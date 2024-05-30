The latest chain of insanity to come fresh from propaganda sources is to deny the existence of reality.

The Sudden Uptick

Unable to refute evidence that US biowarfare laboratories were involved in gain-of-function research, or the obvious provocation aimed towards nuclear war by NATO against Russia, the propagandists, having no decent arguments and no real evidence, are now resorting to denial propaganda.

They insist nothing exists, any evidence to the contrary is always fake, and any basic inferences using known evidence and facts are tossed under the bus in a sea of ad hominems and wishy-washy rhetoric.

True Daily Beagle readers will know we published a video on the EMA leaks long before Mike Yeadon came out of the woodwork; it was even published before the BMJ covered it.

Denialist propaganda serves a number of crucial functions:

Denies evidence of mass murderers committing war crimes, allowing them to escape scot-free (Ralph Baric, Peter Daszak, Anthony Fauci, Shi Zhengli, US government, etc are all innocent if you follow the “no virus” logic; and Joe Biden and NATO are all innocent if you follow the “no nukes” logic)

Tries to make those who expose corruption look like insane reality deniers to the general public (‘look at me, I’m anti-vax and I think nuclear physics isn’t real’)

Serves as a false division issue to try to divide-and-conquer the community, attempting to pry off the less informed (‘Why are you supporting him, he thinks nukes are real!’)

Gives the public a false sense of security by pretending threats aren’t real, meaning they won’t defend themselves against any globalist weapons (which is convenient for the globalists)

Most of it involves denial of physics people learn in school.

Notice when contradicted with evidence of everyday real world examples, the ex-Pfizer shill can only engage in hostile generalisations.

Most of the pushers of denialist propaganda are, interestingly enough, former pharmaceutical employees, who mysteriously jumped ship at the last minute in 2020.

Isn’t allergies what the vaccine injured also suffer?

Strangely their consciences were not pricked in the entire time their companies were committing mass murder and crimes, but only when critics of the pharmaceutical companies were gaining traction in early 2020 and 2021.

Infiltrate, by pretending to be on our side, and destroy from within, the classic trojan horse. The Pfizer $2.3 billion fraud was from 2009. Pfizer’s criminality was not sudden nor recent, but decades long. Odd they’d have an attack of conscience now, after their pension pot is secured.

Denialist Propaganda On Nukes

The old denialist propaganda over the Ukraine war was that Russia were never going to use their nukes:

Given the escalations by NATO, this is no longer true, and the newest denalist propaganda is that nukes, apparently, don’t exist:

Notice no images are actually presented or linked

This is couched in complete denial of the existence of nuclear physics. Nuclear reactors — and the critical mass they exploit for power — are everywhere. And if you accept nuclear power, you have to accept nuclear explosions, Chernobyl and Fukushima.

Heck, Yeadon obviously didn’t read The Daily Beagle’s detailed end-to-end coverage of nuclear waste. Or the one on nuclear survival.

Why would mass-murdering Pfizer want to deny radiation exists?

Maybe it has something to do with this case report, where the reactions to the mRNA shot didn’t occur until after radiation exposure. Interesting feature.

Of course, this isn’t the only risk.

Free Pass To Ratchet War And Deny Consequences

In response to denialist propaganda, one Russian minister is advocating dropping a nuke (charitably we’d presume somewhere uninhabited) [note: article title has since been changed after The Daily Beagle published] on the basis that warmongering shills have lost their collective minds in presuming it isn’t a thing.

The denialist propagandists will, of course, claim any such demonstration is fake.

Same Old Trick By Same Old Empire

Denialist propaganda is nothing new, as anyone told by ‘factcheckers’ that falsely claim vaccine injuries don’t exist, or that elections aren’t rigged, would know.

The group Architects and Engineers for 9/11 truth had to deal with spontaneously appearing protestors (who weren’t part of their group) who tried to forcefully stand next to them and held up placards saying the planes were ‘holographic’.

Such nonsense denialist propaganda was advocated by, surprise, former British MI5 agent Delores Kane. It’s always the ‘former’, because if it said ‘current’ you’d recognise it for what it is — propaganda.

Spotting Denialist Propaganda

So, what’s the difference between denialist propaganda, and the highlighting of things like ‘climate change’ as scams?

Denialist Propaganda

Denialist propaganda relies on a few basic concepts, which can be easily breached:

Heavy usage of phrase repetition with little substance, to the point of becoming bannable spam (‘safe and effective’, ‘vaccines work’, etc)

Low quality or zero evidence, including vague esoteric and circular arguments

Reverse burden-of-proof time-wasting (always demanding you put in the time and effort to prove your theory, but never them with theirs).

Personal attacks or verbal abuse when refuted.

Appeals to (imagined) self-expertise, or an attack on your own expertise.

Complete avoidance of contrary evidence.

Labelling the majority of rebuttal evidence as ‘fake’ with no evidence showing forgery

Essentially, the same tactics a pro-vaccine cultist would do to deny the existence of vaccine injuries.

Genuine Exposure

Geniune exposure of scams, on the other hand typically involves:

As the various propaganda outlets lose control of the narrative, and their crimes get exposed, they will try more and more desperate and insane things to distort people’s perception of reality in a desperate bid to buy themselves more time.

Related Articles To Read

Found this informative?

Help inform?

Share

Thoughts, dear reader?

Leave a comment