet Strana Today — which in The Daily Beagle’s opinion has an excellent track record of getting accurate information out of Ukraine early, unlike so many others — Poland and other (unnamed) Baltic states will send troops into Ukraine if Russia breaches the frontline.

This comes as many of the forcefully mobilised Ukrainians rightly refuse to fight, meaning Ukraine has a troop shortfall, and low morale.

Sheer numbers of Ukrainian deaths, visualised

Poland’s threat appears to be a reaction to Russia taking large chunks of Kharkov. By strategic breakthrough, we suspect it means in relation to the city of Kharkov.

Bearing in mind Donald Tusk, the Polish Prime Minister, is an EU petty tyrant who brutally oppresses opponents in Poland, the fact he would do this isn’t beyond comprehension.

Russian outlet Intel Slava Z has reported the Estonian army is on the march.

If these NATO states officially send troops, then the spectre of Article 5 being triggered is raised, as well as the prospects of nuclear weapons being used.

This is in context of the UK Tory party giving the sales pitch of conscription (repainted as “National Service” — servicing whose nation?) if they get re-elected, although we doubt the UK Labour party will be any different.

China Has Encircled Taiwan

It has been reported China has encircled Taiwan, but the details of what it actually involves are sparse, with many media outlets calling it a “military exercise”. All military activity is a military exercise.

Despite the fact it is similar to what they did back in 2022, this time there’s explicit threats of violence.

China has said there will be blood. A bit hard to interpret it metaphorically.

Taiwan, have in response, deployed anti-ship missiles, and their civilians are preparing for war.

The US, likewise, is “actively preparing for war with China” in relation to Taiwan.

We’re very close to the tipping point, dear reader.

Related Articles To Read

Found this informative?

Help inform?

Share

Thoughts, dear reader?

Leave a comment