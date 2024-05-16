…Perhaps admitting to it would lead to nuclear exchange.

Previously The Daily Beagle highlighted evidence that the Baltimore Bridge collapse was most likely retaliation for the Crocus hall shooting of innocent civilians.

It has become apparent there is a tit-for-tat arson exchange between various NATO countries and Russia. Not in Ukraine, but here, at home.

The targets?

Ammunition production lines.

US, UK Ramp Up Shell Production

In 2022, in response to the Ukraine war, the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant (SCAAP) based in Pennsylvania and managed by General Dynamics-Ordnance and Tactical Systems (GD-OTS) under U.S. Army’s Joint Munitions Command, started increasing production of shells to be used in the war.

They were followed in July 2023, by UK’s Minstry of Defence (MoD) ordering more shells from BAE (British Aerospace Engineering) Systems under the MoD’s Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S).

DE&S has been heavily involved as NATO nations have provided millions of rounds of ammunition and equipment to Ukrainian armed forces in their fight against Russia. — ‘Hundreds of jobs to be created at Welsh military weapons factory’, WalesOnline

BAE Glascoed, Monmouthsire

Locations involved in manufacturing were in Washington (not that Washington) based in Tyne and Wear, which produces the outer shell casings, and the BAE Glascoed, Monmouthsire site where shell casings are filled with explosives.

Propaganda puff piece

Reportedly the UK’s only artillery shell manufacturing plant, the Telegraph even ran a propaganda puff piece in early 2022 bragging how these BAE Systems plants were producing shells “hammering Vladimir Putin’s forces”. Uh huh.

So desperate, were the UK government and BAE Systems for these shells, that they ignored planning permission and built portions of the munitions factory at Glascoed back in January 2024. Rules for thee.

After this spate of frantic building, on April 10th 2024, it was reported the UK and Ukraine signed an agreement to cooperate on arms production.

Barely 5 days later, within days of each other, the American ammunition plant caught fire on April 15th 2024 (to which the US government coyly remarked ‘we didn’t start the fire’), and the UK ammunition plant exploded on April 17th 2024.

Contrary to most news reports, the explosion wasn’t minor or small, eyewitnesses described it as akin to an earthquake. It was subject to a full probe.

And it wasn’t just limited to the UK or US, either.

Similarly, a German metal plant, Diehl Metall, based in Lichterfelde, Berlin, also experienced a fired on 5th April 2024. Diehl Metall manufactures materials, which are used by Diehl Defence (Diehl Metall and Diehl Defence are subsidaries of Diehl). These are used to produce the IRIS-T missiles.

The article title translates as: “Fire in Lichterfelde: Robert Habeck was in Ukraine with Diehl boss”

These missiles are used in Ukraine, and the head of Diehl even travelled to Ukraine by train.

On the 22nd April 2024, after the fires, the head of Diehl even said Ukraine would receive the missiles within a few weeks.

Naturally we can conclude the American, British and German plants are used actively in the Ukraine war to supply ammunition and weapons systems, and would be legitimate targets of interest to Russia.

Russia Announces They Would Target Logistics Centres

Shortly after the fires, on April 23rd 2024, (now former) Russian Defence minister Sergei Shoigu, announced that the Russian military would increase the intensity of attacks on “logistics centres” and “storage bases for Western weapons”.

Despite Western media outlets spinning it as ‘within Ukraine’, Shoigu did not actually verbally restrict it to ‘within Ukraine’, and seems to be a presumption on the mass media’s part. Presumably this means Russia also includes the manufacturing plants in other countries.

Tit-For-Tat Fires In Russia

The UK ammunition explosion occurred the same day — 17th April — as a so-called “mystery fire” at a Russian missile manufacturing plant, as reported by the UK government financed Mirror.

The British Army, no less

Did Russia strike first? Alas, no.

On November 13th, 2023, months before the US, UK or German plant fires, Newsweek reported how Russian gunpowder plants kept catching on fire (explosions included)…

The article went on to highlight the timing of all of these fires, starting only after the Ukraine war had begun back in 2022. Fires with a mysterious sense of world politics to them, at least 72 incidences. Seems way more than just accident.

Russia have likely put 2 + 2 together, and have decided to retaliate. To the point British intelligence services are now complaining about it.

British Government Whines

What confirms the war has ‘come home’ is the UK government started to moan this month of the consequences of war being on home soil:

Propaganda rag Daily Mail wrote an ‘exclusive’ where British ‘senior experts’ whined Russia were daring to sabotage their warmongering operations.

It came with the usual nonsense word salad of “far right” and “gangsters” as if trapped in a 1930s movie. Just a casual reminder that Ukraine are full of Nazis (see also this, and this).

They whined, “the Bastards were trying to set Europe alight”, hypocritical when considering governments were doing the same to Russia, and extremely ironic on account of the hundreds of arsonists trying to spark wildfires to blame on climate change (and the hushed up Maui fires). No doubt, government financed.

Translation: They’re getting upset now it is being done to them. And now they want to act.

Germany To Re-Introduce Conscription

Another tell war has come home, as the Daily Beagle warned, the draft is coming, for the German youth. (Where have we heard that before…?)

Rather than call it Conscription — forced military service — media outlets are strangely trying to hide it under the veneer of calling it… slavery. A pathetic distraction attempt. Slaves are unpaid; military conscripts, paid.

The situation is so dire, telling you children (“young Germans”) might be sent overseas to die in a war is so unpalatable, they’d rather you believe it is ‘just’ slavery, to make you think, domestic work. But they clearly want troops.

They don’t try to hide it is related to the Ukraine war, either. The Metro explicitly blames usual punching bag, “Russian aggression”.

Equal-wage-for-equal-work gender equality advocates for strong women also have disappeared. In the second scenario, women get an automatic exemption. On account of how equal they are to men?

The so-called ‘toxic masculinity male incel would-be closet rapists’ are suddenly needed by the government that shat upon them.

This is the same Germany that actively adopts paedophilia, by the way.

And to show Western nations are after the kiddos, the US State Department wants Video Games to “fight Ukrainian disinformation”. Little Johnny’s video game needs to indoctrinate him in the ways of war!

In the wider context, Germany now has troops permanently stationed in Lithuania, bordering Belarus, it is clear they want more troops for an aggressive move. Why?

Lithuania have already announced they’re ready to send NATO troops to Ukraine, under the flimsy disguise of a “training mission”. And to top it all off…

Nuclear Red Lines Keep Advancing

If you thought the war coming home to roost or the conscription of male-only teenagers was bad, everybody now wants to play nuclear chicken.

Both Sweden and Poland have publicly announced they’re ready to host NATO nuclear weapons, to which Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov replied that US nuclear weapons in Poland would be a priority target for Russia.

Russia also stated Western bases hosting “Ukrainian” F-16s would also become targets. Again, the suspicion is the media are projecting the Ukrainian part (how exactly will Russia distinguish between different F-16s?).

Why would Russia make F-16s targets? They can carry nukes. B61 nukes. That are supposedly “inert” and are just to look pretty near Russia. Sure.

Poland are working on “dual-purpose” (read: military projects disguised as civilian ones) infrastructure projects, whilst the French navy are getting “ready for war”, and German MPs call for basically a ‘no-fly’ zone.

One ex-defence minister in the UK prattled off nonsense about considering sending troops to Ukraine, meanwhile Estonia are ‘seriously discussing’ sending NATO troops to Ukraine, deceptively excused as “non-combat roles”. Excuse me, but you don’t need troops for “non-combat” roles.

Not to mention the assassination attempt of Slovakia’s democratically elected Prime Minister, Robert Fico.

And to top it all off, Ukraine hit the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with a drone.

So, ladies and gents, prepare yourselves, we’re in for a bumpy ride.

Reject the draft at all costs.

I believe in coincidences. Coincidences happen every day. But I don't trust coincidences. — Elim Garak, Deep Space 9

