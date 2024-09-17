…written by an outlet that has gotten several policies implemented by parties we didn’t even vote for.

How Political Power Actually Works

- Person who doesn’t realise bribing politicians is a thing

Fighting over who to vote for. ← You are here

Running media campaigns of 'good' and 'bad' candidates to make you think voting works so you don't look for alternatives (like the ones shown below).

Using psychological campaigns to directly influence political decision making. ← The Daily Beagle uses this.

Legal warfare against the public, businesses and bills in order to drive compliance. ← NGOs use this.

Intimidating genuine candidates into not running. ← Pretty old school. These days they just make it too expensive to run as a candidate. The UK has a minimum £10k non-refundable threshold which they claim is a ‘deposit’, but it only gets returned if you win.

The Citizens United ruling made bribery essentially legal in the US

Paying politicians money to do your bidding once they're in power. ← This is what non-voting corporations do, and what your representatives actually follow. They don’t care about your worthless votes.

The judge is obviously a paedophile protecting his own. Common theme.

Having your employees work at the agencies and institutions in order to dictate how they behave regardless of the laws written. ← This is most of the Deep State's power.

Indoctrinating children at school to raise the next generation of political power via subversive employees working at schools.

Entrapping politicians in illegal activities in order to blackmail them into doing your bidding. ← Agencies use this (same infiltrated agencies as above, note).

Killing politicians and/or their family members in a way it appears like an accident. ← Note: real Deep State attacks don't fail; only false flags are obvious and overt with guns

This Is Why You Cannot Vote Tyrants Out Of Power

Thinking voting will fix the above problems is an incredibly naive, simplistic, child-like approach that fails to comprehend the depth of total infiltration within government by hostile interests. You are literally voting on one person when you have tens of thousands of people, at a minimum, working against you.

It is also the kind of lazy, no-real-action, virtue signalling approach people use in order to pretend they are making a real change, when they're not, so they can skirt the actual hard work and effort required — a literal war against evil — to make changes.

The literal methodologies used for winning political power are right in front of your face. Not only demonstrated by your enemies, who use it successfully, but written down here, in summary form so no-one can plead ignorance as a defence.

How Do You Win?

If you object to how the justice system works, either become a cop, a lawyer, or a judge and infiltrate it from within.

If you object to how an agency works, become an employee at that agency, and work your way up to the top so you can change it from within.

If you object to how a school or university is run, get onto the board.

If you object to how a hospital works, either become a hospital employee and refuse to take part in the corruption, or start your own medical practice.

If you hate the idea of working for any of these, start up an NGO, form a slush fund, and either pay representatives money to represent your objectives, or litigate against bills and people who stand in your way.

If you quit, you lose power.

If you admit these are either too hard or take too long to do, then your opponent — who is already doing these things and does not seem bothered — has already won because you chose to give up in the face of evil. You have been told how to win.

Yes, it will take years and a lot of effort.

No, there isn't a quick fix just short of a revolt. These are the exact same techniques the opposition use. They just happen to be more motivated for money than you are for morality. Motivation is psychological and you can easily change that. Anger is a motivator as well.

This article probably won’t get as many likes as most other articles, as it shatters some home truths about voting.

The power was never in the ballot box. Why contest candidates when you can bribe the winners? All the candidates are doing are fighting for a spot to receive the most bribe money. That’s why their messaging never addresses any of your actual concerns; their message isn’t for you. Never was, never will be.

