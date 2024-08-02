The Iran-Israel-Lebanon Fraud

The Israel attack on Iran is unjustified, because after they killed a Hamas leader in Iran, they tried to justify the attack by blaming Hezbollah who are based in Lebanon for a rocket that hit children in a Druze village…

…which is actually in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights (relabelled ‘Northern Israel’ to obscure the fact). The Druze people aren’t even Israeli citizens… they’re Syrian and speak Arabic.

So even if true, Hezbollah didn’t even kill any Israelis — Israel are exploiting the deaths of Syrian Druze children in their occupied territory and are blaming it on Hezbollah. Only now does the deaths of Arabic children matter — when it serves their interests. The warmongers shed a tear for child murder!

The rumour is the missile that killed the children was from an IDF Iron Dome rocket. The IDF conveniently did not photograph the shrapnel at the site of the impact crater and instead just showed images of a Hezbollah rocket by itself… suspiciously.

Even if we assume it is a Hezbollah rocket… it wasn’t the Israelis that were hit by it.

Conveniently, this twisted blame game emerged on the 27th July, exactly two days after Netanyahu had gotten the green light from the US to go to war with Lebanon on the 25th. Sure enough, strikes on Lebanon and Iran followed shortly after.

The US have explicitly enabled Israel’s hostilities by saying they would basically defend Israel from whichever countries they attacked. Including Iran and Lebanon. Russia condemned the attacks on Iran as violations of international law.

Israel have already provoked Turkey, and outraged at the Palestinian genocide, they have made open threats to invade Israel, and Iran have said they will respond to Israel’s attack on their country. So far Israel has attacked:

Supposedly the US and EU are in talks to try to prevent war, but it is more likely they’re just trying to suppress a retaliatory response from Iran and Lebanon for the attacks.

So naturally, Israel have started bombing countries, in what can only be described as an attempt to provoke a middle-eastern war. Remember, Israel financed Hamas.

