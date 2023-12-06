A quick article on this as the audacity of this stunt has to be exposed.

Recently the Daily Beagle had been debating vaccine shills by quoting excerpts of myocarditis fatality rates to refute their dishonest claims ‘myocarditis is mild’:

Notice the date of the Tweet (thus screenshot) is from November 30th, 2023. However, the webpage now falsely claims the last update was November 20th, 2023; somehow 10 days before the screenshot was taken:

This is despite the fact an archive from November 21st 2023 does not show it as being updated in November 20th 2023, but September 6th 2022, showing the date has been intentionally falsified to pre-date the Tweet in order to ‘win’ the argument:

If we look at the censored version, we can see the line after ‘dilated cardiomyopathy’ is missing, along with the following wording changes:

‘all patients’ has been replaced with ‘all individuals’

‘diagnosed or suspected’ has been swapped around to say ‘suspected’ first, then ‘diagnosed’

‘ventricular dysrhythmias’ (which is the older writing style of the book) has been replaced with ‘ventricular arrhythmias’ (which is a newer, modern style not found in the book)

‘left ventricular aneurysm’ has become ‘left ventricular aneurysms’.

Notice everything has been done to downplay the harms of myocarditis. ‘Patient’ to ‘individual’ makes it falsely seem like they’re not undergoing treatment, and the removal of the fatality rate makes it clear they’re trying to cover up the deaths.

This is what it used to say:

The key missing line is the one showing how harmful and deadly myocarditis is (it will still be in the book, but the pre-face page has censored it).

“The mortality rate is up to 20% at 1 year and 50% at 5 years. Despite optimal medical management, overall mortality has not changed in the last 30 years.

So, if you get accused of child murder for pushing a shot that causes myocarditis, with medical evidence of fatality being 50%, don’t admit error, just censor the inconvenient evidence and retroactively post-date the new article to before the argument happened in order to win, and cover-up your crimes against humanity!

The depths these child murderers will stoop to is unbecoming.

