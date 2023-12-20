Update: The inevitable miscalculation of numbers occurred. The mercury is twice as toxic, not 19 times as toxic! Misplaced zero in micrograms conversion; we put 0.0001, it is 0.001. Apologies dear reader! Anticipate re-writes. Honest reporting error.

Foreword

This has been a slow and time consuming dataset to compile ingredients and quantities on the US CDC (Centers for Disease Control) birth to 15 months vaccine schedule. Note, we’re not including 18 months to 18 years; this is just for baby’s first year and a half on Earth.

Information Intentionally Obscured

The pro-pharmaceutical industry has this information intentionally left scattered, such it is impossible for parents make an informed decision. There’s no centralised page of reference or ‘vaccine ingredients database’.

They know if parents could easily see toxicity and harms, they would not want to touch these poison shots. They use inconsistent measurements (mcg, mg, ug, ng, mg/ml, micromoles, moles, g/ml, v/v, percentages), inconsistent record keeping, and disorganised, bloated PDFs that bury the toxic ‘ingredients’ many pages down.

Many wouldn’t list ingredients; those that did, didn’t list all of them; and those that listed some of them, many did not include the measurements, here’s one example:

Data was pulled from more than 10 organisations from various different countries just to get some ingredients data (CDC, FDA, EMA, MIMS, drugs.com, seqirus.com, medicines.org.uk, hreds.ca, health.gov.au, merck.ca); this is despite the fact this childhood vaccine schedule is near exclusively American and considered de facto mandatory.

Some organisations have even stopped calling the shots “vaccines”, instead calling them a “prevention injection”:

CDC calls it both “virus immunization” and “vaccination”:

The Daily Beagle does not know how complete this dataset is, given they intentionally obscure the data and may have omitted ingredients. Our crib notes (which include references for ingredients and back-of-the-envelope calculations) can be found in spreadsheet form here.

Our crib notes omit COVID-19 shot data as we will be referring to Daily Beagle articles given extensive coverage (read: we already know what they contain).

How Many Is Baby Given?

To answer this clearly we must understand terminology.

Many laypersons use the terms ‘vaccines’, ‘shots’ and ‘doses’ interchangeably, despite the terms having subtly different meanings allowing pedantary checkers to fly loops.

Vaccines And Doses Are Not Interchangeable

When someone says ‘vaccine’, they refer to the brand or product. So ‘RotaTeq’ would be a vaccine. If someone says ‘dose’, it refers to the amount of that vaccine they have had. So if someone has 2 doses of RotaTeq, they’ve had 2 doses and 1 vaccine (the doses are part of the vaccine product’s series).

Shots is used interchangeably between ‘vaccine’ and ‘dose’. Generally, if the brand or product is specified (the RotaTeq shot), then it means ‘vaccine’, but if it isn’t or a plural is used, then it refers to ‘dose’ (he’s had 2 RotaTeq shots). It is better to specify ‘dose’ if you mean dose.

Many people claim babies have ‘roughly 20 vaccines’, but this is inaccurate; what they mean is that babies have ‘roughly 20 doses of vaccines’.

The way to think of it is like TV episodes. So there’s one TV show of Steinfeld (vaccine), but multiple episodes for that TV show (doses).

How Many Doses?

The dose count for babies is worse than people have reported; babies at a minimum will receive 26 doses, and 28 doses upwards on the maximum side.

The above datasets are based on manual counts of the CDC’s own recommended vaccine schedule at time of writing. Note we have omitted diseases where no dose is received (even though it is oddly listed by the CDC):

Assuming baby only has one vaccine brand product per disease category (note: some shots, like Pentacel, cover more than one disease so the number could be lower still), baby would receive 12 vaccine products. So roughly, 12 vaccines and 28 doses (of roughly 0.5 mL each for a total of 14 mL) within 1 year and 3 months after birth.

Total Accumulative Dose

Simply stating the dose count doesn’t do it justice, as vaccine ingredients vary, and some contain different toxic elements, although not all together in one vaccine.

Toxic elements including aluminium, formaldehyde, polysorbate 20, polysorbate 80, mercury (page 20)…

…urea (page 20) and DNA:

Given there’s far too many ways of mixing and matching vaccine products and dose quantities, we’ve used simplified, back-of-the-envelope calculations to produce how much maximum of the toxic chemicals baby could receive in the first year and 3 months alone:

In simplified form:

Polysorbate 20, 4.05mg

Polysorbate 80, 3.72mg

Aluminium, 6.25mg

Formaldehyde, 0.802mg

Mercury, 0.05mg

Urea, 6mg

We haven’t listed the COVID-19 shots as we know they contain DNA and that the Pfizer shot contains PEG-2000, known for causing allergic reactions and aiding transfection agents (a transfection agent is something that aids DNA uptake into a cell).

No Real Data For COVID-19 Shots

In terms of quantities for COVID-19 shots, data is lacking, and this paper’s table detailing some of the toxins tries to use ‘+’ and ‘-’ to signal ‘yes’ and ‘no’ to confusingly indicate. We’ve extracted some of the pertinent data, however this is clearly an incomplete ingredients list:

Pfizer; PEG-2000, undeclared DNA

Moderna; Methoxypolyethylene, Tromethamine, undeclared DNA

CureVac; no data

AstraZeneca; Polysorbate 80, EDTA

Johnson&Johnson; Polysorbate 80

Sputnik V; Polysorbate 80, EDTA

Novavax; Polysorbate 80

Sanofi Pasteur & GSK; Polysorbate 20

Sinovac; Aluminium (aluminium hydroxide)

Obviously with no quantities we can’t tally it up, hence it is omitted from our spreadsheet. That said, we’ll still be highlighting the risks of said chemicals, and if the quantities are not disclosed, you must not trust the shot (as it implies the levels are unsafe).

Polysorbate Is Toxic

It is worth noting ‘Methoxypolyethylene’ (found in Moderna’s shot) and PEG (polyethylene glycol) do share some overlap, as does Polysorbate.

As mentioned in a previous article, the number after PEG (the 2000) is the molecular weight, and thus doesn’t reference some radically different chemical. So PEG-3350 and PEG-2000 are the same class of chemical but with different molecular weights.

Those allergic to PEG-3350 were found to also be allergic to Polysorbate 80. So peer-review would suggest Polysorbate has similar harms to PEG. They’re both types of Macrogol. They’re used to resist immunogenicity (recognition and attack by the immune system).

The ‘80’ after Polysorbate is also a molecular weight, and thus we’ll be assuming Polysorbate 20 has similar negative impacts as Polysorbate 80, as research on Polysorbate 20 allergies is noticably lacking.

Mercury Is Toxic

Some of you might say ‘duh’, but how toxic is toxic? A 2014 peer reviewed study mentioned what levels the US government had set it at:

µg is ‘micrograms’, and that would translate to 0.001 milligrams per kilogram. How many kilograms does a baby that is 1 year and 3 months old weigh?

The CDC conveniently has a growth chart for the average body weight of babies; at roughly 15 months, a male baby weighs at most 13 kilograms:

For females it is 12.8 kilograms:

That means for mercury to be toxic to a 1 year 3 month old baby it has to exceed 0.013 milligrams. And how much mercury is in one dose of Fluzone Quadrivalent, given to babies?

25 micrograms (mcg), or 0.025 milligrams. That’s twice the limit!

In-fact, for that dose to ever be “safe” (not that we think it is in any dose, but we’re hoisting the US government by their own words), ‘baby’ would need to twice the weight at 26 kilograms. That’s one heavy baby.

To put this in context, the average human weight is supposed to be 60 to 80 kilograms (the average weight in the UK is 83 kilograms).

Remember, baby gets two doses.

Mercury is a known neurotoxin that caused brain damage. No wonder babies get brain damage from the shots! This isn’t including any other sources of mercury (such as from say, fish) which would add to the running total!

Aluminium Is Toxic

American friends may spell this ‘aluminum’ (aluminium is the European spelling). The Daily Beagle covered aluminium toxicity previously, but we’ll be copying over some of the contents here for convenience:

Too much aluminium in the body is known as Aluminium toxicosis, and stop us if you’ve heard of any of these harms before

A 36 year multi-centre (American: center) cohort study found aluminium associated with neurological degeneration and Alzheimer’s disease

Another study, titled “Natural and Synthetic Neurotoxins in Our Environment: From Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) to Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)”, notes “extremely negative reaction” to aluminium “in vaccines administered with an aluminium adjuvant”

Clearly, aluminium is bad. To try to justify it, they may call it an ‘adjuvent’ that “enhances” immune response (apparently damaging your brain helps trigger your immune system), but we refuted that as well, where it causes auto-immune disorders:

And It Exceeds The FDA’s Limit…

The FDA says aluminium must not exceed 25 micrograms (0.025 milligrams) per Litre in large-volume parenterals (these are drugs that are injected):

This is already exceeded on it’s face.

For example, the Pediarix DTaP (Diphtheria, tetanus & acellular pertussis) shot given to children contains a whopping 0.85 milligrams per 0.5 mL (milli-litres).

0.5 mL is 0.0005 litres! So 0.85 mg would have to be multiplied by 2000 to get the mg by litre amount: 1700 mg per litre. Converting this back to micrograms, this would be 1,700,000 mcg per litre, well in excess of the FDA’s 25mcg per litre limit.

The lowest amount listed for DTaP is Vaxelis at a whopping 0.319mg of aluminum per 0.5 mL (638,000 mcg per litre).

That is from one dose! The DTaP series calls for four doses!

And It Exceeds Human Toxicity Limits…

In the study “Aluminum transfer during dialysis: a systematic review”, it is suggested 50 micrograms of aluminium per litre of blood is toxic:

The study “The Health Effects of Aluminum Exposure” specified even lower amounts for toxicity, at 13 micrograms per litre of blood plasma for detectable neuropsychological changes, and 33.5 micrograms per litre for early-stage aluminosis:

For calculations, an average adult will have up to almost 5 litres of blood (5000 millilitres), meaning 65 micrograms in their blood would start to become toxic, and 167.5 micrograms would become definitely toxic.

Children’s total blood volume wildly varies, but for a 15 month old baby weighing 13 kilograms, they would have just under 1 litre. This means 13 micrograms of aluminium is sufficient to start toxicity and 33.5 micrograms is basically guaranteed.

The lowest dose of aluminium, found in a single dose of a Pneumococcal Vaccine, either brand of PCV15 or PCV20, contains 125 micrograms of aluminium. This exceeds baby’s toxicity levels by 3.7 times, and puts adults above the minimum toxic threshold.

Using our back of the envelope calculations, baby could be exposed to up to 6.25mg of aluminium if they follow the vaccination schedule proposed by the CDC. That’s 6250 micrograms, which is beyond the adult threshold for toxicity by a factor of 37.3.

For baby, it is more than 186 times as toxic.

Formaldehyde Is Also Toxic

Running theme at this point. It may also be written in hundreds of different ways to throw you off. We’re not joking, here’s an incomplete list (visit the website, it scrolls sideways). By our count there’s 167 entries.

Most common versions you’ll see are formaldehyde, formalin (and variations to that effect), CH2O and H2CO.

Refuting The ‘But It’s Natural’ Premise

Firstly, we have to pre-emptively discredit the claim Formaldehyde is ‘naturally occurring’ in the blood as some weird justification it is non-toxic. If you were to visit Wikipedia right now, you will see a disingenious argument-by-omission (we won’t link as it is a low quality resource; screenshots only, as they often change when caught).

They try to phrase it to imply 50 micromolar of formaldehyde is naturally occurring by pairing with a lab experiment on animals, in a thinly veiled attempt to attack ‘formaldehyde is toxic’ claims.

Wikipedia repeats a similar claim but then points to a paywalled book where the claim cannot be readily verified (they also mention the American Chemistry Council saying it is found everywhere, etc):

Big problem with Wikipedia’s claims.

The original study, titled “Illuminating cellular formaldehyde” actually says the opposite and declares the 50 micromolar of formaldehyde is most likely from artificial sources:

Even when considering natural sources, the other portion of the Wikipedia page conveniently forgets to mention it’s an interim chemical during liver breakdown (read: the liver trying to get rid of toxic waste).

The artificial sweetener aspartame (of cancer causing fame) is one such feature, and even if methyl-pectins have a plant source, methanol (a form of alcohol) is not primarily beneficial and is a toxin.

Ironically, Wikipedia makes very short mentions of Formaldehyde’s toxicity, but not before mentioning far more important than human health photography:

Then there’s this Wikipedia wheezy:

In short, Formaldehyde is either from toxic external sources, or is an interim breakdown chemical of toxic internal sources. Key things Wikipedia conveniently omits to mention. Arguments saying it is natural are irrelevant.

Cyanide, now 100% natural with a 100% chance of natural death!

Formaldehyde Harms

The National Toxicology Program considers Formaldehyde to be a known carcinogen (cancer-causing agent):

It is associated with the leukemia (blood cancer)…

…in several studies:

It is associated with cancer development in relation to tumour suppressor BRCA2:

Airborne formaldehyde is considered to be an irritant to eyes, nose and throat, and also fatal by OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration):

It causes allergic reactions:

What Levels Of Formaldehyde Are Toxic?

Unsurprisingly there is extremely little data exposing how toxic formaldehyde is in blood (now why would the pharmaceutical companies want to go do a thing like research that?). Nearly all the studies are on airborne toxicity.

However, this study posits a range in blood concentration for workers actively exposed to formaldehyde (read: toxic work enviroment), and their estimates range between 0.0026 mg per litre of blood and 0.152 mg per litre of blood:

If baby is given all doses in the CDC’s vaccine schedule, they will have been exposed to approximately 0.802 mg of Formaldehyde. If an adult had received this amount, it would cause their blood to spike to 0.1604 mg/l, well over the maximum of toxic blood levels exposure.

The lowest a single dose with formaldehyde contains is 5 micrograms (such as Quadracel), or 0.005 milligrams; this is twice greater than the 0.0026 mg/l lower bound estimate for toxicity given above, as babies at 15 months old weighing 13 kilograms have just under a litre of blood.

This is assuming they’re given it at 15 months old; if they’re given it younger than this the toxicity ratio to blood skyrockets!

That’s for a single dose. DTaP schedule requires 4.

Overwhelming Amounts Of Evidence The Childhood Vaccine Schedule Is Horribly Toxic

This is just a cursory overview using crude, back-of-the-envelope calculations that don’t factor in pre-existing toxic environmental conditions, and already it is flagging there is major toxicity events in multiple shots (in single doses; not even including the entire schedule).

All calculations assume baby has zero pre-existing mercury, aluminium or formaldehyde in the bloodstream, which they likely will have, given aluminium is ubiqitious in commercial products and airborne formaldehyde from artificial sources is a thing.

The only thing more disappointing is this article did not cover the entire CDC childhood vaccine schedule of from birth to 18 years. We couldn’t as the sheer complexity of research due to pharmaceutical obfuscation would mean this article would take too long to publish.

This means it isn’t even the total amount of toxicity your child could be exposed to.

Then there’s our compiled list of ~960 studies showing the harms with the COVID-19 shots.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. For babies.

Horrifying, dear reader.

