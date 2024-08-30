The Daily Beagle hates your political candidate (whichever one it is). Be sure not to leave a like so we know you’re angry at us. Vote Underdog for President.

…truth is spoken in words, though.

Well they defend the right to use weap-

Well, they can ban child murder, right?

Oh. But the other party are evil, they’re totally dif-

Huh?

Quick, vote for the other party, they stand for…

…something?

A reminder of a few…

Thank goodness RFK Jr is here to offer a real alternative reinforce the duopoly.

He agrees with Trump on major policies. Such as not banning child murder.

And banning American exports. Remember, exports are more evil than child murder.

However, the dumbest political take has to go to…

…this pretzel logic.

So… the folks who are ‘anti-semites’ are at a protest against the ‘far-right’ who are called ‘far-right’ because they’re both ‘anti-muslim’ and also ‘anti-semites’ (‘Nazis’ basically), and the anti-anti-anti-semites are ‘anti-semites’ because the writer who claims to support anti-racism has picked out an Islamic preacher (‘Imam’) specifically, accusing a guy with a fake name — Tommy Robinson (real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) — of being financed by Zionists (even though he is), and claims he’s anti-semitic, by telling the reader to just ignore the fact ‘Tommy Robinson’ — who triggered the so-called ‘far-right’ riots in the UK — is financed by Zionists, and just focus on the fact the Islamic preacher used the word ‘genocide’. Understand? Good.

Oh and he goes on to mention that it is a conspiracy theory to suggest Zionists have an iron grip on media… all whilst writing it in an article hosted by major media publication the Telegraph. Just a conspiracy theory, huh?

Because a war on words is the worst possible war crime you could possibly commit

Zionists have no power in government huh?

Pretzels, anybody?

So they won’t permit a ceasefire or allow food aid in to help Palestinian children, but they will allow them to receive ‘polio vaccines’. Ah yes, because the people who bomb children are suddenly concerned about their wellbeing. What’s in the shots?

Meanwhile, in Ukraine…

At Least We’re Not In The Matrix…

11 year old terrorists! Definitely no better candidates to arrest anywhere in government, totally proportionate.

…huh.

