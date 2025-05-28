Palestinians herded like cattle at an “aid distribution centre”

Israel can bomb indiscriminately. But they can’t distribute aid indiscriminately? — Paraphrased commentator quote

With a cost to the US Taxpayer of a whopping $175 billion (before bullet train style cost overruns), Golden Dome is yet more grifting by the Zionist packed US government (over 91% of Reps and 68% of Senators are AIPAC endorsed).

The current administration pretends to be anti-waste as an excuse to censor critics of Israel’s genocide, smoke and mirrors so the public don’t start contesting immoral censorship (he’s beating up blue-haired liberals and definitely not anti-genocide protestors, honest guv’nor!).

Except evidence clearly shows the ‘war on waste’ isn’t the case, with Trump planning to arbitrarily hand out $1,000 to babies. Yes, babies. This is on top of the US government shipping 90,000 tons of arms to genocidal Israel in the last 600 days.

Apparently with +$36 trillion in debt and a $1 trillion Pentagon budget the US government can afford that – at US taxpayers’ expense, of course (the cost of $1 trillion is approximately $12,000 per household assuming two parents and two children, or $3,030 per person), say nothing of the Palestinians killed and maimed by such weaponry.

As for Cui Bono?

The most likely parties to be involved in Golden Dome are either genocidal Israel’s Elbit (makers of the ineffectual Iron Beam) or Rafael Advanced Defence Systems (makers of the ineffectual Iron Dome). Ineffectual because both Houthi drones and Iranian hypersonic missiles got through.

Rafael is the more likely out of the two because the origin of the name ‘Golden Dome’ actually has roots in Iron Dome, such is Trump’s rabid obsession with Zionism, he can reference their militaristic naming conventions, quoting:

מדוע השם "כיפת ברזל" הוא זה שנבחר? לאל"ם צ', אשר נבחר להוביל את הפרויקט, ולצוותו לא היה זמן מעט לנשום. הירי על הדרום לא הפסיק והזמן היחיד שמצא כדי למצוא שם למערכת ההגנה שנולדה היה בסופי שבוע. "השם הראשוני שעליו חשבתי היה בכלל אל-קסאם, אבל כשהפרויקט נכנס להתנעה הבנתי שזה שם בעייתי. ישבתי עם אשתי, ודיברנו על שמות אפשריים. היא הציעה את השם טמי"ר (טיל מיירט) כשם לטיל, ולמערכת עצמה חשבנו על כיפת הזהב. ביום ראשון למחרת, השם טמי"ר אושר מיד, אבל הייתה בעיה עם השם כיפת הזהב, מחשש שייתפס כמנקר עיניים - אז הוא שונה ל'כיפת ברזל'".

Or for those of you who don’t speak Hebrew (bolding added):

Why was the name "Iron Dome" chosen?

Colonel (res.) C., who was selected to lead the project, and his team barely had time to breathe. The rocket fire on the south didn’t stop, and the only time he found to come up with a name for the newly born defense system was on the weekends. “The first name I thought of was actually Al-Qassam, but when the project got underway, I realized that name was problematic. I sat with my wife, and we talked about possible names. She suggested the name Tamir (an acronym in Hebrew for ‘interceptor missile’) as the name for the missile, and for the system itself we thought of ‘Golden Dome.’ On the following Sunday, the name Tamir was immediately approved, but there was an issue with the name ‘Golden Dome,’ as it might be seen as ostentatious — so it was changed to ‘Iron Dome.’”

Ostentatious, eh?

Ostentatious: means too obviously showing your money, possessions, or power, in an attempt to make other people notice and admire you

Wouldn’t want to expose how much taxpayers’ money is being spent on such a gilded, overpriced project with a name like “Golden” in the title. Kinda like golden calf.

Both Elbit and Rafael supply weapons to Israel’s ongoing genocide of the Palestinians. Even now Israel has begun invading Lebanon despite signing a ceasefire deal. Israel’s violent aggressions cannot be tamed by mere words: not even their own, such dishonesty is rife.

What the pro-genocide Zionist media won’t tell you is these protestors aren’t ‘blue-haired Marxist-Socialist liberal Arabs’, but include Israeli citizens. Yes, you read that right, with them even risking jail to disrupt Elbit’s operations. An inconvenient truth to Trump’s “anti-semitism” narrative when trying to stifle Harvard protestors.

On top of this, in-keeping with their complete lack of morals, Elbit even backdoor the technology they sell to “allies”. They’ve been accused of backdooring Australian weapon systems in order to spy on their “allies” after the Australian military removed all of Elbit’s technology and quarantined all of their IT systems. One is starkly reminded of Jonathan Pollard, whom Trump pardoned. So don’t expect Trump to stop Israeli espionage against America when he aided and abetted those involved.

Whenever Israel or America are caught committing war crimes and other horrific abuses, they always turn to the Israel government created Hamas as a scapegoat. Hamas made them bomb those children. Hamas made them starve children to death. Hamas made them post those disgusting remarks advocating for the mass elimination of Palestinians. Hamas this. Hamas that. The domestic abuser blames their victim ‘Look what you made me do!’ they scream, ‘If only you weren’t like this it wouldn’t have happened!’.

Pray Tell, where is Hamas mass genociding Israeli children? A sad day when the ‘beastly terroristic organisation full of savages’ has a lower civilian kill count than the ‘heroic, democratic, freedom loving’ regime of Israel that loves bombing countries. One wonders if that even includes numbers of Israelis killed given Israel’s Hannibal Directive.

Did Hamas make Jonathan Pollard steal the US nuclear secrets too? Maybe Hamas are responsible for Netanyahu being an obnoxious twat as well. They probably rock him to sleep at night and give him sweet lullabies.

Imagine that excuse: Sorry, can’t submit my homework teacher, Hamas stole it and gave it to the dog. You can’t arrest me officer, Hamas made me shoplift! It was Hamas who gave Trump the suggestion to steal $175 billion from taxpayers to finance Golden Dome, they gave him blueprints and everything! You gotta believe me! A utility bill? Hamas must be behind this!

As Trump continues his betrayal of his wider voter base and the general American public by continuing to finance ever growing Zionist projects, Americans will have to wrestle with the fact: if the Blue party and the Red party are both Zionist, what then must Americans do in order to free their country and get the governance they deserve?

We leave that thought as an exercise to the reader. Stay safe, dear reader.

