ZeroHedge gushingly bragged Trump Taps Tulsi Gabbard As Director Of National Intelligence. If you’re a person who has been living under rock and only reading superficial words about being ‘pro-peace’ by Tulsi Gabbard, you might be cheering.

However if you’ve been doing your homework (or even skim-reading the occasional Daily Beagle article), you will find not only is she a WEF young leader…

…continuing on the trend of WEF Klaus Schwab’s remarks of “penetrating the cabinets”, but she also tried to lie about her associations by falsely claiming that…

"they put me on their website... that's pretty much it" - Tulsi Gabbard

Except they didn’t just “put her on the website”, she actively participated and engaged with them…

…she bragged in 2015 how she was “honored to be selected as 2015 @YGLvoices - representing #Hawaii amongst leaders from around the world”. Not just randomly on a website, but, selected! YGL stands for ‘Young Globalist Leader’. And Trump has just put her, a globalist infiltrator, as a Director of National Intelligence. Quick, break out the cheerleader pom-poms like ZeroHedge and mindlessly cheer!

This is someone who will happily betray American interests to implement ‘Net Zero’, whose sole objective appears to be diminishing everybody’s quality of life and reducing the population in a eugenics bent.

Former Democrat, former military, pro-green new deal, dishonest, conflicting interests. All of the worst possible traits.

And before anyone says ‘well it’s the best we’ve got’. No, it isn’t. You could literally pick any random member of the American public and they would have far less conflicts of interest than this woman.

Marco Rubio Is A Zionist

Appointed to Secretary of State, Marco Rubio is another pro-war Zionist indicating the flavour of what’s to come (regardless of all the ignorant comments screeching ‘don’t care, still voting Trump’).

Quoting Jewish outlet Forward.com:

Despite this, Rubio’s vocal support for Israel remains consistent. As vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, he visited Israel in April, and in November 2023 co-hosted a bipartisan screening for members of Congress of the film documenting atrocities committed by Hamas on Oct. 7. Rubio likened the Israel Defense Forces’ ground operation in Rafah, which was opposed by the Biden administration, to the Allies’ pursuit of Adolf Hitler during the Holocaust. — What a Secretary of State Marco Rubio would mean for American Jews and Israel, Forward.com

Strange. I don’t recall the allies in WW2 systematically genociding entire groups of people to the point of intentionally targeting children to the point doctors describe them as being “shredded”. It greatly offends the conscience and the soul.

Kristi Noem Is Also A Zionist

You’ll quickly start to see a theme here.

Kristi Noem, picked for secretary for Homeland Security by Trump, demanded America First Israel First by prioritising that the American Speaker for an American Congress should prioritise aid for America Israel:

She’s also anti-First Amendment. More concerned with Palestinian children being genocided Jewish people being offended, she signed this bill into law in South Dakota:

So good to see three of the picks so far prioritise American interests and values! What about the others?

Lee Zeldin, And Potentially Stephen Miller, Are Also Zionists

In probably the most pretzel logic article published yet, the Times of Israel declared how Trump had tapped Jewish allies Lee Zeldin and Stephen Miller, both supporters of an anti-Muslim immigration ban that, uh, Jewish groups protested against.

Lee Zeldin will be put as head of the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency). He’s considered a favourite by Orthodox Jewish groups, and sought to prevent free market choice by prohibiting Americans from boycotting Israeli goods. Like Noem, Zeldin is quietly anti-Free Speech, declaring any criticisms of Israel has to be ‘found, confronted and crushed’. He also doesn’t view the IDF as genocidal, instead he declares they’re just “defending their border” (which apparently involves bombing Syria, Iran, Lebanon, Gaza and the West Bank).

Stephen Miller is a planned deputy chief of staff for policy pick by Trump, and is also very unlikely to be critical of Israel, on account he’s an active member of Judaism.

Elise Stefanik Is Another Zionist

The Jewish Chronicle gushed praise for Elise Stefanik whilst shoring up condemnation of the UN for daring to criticise Israel, trotting out the usual B.S. line of ‘anti-semitism’:

Stefanik has repeatedly spoken in support of Israel and Israeli hostages since October 7. However, she truly stood out and won many Jewish fans with her tough questioning of university presidents during the House’s campus antisemitism hearings last academic year. Given that Israel remains the United Nation’s idee fixe, and the institution remains awash in antisemitism, Stefanik should be well prepared for her new position.

The Telegraph went a step further and called her fiercely pro-Israel. Not pro-America First, then? Well, she did directly address the Israeli Knesset (their version of a Parliament). Other countries’ policies are your politicians biggest priority!

That’s right, Elise is another anti-First Amendment infiltrator who wants to shut down any and all criticisms of Israel, by invoking the magic words ‘antisemitism’, acting like it has more power than the Constitutional Bill of Rights.

She’s also eager to bring “maximum pressure to Iran” (very, very important issue to Americans in America), which probably also involves war and bombing. She supports the violence in Gaza, and insists there’s no reason to withhold aid from Israel, not even America First reasons such as not forcing Americans tax to pay for other countries’ debts, or you know, not financing a genocide. Why bother with things like conscience or America First when you can ignore both?

Pete Hegseth, Is Also A Zionist

Pete Hegseth is posted to serve as Trump’s defense secretary. He arrogantly insisted America needed to learn a few things from co-dependant-on-US-taxes Israel. Sounds very America First.

All the warning signs good signs there will be war in the middle-east come from the fact that Hegseth is described as both ‘pro-Israel’ and an ‘Iran hawk’ in the same sentence. You know, America First priorities. He advocated bombing Iran’s nuclear facilities. Like Trump did. A very pro-peace cabinet.

You voted because you hate Iran, right?

Hegseth is not above lying, either (quelle surprise!). Hegseth, in extreme hyperbolic rhetoric, declared he — an American politician in America (we presume he somehow instantly teleported to Israel) — had a front row seat for October 7th where he claims he saw a ‘Palestinian army pull, grandmas out, women and children’. Nothing suspicious here then.

Amazing how they only picked the three emotional trigger words (grampas and men need not apply) and that Hegseth was there himself to catch them in the act whilst not doing anything! A real hero! Strangely he didn’t notice the IDF also shooting Israeli civilians. Or the fact Israel financed Hamas. Perhaps he was too focused on America First to notice. Either that or he’s lying about having seen it for himself, but that couldn’t be, he’s an honest politician.

John Ratcliffe, Another Zionist

It’s like an infinite conga-line! John Ratcliffe is being appointed to director of the CIA, and as yet another closet Zionist, he criticised Biden’s Israel policy for not helping Israel genocide enough and is also another anti-Iran warhawk. Who does Ratcliffe blame for October 7th? Why you, the American taxpayer, are to blame, for not spying on Hamas in Gaza enough. This is an America First policy, right?

Oh, and Ratcliffe blames Iran for… emails pretending to be the Proud Boys. That’s right America First, now you too can be an enemy of Israel because some Zionist said so. He also blamed Iran for the 2020 election loss. He also falsely claimed that portraying Israel as attacking innocent civilians is a false narrative, this apparently includes killing their own hostages. Maybe they don’t count because of no shirt, no shoes, no service?

He also likes to brag he ‘puts terrorists in prison’ without specifying whom or where. Maybe it’s the J6ers or ‘domestic extremist terrorist’ parents? Doesn’t say. Obviously it isn’t a priority to jail the murderous corporatists or corrupt politicians, so another America First moment, right?

Mike Huckabee. Yes, Another Zionist

Trump’s very America First, very important role of… envoy to Israel has gone to Mike Huckabee. Described in the London Standard as an “Unapologetic Zionist”, he favours killing Palestinians and building illegal settlements on their land. He’s so hardline Zionist he once claimed there was ‘no such thing as a Palestinian’ (tick off the box that says ‘identity erasure’ on your genocide bingo card).

His appointment pleased the two people you don’t want to hear cheering when the policy is supposed to be America First:

The appointment was greeted with joy by two far-right ministers in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. On the social media platform X, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich messaged his congratulations to “a consistent and loyal friend", while Itamar Ben-Gvir, the national security minister, wrote "Mike Huckabee" with heart emojis.

Aww, isn’t that cute, the mass murderers gave Mike Huckabee heart emojis! ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Steven Witkoff, Another Zionist

Described as a Jewish real estate tycoon by the Jewish Post, Steven Witkoff has been appointed ‘special envoy to the middle east’, whose main feature is he mostly went golfing with Trump. He also attended Netanyahu’s speech glossing over the genocide happening Gaza and called it a ‘spiritual moment’. When Congress bent over to listen to the ramblings of a tyrant from a foreign country, that’s a spiritual moment!

But What About America First?

If you’re wondering when the ‘America First’ appointments are coming. They’re not. The Daily Beagle was heavily lambasted for pointing out both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are rabid Zionists with zero interest in putting America first (unless it somehow serves Israel’s interests). Many an asshole voter said they didn’t care they were being betrayed, with the glib remarks of “don’t care, still voting Trump”, and now they’re complaining about being backstabbed, we can retort ‘don’t care, you didn’t listen’.

Imagine a President picking so many America First Israel First candidates that even the article highlighting them becomes long-winded. The takeway? These picks are not accidental. Trump is not accidentally picking these people…

There are 9 Zionists in his cabinet alone with yet more to come.

But don’t worry the media is running cover by constantly screaming about how stunned they are with only (non-Zionist?) token pick Matt Gaetz! Your America First is occupied by a foreign power! The vote was rigged, but not with the ballots, but the Zionist-only selection choices!

America First! MAGA! MAHA! Other sloganised catchphrases! Just ignore the actions and keep mindlessly voting! Genocide? Don’t care, vote Trump! Killer mRNA shots? Don’t care, vote Trump! Iran war rhetoric? Don’t care, vote Trump! Jailed Americans? Don’t care, vote Trump! Taxpayers money sent overseas in wars? Don’t care, vote Trump! They come for you in the middle of the night? Don’t care, vote Trump!

‘Far-left’ British PM Keir Starmer is also a Zionist, having erased his conscience and declared, ignoring all photographic, video and eyewitness evidence, that there’s no genocide happening in Gaza. This is the same man who refused to investigate Jimmy Saville for paedophilia. There’s no two sides; they’re all, left-and-right, Zionist!

You’re under foreign occupation, act accordingly.

The Daily Beagle would also like to remind you of this edited cartoon we posted previously:

