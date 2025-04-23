A gushing partisan attack piece written by Peter Berkowitz, on RealClearPolitics.com, reposted without critical thought by ZeroHedge, attempts to ruin Harvard’s reputation for trying to defend itself against Zionist Donald Trump’s encroachment of Free Speech, by attempting to paint them as a Liberal hellhole. How? By pretending to be an American Conservative.

He attempts to paint Harvard as ‘the bad guys’ on the irrational basis they didn’t defend others who… weren’t at Harvard. Eh? One of his first key examples was… taxation of completely different organisations by the likes of Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

In 2010, President Barack Obama’s IRS targeted conservative organizations to deny them tax-exempt status.

The irony of Berkowitz supplying examples of oppression by pro-Zionist Barack Obama, who stated publicly his “intellectual formation was through Jewish scholars and writers”, and Joe Biden, a man who has been ‘a proud Zionist’ since 1973, should not be lost on the reader.

Even though it is true, why would Harvard spend money on organisations that aren’t Harvard? Harvard are defending themselves. At no point did they say others aren’t allowed to file lawsuits in self-defence. Are these protestors really the enemy?

For example, of the 228 protestors arrested at Columbia and NYU during anti-genocide protests, not a single one was charged with a crime. The New York Post tries to paint it as special treatment by the police, but the reality is they never broke the law. They are not the business-burning cliche you see parroted in mainstream media, they are opposed to destruction, they protest genocide!

Berkowitz rant article seems bizarre. Until you realise Berkowitz conveniently forgets to mention his massive Conflict of Interest: he funds the Institute for Zionist Strategies. He is a Zionist himself! Quelle surprise!

If you go to the Institute for Zionist Strategies, they even declare that they’re an…

[…] organization dedicated to the preservation of the Jewish and democratic character of the State of Israel, according to the principles of Israel’s Declaration of Independence. […] — The Institute for Zionist Strategies

So rabidly pro-Israel and pro-Zionist, then! His website even insists the usual warmongering rhetoric of how Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, Iran etc are all the perpetual enemies of Israel (even though Israel is the aggressor).

Berkowitz dishonestly tries to couch his unjustifible, rabidly pro-Zionist views, under the disguise of being American Conservative (he isn’t: he’s anti-Constitutional). He attempts to paint others’ defence against rabid Zionist beliefs stifling Free Speech as ‘liberals’, hoping gullible Americans fight each other rather than Zionists attacking both people.

(Want to get more annoyed? He promoted profiteering corner-cutting of mRNA shots: “He could have said, look what we’ve achieved, for example, obtaining the vaccines within nine months”; new readers wanting to know why this is bad, see this list).

Hoping to trick American Conservatives into thinking those who defend American liberty against Zionist censorship are American Liberals, and hoping Liberals believe those attacking their Free Speech are American Conservatives. It is all a disgustingly depraved game of political false flag.

The Constitution is apolitical. It is for all people. It enumerates rights for the people “endowed by their Creator”. That is to say, the Constitution does not create the rights, the rights already exist, the Constitution merely highlights them.

No amount of either-or fallacy screeching left-or-right bullshit permits anybody to erode those rights. If there is one thing all Americans should agree on, it is their God-given, natural found, Constitutionally highlighted rights. They’re all that stand between them and tyrants.

Even now, more and more people unify against Israel’s genocide against Gaza. Actions so horrific it crosses entire political divides piercing the conscience. British Jews condemn the genocide, Israeli protestors hold up placards of murdered Palestinian children, Israel tried to censor. Israeli government spy on their own people who protest war.

Readers familiar with The Daily Beagle’s prior work will recall we discussed the Robbers Cave experiment where psychologists made up two imaginary political camp teams (the Eagles versus the Rattlers) and foisted hosility propaganda, found before long, the school children who were all friends, ended up at each others throats over an imaginary set of teams, to the point of instigating violence. The researchers had to end the experiment early it was so effective.

So Zionists trick people into believing they’re poised on one side or another, in a desperate bid to have you not unify for peace. They paint themselves as a political side, then attack the other hoping Americans fight themselves rather than unifying against the political discord, by not recognising the true threat to their democracy.

If they did it to the Palestinian children, they are sure as hell willing to do it to you, too.

Equal and exact justice to all men, of whatever state or persuasion, religious or political:—peace, commerce, and honest friendship with all nations, entangling alliances with none — Thomas Jefferson, Founder, during his First Inaugural Address

And for those of you who think even peaceful protest is wrong, remember these words by Thomas Jefferson:

[…] what country can preserve it’s liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance? Let them take arms. The remedy is to set them right as to facts, pardon and pacify them. What signify a few lives lost in a century or two? The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. It is it’s natural manure. — Thomas Jefferson to William Smith

The Founders clearly had something more than peaceful anti-genocide protestors in mind when opposing government tyranny. If a man cannot tolerate even a peaceful protest, he needs to reflect upon himself what kind of tyrant he has become.

Related Articles To Read

Found this informative?

Help inform?

Share

Thoughts, dear reader?

Leave a comment