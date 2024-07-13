China, who have previously tried to appear neutral regarding the Ukraine war, has now taken visible and active military steps to show their alignment.

Source: Institute for China-America Studies

Intel Slava Z reports that China are conducting joint exercises with Belarus involving parachute jumps held near the Polish border. It’s almost impossible to misinterpret the meaning, given they could have held parachute jumps anywhere else within Belarus.

This follows on from a recent announcement on the 5th July by Xi Jinping that China would be developing healthy relations with Belarus.

The announcement follows the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, where Xi and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko met.

Russian President Putin has previously stated any attack on Belarus is an attack on Russia. Despite Belarus not being involved in the Ukraine war, the EU has still placed sanctions on it. This is whilst Ukraine reportedly placed troops along the Belarusian border.

Given the Chinese-Belarusian exercises are on the border with Poland…

…the active cooperation has Poland’s heckles up, with Poland’s General Wieslaw Kukula declaring that they now need to prepare for a “long, full scale conflict”.

Given the tyranny of Donald Tusk, it is likely. Many mainstream media outlets omitted the “long” part, calling it just a “full scale conflict”.

Prior to their declaration, Poland formed a security pact with Ukraine, including the possibility of Poland shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine.

Poland’s war preparation proposal involves the so-called “East Shield”, however the date they specify for completion is a laughably slow 2028.

Warning Signs We’re Moving To The “Open War” Phase

NATO has told 32 countries to get ready for open conflict with Russia, with an oddly specific reference, saying they should get ready for an “Article 5 declaration”.

We like to remind folks of the above quote from “The Coming Draft” where NATO Admiral Bauer said the public might be ‘surprised’ to ‘suddenly discover’ they’re part of a ‘whole-of-society’ effort to repel Russia.

This follows from The Daily Beagle’s investigation revealing the UK’s sudden mass adoption of Potassium Iodate across-the-board in store brand noodles, after discovering it was sneakily added unannounced.

Shills have tried to argue it is for iodine deficiency but can’t explain why globalists who actively cover up the harms of the mRNA shots (see also this) and foisted the Midazolam Murders, suddenly care about people’s health.

It is suspected it is in anticipation of Radioactive Iodine, either due to a nuclear power plant false flag — Ukraine have recently struck the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant radiation monitoring sensors — or due to nuclear exchange. It is a sly way to address the problem without alerting the public.

Source: Czech Army

Relatedly, NATO also conducted a CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear) exercises in the Czech Republic. This is the same Czech Republic that wants to send Ukraine 50,000 artillery shells.

Media have also been downplaying the US planned deployment of nuclear missiles to Germany by misleadingly calling them “long range missiles”. Russia have vowed to respond, which the New York Times has inferred to mean a ‘military response’.

The missiles supposedly include SM-6, Tomahawk (capable of carrying nuclear warheads) and prototypal hypersonic missiles.

Why would the open war phase be occurring now?

Ukrainians Are Resisting The Ukraine Government

There are reports of Ukrainians now actively fighting back against the Ukrainian government. Units are increasingly refusing to accept orders (even to the point of dismissal), and they're burning out the Ukrainian conscription vans.

Also reported, Zelensky fears assassination as the public appear to be shifting into open revolt. NATO are most likely panicking in response to this, hence the sudden 32 country declaration. NATO has already explicitly declared Ukraine will become a future member, with some calling it an “irreversible path”, despite gaslighting in media claiming it isn’t happening.

Ukraine not joining NATO is one of the requirements for peace Russia have put forth, so this basically guarantees perpetual war. What fun.

Other Related War Happenings

A quick few other events to note:

And finally…

Nuke Doomsday Scenario Is Now Mainstream

Talking about nuclear doomsday scenarios is now suddenly cool.

Famous YouTube outlet Sidemen recently hosted on their Side+ channel a podcast talking about nuclear war.

This occurred after The Daily Beagle's ‘Documenting YouTuber Injuries and Deaths’ article. Vikkstar, a member of the Sidemen, has autoimmune Crohn's disease; the group regularly goes travelling, even during the period of vaccine mandates (see here, here and here). Member KSI even promoted COVID-19 shots to 'Black Britons'.

The video is titled SIDEMEN DOOMSDAY PLAN…

They make use of Alex Wellerstein’s NUKEMAP, as mentioned in The Daily Beagle’s article on Nuclear War Survival

The hypothetical scenario involves London being nuked by the Russians. Amusingly, they propose ‘peddling on bikes’ and ‘jumping in the Thames’ to escape, suggesting they haven't read up on nuclear survival. Ethan (Behzinga) notes he would just ‘give up’.

Ah, the spirit of Britain. Tis all for now folks.

