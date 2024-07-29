Disclaimer: Shouldn’t have to say this, but this is not financial investment advice. The Daily Beagle is not offering any financial products or financial services. Obviously.

Minimum requirements for CBDC officially:

Peer-to-peer Universal (anybody can hold it) or restricted to a limited set of users Exchangeable with no knowledge of issuer Anonymous or identifiable (Optional) Does not yield interest

Bitcoin Features:

Peer-to-peer

Universal? Restricted to a limited set of users?

Exchangeable with no knowledge of issuer (no central issuer, so not applicable)

Identifiable. In the words of Bitcoin.org:

They literally tell you, to your face, it is identifiable, trackable and can be datamined.

Couple that with KYC details (real name + wallet address annnd your privacy is gone):

Does not yield interest? (Debateable, but optional anyway)

The Daily Beagle offers one more requirement for CBDC:

Used/adopted by government.

Is it?

Well, it is sponsored by rich banking investors like Jeffrey Epstein (hey, wait a minute…)

Sponsored by those with ties to Jeffrey Epstein (that’s a good sign, right?)

Thank goodness they’re not all endorsing it suddenly at the same time…

…Oh…

Well they’re not using it, at least?

Argentina, free as fresh ai-…

Well the government can’t take it, at least. Right?

Second largest?! What was the first?

This will become relevant later on.

Anyone remember this fellow from FTX?

Did they get to spend the money…

…or did they mysteriously lose it all?

Snort. ‘Thanks for the billions, here’s $25’

Now remember, there is absolutely no evidence Sam Bankman-Fried stole Ukrainian money, laundered it and donated it to politicians.

No evidence except all this evidence:

And where did Alameda Research get their stolen money from?

Besides all that evidence, there’s no evidence.

Note despite the same title, the website URLs are different. Copy-paste reporting is fun!

So remember folks, the government absolutely loathes bitcoin, would never, ever use it (especially not politicians, definitely not in money laundering, especially not hoarding), need 14 years to regulate it out of existence (or something), and are definitely not trying to adopt it as some sort of trojan horse CBDC whilst pretending to be opposed to it.

Remember, it’s been endorsed and worked upon by Jeffrey Epstein! What a trustworthy source! And it’s totally private (especially when they ask for your National ID to buy some at an exchange).

