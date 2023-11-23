Whatever your thoughts about October 7th, it is no secret the Israeli government financed Hamas.

Hamas haven’t had elections since 2006, despite being criticised by Palestinians.

Israel financing Hamas has been occurring for at least 14 years. Why would the Israeli government intentionally finance a group so explicitly hostile to Israelis?

Netanyahu has been criticised for ‘propping up’ a terrorist group:

With some critiques immediately occurring after the attacks:

And the attacks on October 7th came at a very critical time for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had just vastly expanded the Israeli government’s power…

…and was in dire need of something to distract and deflect from the ever expanding protests. Something to polarise the public. Netanyahu even had the absolute gall to blame protests for causing the attacks, a statement he was forced to backtrack:

When the attacks occured, close confidents of Netanyahu leaped to his defence (warning: graphic) insisting the attacks were very much real and had happened exactly as the Israeli government had surmised.

Others invoked the usually slanderous tropes of ‘anti-semite’ or ‘Hamas supporter’ or even accusations of people being terrorists (a hugely ironic and hypocritical thing in context) of anyone daring to question the Israeli government’s narrative and rah-rah warmongering rhetoric.

This is in context of Israel’s skyrocketing excess deaths (if ~1,200 deaths is a terrorist act, then what’s 4,630 deaths?)…

…as a result of the Israeli government mandated poison shot…

…in a scheme Benjamin Netanyahu himself admits Pfizer made use of Israel as a lab where he would find out ‘what the vaccines would do’, meaning they used Israeli citizens as lab rats and lied to their faces when they claimed the shots were ‘safe and effective’…

So when government bootlickers try to use emotional manipulation, slander and coercion in order to say ‘you should trust the government this time’, the correct answer is: no, no we should not.

Even now, the narrative is starting to unravel for the Israeli government on the attacks. Initially questions were raised by Al Jazeera, which the Israeli government moved to censor on account of Al Jazeera being pro-Palestinian, however Jewish newspapers also started asking questions.

Israeli outlet YNet news asked who the Israeli gunship helicopters were shooting (English ZeroHedge article), which turns out to be Israeli citizens and their cars.

The IDF initially justified this by claiming the cars were owned by terrorists, without evidence, but the original Israeli government narrative claimed Hamas flew over on paragliders, on account of the giant concrete walls surrounding Gaza being a ‘tad hard’ to drive through. It immediately shredded their pathetic excuse for shooting up Israeli citizens.

Israeli outlet Haaretz dug deeper on the helicopter question, and was verbally attacked by Israeli police for daring to question the Israeli government narrative.

The Israeli police make no bones about attacking and arresting Israeli citizens who dare go against the Israeli government narrative.

Regardless of your thoughts of Israeli citizens’ political views, Israeli government should not be arresting Israeli citizens for holding said views. Tyranny and dictatorship lie that way.

Haaretz found that Israeli citizens were indeed killed by helicopter gunships

לדברי גורם במשטרה, מתחקיר של האירוע עולה גם כי מסוק קרב של צה"ל שהגיע למקום מבסיס רמת דוד ירה לעבר המחבלים וככל הנראה פגע גם בכמה מהחוגגים ששהו במקום. ‘According to a police source, an investigation into the incident also revealed that an IDF combat helicopter that arrived at the scene from the Ramat David base fired at the terrorists and apparently also hit some of the revelers who were there.’

‘we hit some folks’ — how many? It doesn’t say. It gives the same vibes as the Pfizer shots seriously injuring ‘some’ people. How many is some? Israel revised their death count down from 1,400 to 1,200. Odd.

The Israeli government’s response to Haaretz admittedly tepid reporting?

Threaten to sanction and criminally prosecute Haaretz for daring to question the narrative of their warmongering rhetoric, as well as directing agencies to investigate them, going so far as to remark the truth “undermines the goals of the war and weakens the military effort”. Is this what pro-semitic people look like?

The message is crystal clear: dare insinuate the Israeli government were involved in the killing of any citizens — Israeli or Palestinian — and we will jackboot your door down. They’re not concerned by the fact they’ve killed Israeli citizens in their war, they’re only concerned about the public finding out they have.

Is it so incomprehensible to think a government would kill their own citizens in order to justify a war with another set of citizens? We don’t think so, dear reader.

After all, governments the world over gave us the Pfizer shots with DNA in them.

