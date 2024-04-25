Whoever fights monsters should see to it that in the process he does not become a monster. And when you look long into an abyss, the abyss also looks into you. Friedrich Nietzsche, Beyond Good and Evil

Where to start on this endless conga line of abuse and mass murder — the wars omitted, factually self-evident — where to even begin?

Perhaps the cries of anguish of the bereaved?

Or the injured?

As they try to force more of these poison shots onto the children.

Even as a single broken vial of the stuff poisoned 15 people in a room.

Perhaps coverage of the doctors that schemed to kill the elderly…

…the landslide of evidence of the drugs they planned to use to kill, in advance…

…or the 17,316 elderly who died in a single month from it?

Remember, so called “palliative sedation” (state-sponsored murder) should never, ever be used to shorten life, even though that is exactly what it does.

Maybe that time the Office for National Statistics (ONS) lied and told us people were just dying from ‘symptoms’?

All this, as the NHS, in Scotland, and elsewhere, roll out ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ (DNR) orders for the “undesirables”. ‘Whoops’, the mass murderers keep saying, as they massacre more and more people, ‘My syringe just accidentally stabbed thousands and thousands of residents multiple times in a row’.

One do-not-resuscitate for a man who just had trouble hearing.

Hundreds — a downplay if there ever was one — for no reason at all.

In reality, tens of thousands. For all care home residents.

And people who go to hospital, too!

They will even leave you to choke to death, and refuse to call an ambulance.

They will keep insisting these repeating themes are just ‘errors’, always ‘errors’. They only accidentally murdered you, you see.

They’ll even give you some empty apologies. They’re sorry you caught them in the act of killing off disabled people and persons they don’t like!

They’ll even kill their own, after they have been good little soldiers.

Explain yourself, huffs and puffs media. Aren’t mass murderers normally jailed, not asked to give a speech?

“Forged signatures and blanket use”. They want you dead.

Quick, rush the elderly out of the hospitals into “care” homes so they can die faster!

Even these deaths aren’t fast enough for the mass murderers. Let us assist you, says the Scottish government!

The National Hell Service, specialising in mass death.

Kanada takes it a step further. Killing over 30,000 people isn’t enough. They’re harvesting body parts from the people they massacre.

MAID: "Medical Assistance In Dying". A.K.A. State-Sponsored murder.

What could get you on this list? Severe, horrible diseases? Or maybe just asking for a wheelchair ramp to be installed. Doesn’t matter if you’re a “paralympian” or a “veteran”.

They also want to murder “depressed autistics”. Simple psychological warfare to convince people to want to kill themselves and then giving them the tools to do it.

The mass murderers were even savvy enough to scheme legislation where you have to explicitly opt-out of donating your organs to these mass killers.

Nova Scotia (in Canada) did it just in time for 2021, just as they rolled out the poison shots!

As it so happens, Scotland did the same thing too, in the same year!

Scotland claims those ‘without mental capacity’ won’t be enrolled but then create an exception where they can just ask the family for permission anyway.

Wow, what an amazing set of coincidences: Just as they ramp up mass murder they also adopt auto-enrolment into organ donation for the deceased.

Even mainstream media acknowledges the similarities between Canada and Scotland’s mass murder approaches:

Killing a man who had a very treatable (and very preventable) bedsore? They make your lives hell driving you to suicide, which they assist you with.

Don’t accept? They withdraw treatment and force the toxins on you anyway. A state-sponsored mass murder campaign.

The courts nod approvingly. They won’t listen to your pleas.

‘But our bought-and-paid for ethicists said it was okay’

Many examples of their forcefulness, compiled.

The mass murderers attempt to silence the cries of those oppressed. When MP Andrew Bridgen spoke on behalf of those harmed by Midazolam and the poison shots, the gallery — containing members of the public — broke out into cheers, only for the Speaker of the House to tell them to be quiet or they would be removed.

They tried to silence Andrew Bridgen himself, by trying to cut his speaking time in half at the last minute.

The French had their own censorship.

Anyone who disagrees, they mass surveil you.

Label you terrorists to justify excessive and disproportionate force, even from overseas.

March out their jackbooted thugs (only terrorists use intimidation and force, right?)

‘It’s different when we do it’. Nothing different between the EU and Texas.

They will jail you over thought crimes, for reading the Internet and learning too much.

They will mutilate children by state-sponsored force.

And silence and remove critics.

Physical biological reality is now touted as a mere belief, so they can destroy the reproductive organs of the young.

And push ideology putting more women in danger.

They poison the food…

…and the water supplies to harm you further.

Even now they tighten the noose, planning to install black box tracking on all new vehicles…

…and implement indefinite driving bans for everybody.

Coupled with the wars and everything we know, they won’t stop until you, and everybody you love, are either crippled or dead.

Related Articles To Read

Found this informative?

Help inform?

Share

Thoughts, dear reader?

Leave a comment