Politics In Pictures: Occupation Edition
That Awkward Moment When You're Occupied By A Foreign Power.
Try to keep your dinner down.
How it started…
How it is going…
Meanwhile, back in America…
Death penalty for critics of Israel…
“Finish the job” — so nice of them to share scripts.
And Finally…
In a desperate bid to try to win you over, you’re thrown this speculative breadcrumb. Notice it isn’t official and it’s based on some very stretched and twisted interpretation by Patricia Adams and Lawrence Solomon…
Perhaps folks missed it from the other articles but RFK Jr flew with Jeffrey Epstein, and endorses ideas that Jeffrey Epstein endorsed. Not to mention RFK Jr’s pro-warmongering stance when it comes to Israel and Gaza.
He also previously denied he flown on Epstein’s plane…
On Voting…
If voting works, why do the enemies of the public always use violence and succeed?
The people get the lies that they vote for.
Tried to spread your INCREDIBLE posts at 'The Truth About Cancer' substack, they blocked me, because of speaking about Trump's corruption and also linking to your previous posts. Just wonder what did the Mr. strange hair just recently covered in his Mar-go... villa with Netanyahu?
That addition here about RFK Jr. is SAD and extremely disturbing. That Israel connection is the corner stone of every politician.
I think we need to start paying attention to what these monsters actually say. Jared referring to the mass genocide of Palestinians as a "real estate dispute" that is holding up access to valuable "waterfront property" ; open admission of intent, motive and means.