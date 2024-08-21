Share this postPolitics In Picture: Corporate Facade Editionthedailybeagle.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPolitics In Picture: Corporate Facade EditionNeeds more metal fencingThe UnderdogAug 21, 20248Share this postPolitics In Picture: Corporate Facade Editionthedailybeagle.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThe ObamasDoug EmhoffKamala HarrisUSA! USA! USA! etc‘No! I’m more pro-Israel than she is!’Peak viewing time, 3am!Those blue helmets look oddly familiar…Real estate in 2024:Same as avatar on TwitterExposing Twitter are behind the bot accounts has consequences: censorship!Put aside your differences folks. Your government is your enemy.Found this informative?SubscribeHelp inform?ShareThoughts, dear reader?Leave a comment8Share this postPolitics In Picture: Corporate Facade Editionthedailybeagle.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1SharePrevious
Best political coverage I've seen. I live in one of the two worst countries in the world. The 2 are USA & i$rahell. We have no leaders that oppose i$rahell's aggression, why?