The Daily Beagle can reveal in an explosive investigation, disabilities in the UK have jumped to an all-time high revealing almost a quarter of all Brits, or 24%, are now disabled, as figures from the UK government's Family Resources Survey show.

This follows the shocking discovery by biologyphenom, who found over a quarter of a million people in Scotland with disabilities, sparking The Daily Beagle's investigation into UK disability figures.

Compiled data shows the number of disabled people in the UK shockingly increased by 1 million at the beginning of 2014, after the annual flu vaccination was rolled out to children starting in 2013-2014.

Page 8 from ‘Seasonal influenza vaccine uptake in GP patients’, UK Health Security Agency

An even bigger increase in disabled people occurred from the start of 2021, when COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out, with a whopping increase of 1.4 million, the single largest yearly increase in disabilities since 2007 in the UK in over 15 years, bringing the total numbers of disabled within the UK to 24%, or 16.1 million disabled out of a population of 67 million. Alarming!

These mind-blowing figures are in light of well documented and unprecedented numbers of medical case reports exposing adverse harms of the COVID-19 shots and the toxicity of ingredients.

Those injured by the shots have to be at least 60% disabled (whatever that means) to receive meagre compensation for permanently life-destroying effects. Regulators sit silent, complicitly enabling, whilst the NHS continues to bribe GPs to stick shots in arms, harms a paltry £12.58 per shot.

Despite desperate efforts by the Office for National Fudge Statistics attempting to cover up and re-adjust excess deaths whilst trying to claim people just die from ‘symptoms’, the truth of the harms of the shots continues to reveal itself.

When will the shots be withdrawn and a formal investigation into the harms started?

