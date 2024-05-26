The Draft Is Coming To The UK

In The Coming Draft, The Daily Beagle warned conscription was coming to Western nations, including Britain, especially in light of the article, War Is At Our Doorstep, and told folks to get ready to resist.

We also noted, in the paying subscriber article Mission Suspicion 2024, the DWP (Department for Work and Pensions) had suddenly stopped harassing claimants, as if they had an evil scheme up their sleeve: it was predicted to be conscription.

Scarcely reported in British news outlets, Aljazeera reported that the Tories (‘Conservatives’) promise a draft for 18-year-olds, which must be fiercely resisted, as it won’t just stay at 18-year olds.

It is doubtful just the Tories planning this, and more likely Labour, led by Davos-loving Kier Starmer (above) also plan something similar, albeit they’re keeping quiet.

Pre-print Paper Finds Deaths In 2020 Wrongly Attributed To COVID-19, Caused By Midazolam

Reported by Dr John Campbell on Rumble, the paper makes mention not only of the Midazolam deaths, but also the corrupt PCR datasets, the ONS and CDC data fudge.

These are all topics The Daily Beagle has covered extensively before, including the data fudging:

The paper raises the spectre of the difficulty in separating people killed by State-sponsored murder versus those killed by the COVID-19 shots.

Challenger 2 Tanks Don’t Work In Ukraine

In January 2023, The Daily Beagle wrote a paywalled article (sorry government goons, no freebies) literally titled “Why Challenger 2 Tanks Won't Work In Ukraine”.

Whilst The Daily Beagle did the nitty-gritty analysis on tank specifications, combat scenarios, weaknesses and tactics, many propaganda outlets at the time were singing high praises for the tank, including, bizarrely, colonels.

Old image from the Challenger 2 article above.

Forbes seemingly couldn’t tolerate criticism of the tank.

David Axe, Forbes writer and supposed expert in ‘ships, planes, tanks, drones, missiles and satellites’ wrote in May 2023 boasting that “Ukraine’s Challenger 2 Tanks Can Plow Right Through Russian Fortifications”.

He even insisted what the tanks needed was even more armour (which, if you’ve read the Daily Beagle analysis, you know isn’t the right answer).

Barely months later, David Axe seemed to suffer amnesia for his rampant cheerleading for war with the Challenger 2 and had to write this piece:

The tank David Axe promoted was the wrong tank for Ukraine. Oops.

Bemoaning it was, among many things — too heavy (thank goodness he told them to add more weight in the form of armour), David Axe then whined that “The British Challenger 2 Is The Wrong Tank For Ukraine”,

Oh no!

If only somebody had told them.

Venezuela Have Started Preparations To Invade Guyana

Written in the paying subscriber article “War Predictions Going Into 2024” we predicted Venezuela was about to start preparations for invasion into Guyana, simply based on the presence of two US green berets in Venezuela. This was nearly 6 months ago.

Lo and behold, Venezuela are making preparations to invade Guyana.

Barely a month ago (or about 5 months after the Daily Beagle’s prediction), Venezuela passed a faux referendum to give themselves a thin veneer of legitimacy of annexing (read: invading) Guyana.

Even an article in the Atlantic from May 4th 2024 begs the question asking if Venezuela is serious. Yes, yes they are.

Russia Advances In Response To Missiles

This is a prediction from way, way back, so far back articles were still crude walls of text with no images and Liz Truss was still PM in the UK, the Daily Beagle predicted that Russia would expand on how much territory they captured in response to long range missiles, such as HIMARS.

In-fact, predicted were a number of thin-slice-towards-nuclear-war scenarios in response to missiles, and why nearly all of these scenarios would lead into the following scenarios, in order:

We’re already at “Up To Russian Artillery Ranges” stage after Russia (finally) confirmed they would advance further in response to Ukraine acquiring long range missiles, which Ukraine received, supposedly “in secret” (so secret you’re reading about it publicly, here).

You heard about it 2 years in advance, here first, folks!

Airlines Keep Experiencing Severe Issues

In our 2 year old article Are The Southwest Disruptions Caused By Vaccine Mandates?, we opined that:

[…] people dying from the mandates poses a real risk of internal system collapse […]

That internal system collapse being a variety of sectors, including airline companies.

Sure enough, we’re seeing an endless conga line of mysteriously now-just-appearing Boeing airline failures (remember, the engineers with many decades of knowledge are also adversely affected by the poison shot mandates).

For those of you unaware, Boeing implemented a vaccine mandate a while back.

Despite implementing the mandate, it was so unpopular, they eventually suspended it. Not before, no doubt, a whole slew of employees got the shots.

AstraZeneca Withdraw Shot After Confirming The Shots Do Kill Children

Pharmaceutical pimp propagandists in media finally caught up after admitting the shots cause harms, but only after they used the unsubstantiated, non-numerical claim of “rare” to try to make it seem like it isn’t a real threat.

The Daily Beagle wrote an article way back — receiving very few likes, for some strange reason — titled: Proving AstraZeneca Vaccines Kill Children. We quoted this excerpt of VITT (Vaccine Induced Thrombocytopenia And Thrombosis):

In the article, the Daily Beagle compiled the evidence showing the shots killed children, at rates far higher than SARS-CoV-2. It isn’t to say it didn’t also kill adults — that much is also self-evident — but the case against it was strong.

Notice, of course, zero prosecutions for the mass murder that they covered up.

A veterinarian is bragging about inventing a shot for humans.

We’re waiting on the mRNA shot invented and touted by unqualified veterinarian Albert Bourla to also be withdrawn (see: Proving The mRNA Shots Harm Children).

