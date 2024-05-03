Recently in the United Arab Emirate’s city of Dubai, there has been a spate of floods.

Something particularly unusual about these floods in a typically desert city is just days prior, UAE had been flying “cloud-seeding sorties”.

Quickly, government financed propagandists rushed out hitpieces insisting it was definitely not cloud-seeding, quoting imaginary, unreferenced experts with no evidence to back up their claims:

Reuters — implicated as working for the US government — went so far as to blame the usual scam scapegoat, climate change.

Despite all the insistence to the contrary, the UAE mentioned there were ‘lessons learned’.

How could lessons be learned if UAE weren’t responsible for the flooding? Again, the UAE, likely trying to avoid lawsuits and culpability, blamed the magic scapegoat of convenience, climate change (even though weather is not climate).

This wasn’t the first time floods followed cloud-seeding experiments resulting in a flood disaster, however.

Lynmouth Flood Disaster

Back in 1952, the RAF (Royal Air Force) had been conducting weather experiments under Operation Cumulus. It was blamed for the Lynmouth Flood Disaster, one of the worst flood disasters Devon had experienced.

Photographs from the disaster quickly reveal the extent and scale, showing roads and buildings entirely washed away:

They even set up a dedicated memorial hall given the severity of the disaster. The sheer amount of flooding required to achieve that is difficult to imagine.

Again, the media scoffed at the idea. ‘Conspiracy theory’, they would cluck.

But the documentation showing weather warfare is overwhelming.

A

The Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) has a document from 1991 titled, fittingly:

Weather as a Force Multiplier: Owning the Weather in 2025

And determined to own it they were.

In-fact, weather control efforts dated back to the 1940s — during World War 2 — where General Electric (GE) were conducting experiments on behalf of the US government.

Two of their scientists, Irving Langmuir and Vincent Schaefer, modified clouds by "seeding" them with dry ice pellets. Bernard Vonnegut (nicknamed ‘the Rainmaker’ by the NYT), another GE researcher, afterwards demonstrated that silver iodide crystal smoke would accomplish similarly.

How? Silver Iodide shares a similar lattice structure to ice.

Silver Iodide would interact with what’s known as ‘super-cooled water’ — water vapour that is below freezing temperature but hasn’t turned into ice. The silver iodide would interact with the water and cause it to freeze, which would in turn cause it to fall and thus rain.

Dry ice (made out of frozen Carbon Dioxide) causes something similar to happen, by forcing the super-cooled water to turn into ice crystals by bringing down the temperature even further.

This process is called ‘ice nucleation’, and the apocryphal story goes that they had an open freezer with cold air, that didn’t freeze into ice crystals until after dry ice (CO2) was introduced.

Other elements that were discovered to have similar properties included: Potassium Iodide, Liquid Propane, Salt, Bismuth Tri-Iodide and Sulphur Dioxide.

This Spawned Many Weather Experiments

This is not an exhaustive list, but The Daily Beagle found the following named weather modification experiments:

Some interesting highlights from the list:

Project Skyfire

Described by DTIC as an attempt to ‘reduce’ lightning.

With a suspicious name like Project Skyfire, what if, instead of preventing lightning, it was an attempt to cause it — hence the name? The project is related to lightning strikes causing forest fires, and reminds one of the intentional arson aspects of recent forest fires.

Unnamed US Military Fog Clearance Project

Back in the 1970s, Senator Schweiker requested documentation from the General Accountability Office on the expenditure on various US government weather modification programmes, with the GAO responding.

They noted expenditure totalled $74 million (adjusting for inflation, worth roughly $570 million today) spanning well over 11 years (1959-1970), which include military applications, and agriculture:

One of the projects included an unnamed US military project which involved dissipating (clearing) cold fog from around military bases (found on page 7):

It is clear the weather modification does serve a military purpose.

Active Idaho Power Projects

One of the more curious — and bizarre — weather modification projects is being done by Idaho Power.

An article from 2024 mentions they have a whopping 57 generators and 3 aircraft, and that, even more bafflingly, that water users have contributed to it (although very likely unawares):

These include silver iodide and propane generators, and the state of Utah spends $24 million on the project.

And yet gaslighters would have you believe the idea of weather modification is nonsense such as ‘contrails’.

And this isn’t a recent thing by the state of Utah — they passed a law back in the 1970s, called the Cloud Seeding Act of 1973.

Pennsylvania Got Sprayed Without Consent

Before Utah, Pennsylvania had enacted legislation in 1967 requiring State regulation of weather modification.

However despite this, cloud-seeding spraying experiments continued regardless (see page 10 of this document).

Chinese Weather Modification

The Americans aren’t the only ones, and the Chinese have also been using their own ground based furnaces to generate rain (the vehicle in the background on the right is a silver iodide launcher):

Thailand Weather Modification Shows Even Small Aircraft Work

The Bangkok Post covered weather modification experiments in Thailand. Similar to the small planes used in US experiments (see page 5 of this document), Thailand also used a small plane.

The American T-28 for contrast:

Many so-called “fact checkers” will attempt to appeal to the small size of planes in attempt to make people think you need large aerial tankers to do weather modification. However, given the silver iodide is burned into a gas, it has a very wide dispersal pattern, and thus doesn’t actually require that much starting material.

Public Cover-Up Of An Open Secret

Despite the fact this evidence is public, many media outlets and shills will do their best to deflect weather modification from the glare of the spotlight.

Many of these weather modification projects are downplayed as ‘studies’ or ‘observations’ when manually searched, however digging deeper reveals they’re weather modification experiments.

For example, Cooperative Convective Precipitation Experiment (CCOPE) which clearly has the words “Precipitation Experiment” in the name, is simply downplayed as “a coordinated measurement program on convective clouds and storms”, noticeably missing the words cloud-seeding or weather modification.

This is despite the fact the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) used the CCOPE’s data for studying silver iodide seeding. Orwellian renaming, omission and wordplay has never been stronger.

“Contrails” Are A Weak Excuse, Too

When covering up for cloud-seeding, government shills will typically remark that so-called 'contrails' consist of ice, or carbon dioxide. But it is non-sequitur: firstly, cloud-seeding already makes use of dry ice which is carbon dioxide, and secondly, with no chemical samples or analysis as proof, their remarks are entirely baseless.

Renaming chemical spraying to “contrails” does not magically make the chemical spraying disappear. Usually when cornered on this, uneducated fellows will fall back to screaming ‘conspiracy theorist’, as if their unhinged ranting will somehow salvage the argument.

Better not tell them about Operation LAC, dear reader.

