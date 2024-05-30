Denialist Propaganda
Nukes aren't real, planes aren't real, viruses aren't real; nothing is real, apparently
The latest chain of insanity to come fresh from propaganda sources is to deny the existence of reality.
The Sudden Uptick
Unable to refute evidence that US biowarfare laboratories were involved in gain-of-function research, or the obvious provocation aimed towards nuclear war by NATO against Russia, the propagandists, having no decent arguments and no real evidence, are now resorting to denial propaganda.
They insist nothing exists, any evidence to the contrary is always fake, and any basic inferences using known evidence and facts are tossed under the bus in a sea of ad hominems and wishy-washy rhetoric.
Denialist propaganda serves a number of crucial functions:
Denies evidence of mass murderers committing war crimes, allowing them to escape scot-free (Ralph Baric, Peter Daszak, Anthony Fauci, Shi Zhengli, US government, etc are all innocent if you follow the “no virus” logic; and Joe Biden and NATO are all innocent if you follow the “no nukes” logic)
Tries to make those who expose corruption look like insane reality deniers to the general public (‘look at me, I’m anti-vax and I think nuclear physics isn’t real’)
Serves as a false division issue to try to divide-and-conquer the community, attempting to pry off the less informed (‘Why are you supporting him, he thinks nukes are real!’)
Gives the public a false sense of security by pretending threats aren’t real, meaning they won’t defend themselves against any globalist weapons (which is convenient for the globalists)
Most of it involves denial of physics people learn in school.
Most of the pushers of denialist propaganda are, interestingly enough, former pharmaceutical employees, who mysteriously jumped ship at the last minute in 2020.
Strangely their consciences were not pricked in the entire time their companies were committing mass murder and crimes, but only when critics of the pharmaceutical companies were gaining traction in early 2020 and 2021.
Infiltrate, by pretending to be on our side, and destroy from within, the classic trojan horse. The Pfizer $2.3 billion fraud was from 2009. Pfizer’s criminality was not sudden nor recent, but decades long. Odd they’d have an attack of conscience now, after their pension pot is secured.
Denialist Propaganda On Nukes
The old denialist propaganda over the Ukraine war was that Russia were never going to use their nukes:
Given the escalations by NATO, this is no longer true, and the newest denalist propaganda is that nukes, apparently, don’t exist:
This is couched in complete denial of the existence of nuclear physics. Nuclear reactors — and the critical mass they exploit for power — are everywhere. And if you accept nuclear power, you have to accept nuclear explosions, Chernobyl and Fukushima.
Heck, Yeadon obviously didn’t read The Daily Beagle’s detailed end-to-end coverage of nuclear waste. Or the one on nuclear survival.
Why would mass-murdering Pfizer want to deny radiation exists?
Maybe it has something to do with this case report, where the reactions to the mRNA shot didn’t occur until after radiation exposure. Interesting feature.
Of course, this isn’t the only risk.
Free Pass To Ratchet War And Deny Consequences
In response to denialist propaganda, one Russian minister is advocating dropping a nuke (charitably we’d presume somewhere uninhabited) [note: article title has since been changed after The Daily Beagle published] on the basis that warmongering shills have lost their collective minds in presuming it isn’t a thing.
The denialist propagandists will, of course, claim any such demonstration is fake.
Same Old Trick By Same Old Empire
Denialist propaganda is nothing new, as anyone told by ‘factcheckers’ that falsely claim vaccine injuries don’t exist, or that elections aren’t rigged, would know.
The group Architects and Engineers for 9/11 truth had to deal with spontaneously appearing protestors (who weren’t part of their group) who tried to forcefully stand next to them and held up placards saying the planes were ‘holographic’.
Such nonsense denialist propaganda was advocated by, surprise, former British MI5 agent Delores Kane. It’s always the ‘former’, because if it said ‘current’ you’d recognise it for what it is — propaganda.
Spotting Denialist Propaganda
So, what’s the difference between denialist propaganda, and the highlighting of things like ‘climate change’ as scams?
Denialist Propaganda
Denialist propaganda relies on a few basic concepts, which can be easily breached:
Heavy usage of phrase repetition with little substance, to the point of becoming bannable spam (‘safe and effective’, ‘vaccines work’, etc)
Low quality or zero evidence, including vague esoteric and circular arguments
Reverse burden-of-proof time-wasting (always demanding you put in the time and effort to prove your theory, but never them with theirs).
Personal attacks or verbal abuse when refuted.
Appeals to (imagined) self-expertise, or an attack on your own expertise.
Complete avoidance of contrary evidence.
Labelling the majority of rebuttal evidence as ‘fake’ with no evidence showing forgery
Essentially, the same tactics a pro-vaccine cultist would do to deny the existence of vaccine injuries.
Genuine Exposure
Geniune exposure of scams, on the other hand typically involves:
Compiled, long-list of case examples of fraud and/or fraudulent behaviour related to the subject domain (E.G. showcasing arson).
An almost conga-line of evidence (E.G. showing hundreds of poison shot injuries).
Zero reliance on self-expertise as evidence is sufficient to make the case (E.G. does not parade the title “Dr” anywhere on profile).
Clear examples of hypocritical acts showing the scammers do not believe in their professed ideals (E.G. the ‘climate change’ globalists flying in private jets, etc)
Able to address seemingly contrary evidence without calling every single piece ‘fake’ (for example, highlighting bad statistical analysis in ONS datasets).
Predictions based on datasets that actually come true
As the various propaganda outlets lose control of the narrative, and their crimes get exposed, they will try more and more desperate and insane things to distort people’s perception of reality in a desperate bid to buy themselves more time.
Essentially folks have two choices before them.
They can either trust The Daily Beagle, whom have provided citations, references, endless amounts of evidence -- all compiled, manually, together, taking many months of effort -- and has been non-stop critical of pharmaceutical companies to the point of spearheading lawsuits (several successful), drafting legal proposals, highlighting clinical fraud, presenting the earliest analysis of the EMA leaks and highlighting predictions that ultimately have largely come true (including the warnings of genome integration in sperm and ovary cells)...
...or they can take the word of people who have bandwagoned the criticisms, compiled zero case reports, contribute no new resources to the movement, have ties to untrustworthy groups (E.G. government, pharmaceutical companies, etc), whom rely on verbal attacks and marking everything they disagree with as 'fake' with no critical analysis or effort put in.
===
And if this seems like a hard choice, let The Daily Beagle advance an alternate version of Pascal's wager:
Scenario 1: The Daily Beagle is right, and nukes do get used. Being prepared will keep you safe. Not being prepared means you could die and works in favour of the globalist depopulation agenda.
Scenario 2: The Daily Beagle is wrong, and nukes don't get used. You happen to be prepared for a disaster that doesn't come and suffer some embarrassment. You get to re-use the materials in some other disaster scenario (E.G. food shortage, hurricane, gas leak, etc). TDB's reputation gets obliterated.
No globalist outlet is going to advise you protect yourself and your family, or keep food supplies and be prepared for a war that everybody knows is already happening.
Quite a few interesting comments to this 2020 article at HenryMakow.com --https://www.henrymakow.com/2020/07/nuclear-bombs-do-not-exist.html
I've got copies of the Bruce Cathie books that are mentioned by two commenters. Apparently, Cathie was able to predict when a nuclear device could be detonated (it had to be under certain conditions of harmonics, as he claimed).