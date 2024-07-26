Share this postPictures In Politicsthedailybeagle.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPictures In PoliticsTwo-Faced War EditionThe UnderdogJul 26, 20247Share this postPictures In Politicsthedailybeagle.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Share"they put me on their website... that's pretty much it"- Tulsi GabbardMusical chairs on the titanicWe both agree on bombing Iran and starting another forever war, for example!The people they’re endorsing…Men are dying en-mass but at least women have new opportunities, says The Washington PostRemember this?Found this informative?SubscribeHelp inform?ShareThoughts, dear reader?Leave a comment7Share this postPictures In Politicsthedailybeagle.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2SharePrevious
"you must wear a face"
lol sounds like every politician ever
These pictures really illustrate where we are at globally and its not a nice place.