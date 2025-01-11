The silence from government speaks as to their moral depravity.

They can mention the word genocide when criticising other countries, however:

Despite X obviously refusing to translate what the Israeli minister said to avoid exposing Israel (whom Elon Musk is supportive of), other translations can be found elsewhere…

‘Precision’ munitions

Elon Musk peddles propaganda…

He claims Hamas are coming for Americans. Here’s a church Israel bombed in Gaza.

Why would there be a Christian church in Gaza if Hamas want to kill all Americans and Christians?

Why would he say such a thing?

Hmm.

Replace the American to defend the American

Censor the American to defend the American

Quick, suppress dissent!

Facial recognition? Remember this article?

Shin Bet are an Israel intel agency, and El Al are an Israeli airline company; Musk tried to sell your details to Israeli intelligence

Don’t expect the incoming government to be any different.

On the right: Alan Dershowitz with Jeffrey Epstein at Harvard in 2004

All The Daily Beagle can do is write.

