The idea of a nation’s government at war with their people using psychological weapons was once considered a ‘conspiracy theory’ — the grab-bag term used by those without real arguments — is no more.

The US military are standardising training for Psychological Warfare (PsyWar).

Not merely relegated to single individuals, it is a full blown war. On you.

It does not matter the US military have recently issued a memo to all service personnel to report all diagnoses of cancer for no reason at all, we’re beyond the cause.

Nothing to do with the US government funded media’s campaign to convince you to hate population growth as “far right” with Christian imagery?

We’ve all stared into the Abyss. What comes next shouldn’t be surprising.

Not Just A War On Your Guns

All pro-war administrations intend to disarm you.

If they cared about loss of life they wouldn’t be engaged in perpetual overseas war or mass murder.

A thin veneer — of pretending to care about deaths — to make you give up your arms.

A War On Your Speech

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances. — First Amendment, US Constitution

Thomas Massie spoke of the “Un-American Censorship Bill That Puts Constitution Through A Paper Shredder”:

The bill of which he refers is a so-called “antisemitism” bill.

Which has no definition of antisemitism in the bill. Yes, you read that correctly.

It is outsourced to a third party website to arbitrarily define — thus relegating Congress, and Americans’ speech — to an external foreign power to control.

Representative Matt Gaetz highlighted how the so-called “Antisemitism Awareness Act” would criminalise Christianity:

In the same post, Matt Gaetz also highlights the following excerpt from the Congressional bill.

IHRA are the “International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance”

Matt Gaetz quotes the same website, run by the ‘International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’, as the one mentioned by Thomas Massie.

Matt Gaetz quotes one such example passage from the bible that would be prohibited:

Matt Walsh joined in, highlighting it expanded to education — your children and their future.

Massie closed off with remarks, that the bill presumes a false equivalency, in order to censor all Americans, everywhere:

Thomas Massie was then attacked by David Bernstein, who tried to gaslight, and insist there was “no effort” to make it “illegal to criticize Israel, or even Jews”…

If it would be barred, why even waste time introducing the bill, then?

Clearly it is a bill where it makes it illegal to mention ‘claims of Jews killing Jesus’ (even though, spoiler alert, Jesus is a Jew).

David Bernstein isn’t some random commentator on the internet, either, but a self-professed Professor at Antonin Scalia Law School.

He also forgot to mention he writes for the Times of Israel, thus has a conflict of interest in defending a bill that has “no effort” being put into it.

Could Congress be so compromised by a foreign power they would erode American civil liberties?

Congress Is Compromised By A Foreign Power

Remember when porn was filmed in Congressional building and no-one was prosecuted? Or the names of various people, including government officials — still unjailed, by the way — involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex trafficking ring still haven’t been published?

Blackmailed and unlawful.

Would it really surprise you to find America beholden to a foreign power?

Why would an American representing American interests do this?

One that dictates the police force’s response to students?

One where billionaires offer money to influence the decision making of mayors to use police force against protesting American students?

One that would put “anti-Semitism monitors” in campuses, to control young Americans’ speech.

To the point they would hijack the American flag — even as the Constitutional rights get trampled — and weaponise it to defend a completely different country.

One that would put students on No-Fly lists merely for protesting (their Constitutional right, remember) — a list meant for people who use explosives and kill people — weaponised against dissidents of the State, critics of the NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act).

Where the Supreme Court would prohibit ‘mass protests’ in 3 States and counting.

The Judicial Ethics Enforcement Act of 2024 (H.R. 8098 / S. 4176) would establish an Inspector General for the judicial branch, who would be required to conduct and supervise investigations of alleged misconduct in the judicial branch (including lower courts and the Supreme Court), be given the authority and tools to ensure investigations are thorough, and recommend changes in laws or regulations governing the judicial branch. — Read: it would allow the executive to investigate and punish judges for *alleged* (not proven) misconduct.

A judicial court system being brought to heel via H.R. 8098, and controlled by the executive branch.

A government weaponised against media if they report the “wrong thing”.

To defend those who suggest Hiroshima & Nagasaki (two nuclear bombed Japanese cities) when referring to Gaza, even after “44% of all Palestinians killed by Israel since October 7 are children”. Even after they shoot their own people.

Your American liberties are gone.

Mass Surveillance Is Everywhere

They majority voted for mass surveilling you, with no qualms and hardly any resistance — not even a single Presidential veto under any President — renewing FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) Section 702.

But don’t let the word “Foreign” fool you. It is all about spying on Americans. Not small scale spying. Big. So big, it requires a dedicated nuclear reactor’s worth of power.

We've connected 94 data centers with over 4 gigawatts of capacity over the last approximately five years

And it isn’t cheap, either. Your money is being used to pay for spying on you.

Half a billion for just one subset of data centers to mass spy on you all.

Even the vehicles you buy with your money.

Vehicle makers just automatically turn over any and all of your driving data to US agencies. Warrantless bulk spying on Americans (see also this).

Meanwhile, in order to further trick you regarding their agendas so they may further erode whatever little is left — see earlier PsyWar — as is with the case of the NOAA, they will fabricate data out of thin air, all for a scam to deprive you all.

They plant fabricated evidence…

…even plant child porn if you go against them.

They will even war with the very air you breathe and the weather you enjoy…

…poisoning the water supply with a toxin that causes children brain damage…

…whilst leaving you to burn.

And your voting, does not matter.

There is no meaningful, distinguishable differences between the candidates on offer.

Contrast the non-existent candidate.

This is not a democracy.

This is a tyranny.

