Try to keep your dinner down.

How it started…

How it is going…

Meanwhile, back in America…

Death penalty for critics of Israel…

Death to Americans who don’t support Israel. That’s an America first policy… right? Who needs free speech anyway? Or America?

We have so much in common; we both support bombing Iran! …Wait a minute I’ve heard this one before…

Mass murdering children is a ‘real estate dispute’, apparently.

“Finish the job” — so nice of them to share scripts.

And Finally…

In a desperate bid to try to win you over, you’re thrown this speculative breadcrumb. Notice it isn’t official and it’s based on some very stretched and twisted interpretation by Patricia Adams and Lawrence Solomon…

Perhaps folks missed it from the other articles but RFK Jr flew with Jeffrey Epstein, and endorses ideas that Jeffrey Epstein endorsed. Not to mention RFK Jr’s pro-warmongering stance when it comes to Israel and Gaza.

He also previously denied he flown on Epstein’s plane…

On Voting…

If voting works, why do the enemies of the public always use violence and succeed?

The people get the lies that they vote for.

