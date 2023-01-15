Western media outlets have been banging the propaganda drums trying to drive home how great the UK Challenger 2 tanks are compared to Russian ones:

The timing of the media propaganda blitz coincides with the UK government approving sending an initial order of 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, despite the fact the previous Prime Minister (and child murdering poison shot advocate) Boris Johnson insisted the UK would not be sending Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine (along with a chorus of European countries refusing to send their counterpart tanks), with MP Ben Wallace going so far as to suggest they ‘wouldn’t work’.

The U-turn on deploying tanks in Ukraine isn’t being broached by just the UK, however, as Finland are considering sending Ukraine Leopard 2 tanks as well, along with the US (planning on sending M2 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles), Germany (Leopard 2) and France (AMX 10-RC) their respective tanks. What suddenly changed their minds?

This U-turn is likely due to the fact the Ukrainians are now ‘re-losing’ the Ukraine war in face of additional Russian reinforcements, after Russian mercenary group Wagner had declared they had taken the ‘coal mining town’ of Soledar and the Russian government confirming likewise. In-fact, even the UK media propaganda basically admits as such:

This is humiliating news for the NATO powers after they threw everything and the kitchen sink into Ukraine with the recent US spending bill, that was passed with much grandstanding and thoroughfare, sending another whopping $45 billion to Ukraine.

If Russia taking Soledar was only a “claim” and not actual, why the sudden rush by Western governments to supply tanks if Ukraine is doing ‘so much winning’? Clearly the change in stance has been forced due to a defeat.

British Media Forced To Admit They Lost Soledar

During BBC TV primetime, the news outlet was forced to admit (contrary to all the other media outlets trying to act like the capture of Soledar was imaginary), that yes, Russia had indeed taken Soledar. It almost seemed like the BBC was capable of honest reporting.

Then the BBC lied, tried to spin it and downplay it as Soledar being ‘tactically worthless’ as an ‘old coal mining town’. Why were the Ukrainians trying to defend a ‘tactically worthless’ town then? Laughably, they called Ukraine’s defeat there a ‘tactical retreat’.

‘It is a tactical retreat’, the brainwashed, zombified, script-reading news reporter parroted in bland ‘Received Pronounciation’ monotone. It reminds me of that famous comedic line: ‘We’re not retreating, we’re advancing; just in the opposite direction!’.

So Why Aren’t Challenger 2 Tanks Going To Work?

To find the answer we need to look at the tank specifications.