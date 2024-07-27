‘We pledge our allegiance to not-America; we, the Uniparty candidates, hate America for all it stands for, to vote against America, and pledge to serve literally any other country except America.’
“I love you Christians… I’m not Christian”
— Donald Trump, 18 to 19 second mark in the below clip
FBI lie or not lie?
…that same day…
But the FBI would never lie, right?
— July 25th: US Greenlights Lebanon War…
— July 27th, 2 days later: Israel says Lebanon have crossed an imaginary line and it is war time (funny how that attack timing works out)…
Meanwhile in the UK and Europe…
Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak Edition!
It is why your taxpayers money is being used to bomb Yemen but not secure your borders.
Found this informative?
Help inform?
Thoughts, dear reader?
Left Wing/Right Wing: same fkn chicken. It's eggs are fragile and unviable, it receives mRNA feed and is sterilised. Its members spread Myocarditis, Stroke & Death. Buk-Gawk!! 🐣🐓 it's roosters are GloboHomo.
Really great article, a thousand words per picture! 👏
And here we go:
tsionizm.com/news/2024/07/27/report-beirut-hezbollah-command-centers-being-evacuated-as-israeli-response-to-deadly-golan-uav-attack-expected/