The U.S. government obstructs rescue effort, reveals Chris Bray's Substack article Distributed Rescue, displaying evidence only local communities are assisting people in flooded North Carolina.

Circulating rumours, purportedly from the 82nd (likely 82nd Airborne Division) based in N.C. mentions they're on standby for Middle-East deployment and are prohibited from helping their own families, the same sense of concealment and impediment echoing the East Palestine train derailment and Maui fire murders.

Mainstream media reported parts of the 82nd Airborne are being deployed to assist with Hurricane Helene, but specifics of their aid efforts remains unclear. The Department of Defense claims to have sent 6,500 National Guard members.

6,500 seems substantial, until you realise there are 8 States damaged; 5 without power (South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Virginia), and 3 with general damage (Alabama, Tennessee, and West Virginia), meaning there’s barely enough for 812 National Guard per State.

Illustrative example of the size difference between the States and Puerto Rico

For contrast, back in 2022 during mudslides caused by rainstorms, Puerto Rico received 14,000 National Guard. 8 States combined received less help than Puerto Rico, an island.

Even mainstream articles are forced to focus on the community support given the blatant absence of government assistance, once again echoing the implied government killing of Maui and East Palestine, Ohio.

NOAA space image showing darkened areas without power at night.

No aid, even though 1.1 million Americans are without power, hundreds of thousands without water, and a major plant — one for producing saline bags and dialysis drugs — has been destroyed.

Baxter Health saline and dialysis drug production plant destroyed.

Don’t worry though, the US government have got the energy infrastructure covered…

Brink is a rather fitting name

…in Ukraine.

Even as North Carolina struggles to replace electricity substations…

…there’s no chatter on the seriousness of the situation, besides one N.C. governor Roy Cooper berating people at high elevations for not evacuating…

The Middle-East deployment rumour has a grain of truth, given the Pentagon are indeed sending additional troops to the Middle East, including National Guard units. Emphasis on the word additional.

Why are the Pentagon sending troops to the Middle-East?

…other than Americans always coming last compared to every other country when it comes to their government?

Quick summary: Israel detonated pagers and radios in Lebanon injuring thousands of civilians, launched airstrikes on civilian infrastructure, and then a fully fledged ground invasion [above] (that’s already taking casualties) of Lebanon, provoking Iran into firing hypersonic missiles at Israel. So Israel wants U.S. help for the mess they started.

So naturally, the U.S. government’s first priority are Americans the feelings of Israel.

American resources diverted overseas whilst Americans drown back at home.

For what?

If you’re curious and haven’t seen the Iranian rocket attack, above is a compilation video, showing missiles launching from Iran, travelling over Jordan, and hitting Israel, contradicting lies Israel’s Iron Dome intercepted ‘many missiles’. It’s still not a reason to abandon Americans, though.

Unlike Israel, Iran focused on military targets. Despite attempts to cover up damage to Israeli military bases, reports revealed strikes hit Nevatim airbase (above). As a result, a war between Israel and Iran is now imminent. And what are US politicians currently doing?

Egging on a nuclear disaster, maybe even an oil crisis. Remember, these are the peaceful, anti-war politicians the media told you about!

All for now dear reader.

How to reduce the size of the animal population: offer birth control.

Should New York rats have birth control “rights”?

Found this informative?

Help inform?

Share

Thoughts, dear reader?

Leave a comment