It has slowly dawned on me the public don’t seem to know what a food shortage looks like.

Many paint it as ‘bare shelves’ and think the total absence of a thing is equivalent to a shortage. Shortages can also mean the reduction in numbers of a thing, not just a complete absence.

Indeed, globalists have been using every trick in the book to deceive you regarding the nature of the food shortages closing in around you. They’ve even rebranded it the particularly dumb term “shrinkflation”, which is more palatable or harder to comprehend for people than food shortage.

Make no mistake: it is the literal reduction in the total available food.

So, what does a food shortage actually look like?