whiskeys
Nov 23, 2023

This has been bothering me since the get-go. Yes, I'm Jewish. Why didn't the government heed the warnings from Egypt? Why did they not heed the warnings from the IDF guys guarding the border??? Instead, they were told to stand down. Why disable the surveillance balloons?

And several dozens more questions, not to mention eyewitness (Israeli citizens) reports.

I don't know if we'll ever know. But something is terribly wrong here.

Madeleine Love
Nov 26, 2023

It was so disturbing watching Israeli citizens line up for the shots, at the hands of the German/US BioNTech/Pfizer corporations. I thought "have you learned nothing?"

I don't make a great study of Israel/Palestine because complex/history. But you've put together something very plausible there. I've heard whispers of Zionists being fully involved in WW2. Would the US murder its own citizens as a pretext for war? Like 911?

