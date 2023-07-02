Note: We’ve attempted to contact Kevin McKernan for his view 3 times via 2 different means (Twitter DMs were not available) with no success. Kevin expresses frustration at journalists not contacting him, however he does not make himself easy to contact. In interests of coverage The Daily Beagle has opted to proceed.

How can we prove the shots modify genes, dear reader?

Let us look to Pfizer’s mRNA manufacturer, AGC Biologics (a merger between Asahi Glass Company (AGC) Bioscience, Biomeva GmbH and CMC Biologics; see page 18).

Who Are AGC Biologics?

AGC Biologics describes itself as:

[…] world-class development and manufacture of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), viral vectors and genetically engineered cells. […]

Ah, plasmids! Confirming what was previously mentioned in the “Genetic Modification Proof As Strand Of Truth Emerges” article, where The Daily Beagle got several Pfizer shills to tentatively admit actually yes, the mRNA shots do have plasmids in them.

The write-up prompted several Pfizer shills to attack the article. Banned, naturally, no child murder supporters here, but we’re returning to the topic to annoy them again.

The AGC page straight up admits they work on gene modification (‘therapy’; nothing therapeutic about it):

AGC Biologics go on to admit they supply these gene modifying plasmids to Pfizer in another one of their own articles from June 2021, which remarked the plasmids are ‘essential’ to mRNA:

Take note it earmarks the term ‘pDNA’ as Plasmid DNA. We’ll be seeing this term reoccur elsewhere.

Pfizer are supplied by the Heidelberg Facility, part of AGC Biologics, and are marked on their facilities page, further showing it is involved in plasmids:

The 2019 “Pharmas Almanac”, a sort of pharmaceutical magazine shilling pharma products, on page 19 mentions this interesting doozy:

Most biologics CDMOs specialize in either microbial or mammalian system, with only a handful (e.g., AGC Biologics, Fujifilm Dio-synth Biotechnologies, KBI Biopharma, Emergent BioSolutions, Northway Biotech-pharma) offering both systems.

That is to say, AGC Biologics are one of only a few who offer this service.

People may also recognise one of the others: ‘Emergent BioSolutions’: they’re the company that screwed up 75 million doses regarding Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, where shortly after, Johnson & Johnson Executive Chairman Alex Gorsky coincidently resigned.

Emergent being involved of course implies that the genetically modified adenovirus shots (AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson) are also genetic modification shots. But that isn’t the focus of today’s article.

AGC Biologics Admit Plasmids Are Part Of “Gene Therapy”

As noted in their own press release dated Feb 2022, they remark:

Our pDNA services are a part of our growing global Cell and Gene Therapy offering that includes the development and manufacturing of cell therapies, viral vectors, and messenger RNA. — AGC Biologics Chief Executive Officer, Patricio Massera

Spoken by the Chief Executive Officer of AGC Biologics themselves, they admit that these are gene modification shots (calling it ‘therapy’ does not make it more beneficial).

This isn’t the first time AGC Biologics have made this claim either. Back in July 2020, AGC Biologics acquired MolMed, declaring their services for gene modification:

Just to demonstrate this isn’t just AGC Biologics saying this either, another company, entirely unrelated, also describe plasmids as vital for gene modification work:

Another entirely unrelated firm also slaps together pDNA (Plasmid DNA), mRNA and LNPs (lipid nanoparticles):

We can therefore easily prove that plasmids are an adjunct to gene modification, and that plasmids are an adjunct to mRNA, and that therefore, mRNA is gene modification. You knew that anyway, but it is nice to have clear cut, logical proof.

Then there’s this AGC Biologics advert that just screams the answer out loud:

Before the shills can scribble out their bingo card, there’s another inconvenient slam dunk besides the Moderna SEC filing and BioNTech (mRNA manufacturer for Pfizer) SEC filing mentioned in our previous article…

A peer-reviewed paper written by the “Wits/SAMRC Antiviral Gene Therapy Research Unit”:

…hosted by the journal “Gene Therapy”…

…discussing “self-amplifying RNA vaccines” (saRNA), of which they call “synthetic RNA vaccines”. And there’s only one other type of synthetic RNA shot…

Surprise! mRNA! And hey, it gets worse.

Bacterial Disaster

The corruption and malice of the pharmaceutical industry is rife, to such an extent, this particular disaster will impact everybody, including the globalists.

Returning back to the “2019 Pharma’s Almanac”, page 36:

In text format, as it’s quite small to read. Adding emphasis:

In 2018 nearly 70% of biologics production capacity (in terms of volume, excluding blood/plasma products) utilized mammalian cell culture, primarily monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) produced using Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) host cells. The other 30% of capacity involved expression in microbial systems, with most processes relying on Escherichia coli

You should be already familiar with E. Coli. If you’re not: some strains give you digestion issues, it also causes urinary tract infections, the FDA recalls food over it, schools get closed over it.

Nothing to worry about, supposedly, if you get injected with it. Right? Wrong.

Oversimplified doodle

E. Coli carries within it plasmids, which includes plasmids coding for antibiotic resistance:

But that’s a different type of E. Coli, right? Pfizer shills are bound to argue that, but, let us shoot it down immediately, with Horizontal Gene Transfer:

Bacteria — of which E. Coli is a part — love to share genetic information. Horizontal Gene Transfer works via the process known as bacterial conjugation, where bacteria transfer information via an “F-pillus”:

Source: Jonasz Patkowski

This paper, in simple terms, essentially says the genes for antibiotic resistance, spread via ‘conjugative plasmids’ (bacterial conjugation of a plasmid) are very common:

Meaning the genetically modified plasmids containing the DNA used in the manufacture of mRNA, are likely to get integrated into antibiotic resistant E. Coli, or if the genetically modified E. Coli are already present in the shot (more than likely given the bacterial endotoxins hinting at their presence), then they are more than likely to pick up antibiotic resistance.

And the integration of bacterial DNA into the human genome isn’t even something globalists can deny. The WEF published this question asking if bacteria can affect our DNA back in 2015 (the answer is: yes):

In their own article they admit the bacteria can impact the genes that we pass on:

And guess what it involved? Weakened immune systems:

The study link of which the WEF refer has been deleted (not even retracted), vapourised into nothingness. You can see an archived copy of the link here, which confirms the study is called “Vertically transmitted faecal IgA levels determine extra-chromosomal phenotypic variation”.

You can read the original paper, still intact (simply ‘moved’), here.

Obviously, you might be confused by all the faecal (stool, or poop) references in said study; E. Coli is found on faecal matter, here's one such example.

So transfer of faecal matter is a transfer of bacteria.

This would mean an unheard of bacterial disaster: the DNA used to manufacture mRNA that encodes for the spike protein ‘going native’ in the bacterial population, and ultimately the human and animal genome.

It won’t happen immediately, given it will take time to spread, but given the sheer number of shots doled out, the statistical probability of it is pretty much guaranteed.

Antibiotic resistance, spike protein encoding bacteria everywhere.

What a fine addition by Pfizer.

But Wait, There’s Fraud!

By the various agencies and pharmaceutical companies failing to disclose these are gene modification (‘therapy’) shots, they have worked to bypass the required tests — intentionally, and maliciously — knowing how unsafe these practices are.

The Epoch Times covered a paper that points out if the shots do indeed modify genes, which we have concretely proven. (As per usual, Epoch Times covers a story the Daily Beagle does, but fails to give even a hint of credit).

There are numerous tests they did not undergo which they should have. The list by The Epoch Times is particularly important, and touches upon areas The Daily Beagle has proven:

“Tumorigenicity” — having a cancer tumour generating effect, shown in our “Where Did The Cancer Cases Go?” article.

“Excretion in the environment, such as shedding through seminal fluid or breast milk” — shown in our “mRNA's Prion Disease Risk In Food” (which includes milk).

“Embyro/fetal and perinatal toxicity” — shown in our “Proving AstraZeneca Vaccines Kill Children” and “Proving The mRNA Shots Harm Children” articles

“Long-term expression” — shown in our “How Long Do Pfizer Lipids Last?” article, and reinforced with this one.

“Germ-line transmission” — demonstrated in this article, along with “Genome Integration” and “Genotoxicity”.

Every single list item confirmed, in one way or another, meaning when the CDC, FDA, EMA, MHRA, HealthCanada, ONS, Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson marketed these shots as “vaccines” they were engaging in fraud, knowingly, willing to kill with malice aforethought, confirming murder.

There are no arguments to ignorance. All the same data points in the same direction, that they knew, that they lied, that they proactively covered it up, they build the entire process using gene modification (so-called ‘gene therapy’; nothing therapeutic about them) from the ground up.

They conspired to collude, to infiltrate, to undermine regulators; then dogpile and control media, silence dissent, have dissenters deplatformed and fired from their jobs for this massacre of the public!

We’re mad as hell, and we’re not going to take it any longer!

Expose the lies!

