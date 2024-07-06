Correction: One of the dates was incorrectly read. The article has been updated to correct this error.

Given YouTube is rife with censorship, many YouTubers will not openly criticise the vaccines, even if harmed by them — assuming they’re even aware of it in the first place.

Some will not publicly state whether or not they’ve taken the shot, or when they first experienced injuries. However, these inferences should prove to be compelling.

Physics Girl (A.K.A. Dianna Cowern)

On March 31st 2021, Dianna Cowern reported getting the COVID-19 shot.

Pay attention to the “sore vaccine arm” part, it becomes relevant to the next YouTuber

Over a year later, she reported on the 29th November 2022 that she had so-called “long COVID” for 141 days, meaning her condition would have started 11th July 2022.

On the 6th March 2023, there was an update posted by Simone Giertz on Dianna’s behalf to the Physics Girl YouTube channel, stating that Dianna Cowern was likely permanently bed bound and not returning to work.

The video shows horrifying scenes, quoting Dianna saying she “can’t think anymore, can’t move anymore”, which can be heard audibly in the clip:

This was followed by another update by Destin Sandlin (who runs SmarterEveryDay) on 21st December 2023, where he states she has a “variety of diagnoses”, where again, the scapegoat of so-called “long COVID” is brought up, even though he ‘doesn’t know what all those letters mean’.

ME/CFS → Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

MCAS → Mast Cell Activation Syndrome, an immune system malfunction.

Are the COVID-19 shots associated with Mast Cell Activation (A.K.A. Mastocytosis)?

Case study “Anaphylaxis After the Covid-19 Vaccine in a Patient With Cholinergic Urticaria” mentions “[…] mast cell disorders or anaphylaxis after their first Covid-19 immunization […]” whilst bizarrely trying to advocate for a second shot(!)

“Pathogenic Mechanisms of Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia in People Receiving Anti-COVID-19 Adenoviral-Based Vaccines: A Proposal” states “[…] AVV [adenoviral non replicating vectors; AKA the shot] infection of mast cells may trigger aberrant inflammatory and immune responses in people affected by the mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS) […]”.

Another tries to claim Mastocytosis is ‘latent’ rather than admit it was caused by the shots in“Latent Mastocytosis Triggered by COVID-19 Vaccination: A Case Report”.

Another, “Potential mechanisms of anaphylaxis to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines” discusses “direct mast cell activation” as a cause of reactions.

A preprint also discusses the association between Chronic Fatigue and COVID-19 shots in “Chronic Fatigue and Dysautonomia following COVID-19 Vaccination Is Distinguished from Normal Vaccination Response by Altered Blood Markers”

So on weight of probability, it is.

Back to the video.

Destin goes on to show a video of Kyle — the partner of Dianna Cowern presently looking after her — having to blend food into a fine paste for her to ‘eat’.

Still bedbound, still perpetually tired.

Technoblade (‘Alex’)

This one isn’t as straight forward a case, but still worth noting.

Technoblade announced he had a cancer diagnosis in August 2021, which was sarcoma.

In the video he talks about noticing swelling and pain in his right arm in the ‘last few days of July’ (recall Physics Girl’s “sore arm” remark from earlier).

He goes on to state that a doctor diagnosed cancer in his arm (bearing in mind the shots are injected into the arms, usually within the shoulders, see Cancer Within Days).

One doesn’t have to speculate on the arm swelling, either. A photo was published, and you can plainly see the entire right arm (his right) is swollen compared to the thinner left arm.

How can we infer he got the shot? Well, in the same video, Technoblade asks for ‘one small favor’…

…relating to coronavirus…

…he asks his audience to ‘get rid of it’…

…on the grounds he is immunocompromised…

Technoblade advocates for his audience (primarily children) to take the COVID-19 shot: “get the vaccine is what I’m saying”.

Showing the high probability he has already taken the shot prior to the cancer, Technoblade then goes on to berate “antivaxxers”, calling the COVID-19 shot “such a good vaccine”…

…incorrectly stating how Pfizer got “full FDA approval” (Pfizer only got Emergency Use Authorization at this time, not ‘full approval’).

It doesn’t take a genius to work out not only is Technoblade pro-vaccine, but on weight of probability he most likely took the Pfizer mRNA shot, which has known ties to cancer. See also the sheer number of members of the UK monarchy who got cancer after the shot.

In another update video on 24th December 2021, Technoblade then goes on to state how he nearly became an amputee after his arm cancer:

Then, barely 7 months later, in July 1st 2022, his family posted a final video to his channel, where they read his last words, announcing his death.

You’d have to have a heart of stone not to cry at this video.

Journey To The Microcosmos/vlogbrothers (Hank Green)

Hank Green, on vlogbrothers in 19th May 2023, announced he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Specifically, Hodgkin's lymphoma, a blood cancer.

Reddit of course declares any association the COVID-19 shot and Hank's cancer is "misinformation", but they offer nothing of substance to refute the timeline of events.

Did he take the shot? Well. Yes.

Note the Johnson & Johnson logo

On 23rd April 2021, Hank Green made a video on vlogbrothers to pressure children into getting the COVID-19 shots. He was clearly pro-vaccine.

In a Twitter post dated August 24th 2021 (a few months after the above video), he announced his intention to get his booster — which naturally shows he already took the first two shots prior to the cancer diagnosis, and was planning to get a third.

But surely the May 2023 announcement means it’s a long time after?

Well, Hank Green posted this cryptic Tweet in May 2021 — about the same timeframe he took the shots — talking about decreasing his “risk of cancer”…

The Tweet is in reply to messages that has since been deleted. However, referring to a backup copy, we find he reports at this he has a chronic illness.

The ‘chronic illness’ is then paired with the remark about ‘decreasing the risk of cancer’.

On August 21st 2023, he announced his cancer was in remission, stating ‘chance of relapse is low’.

Hank Green now hosts a show called “Pissing Out Cancer”.

These aren’t the only cases of note on YouTube, but are some of the most damning.

Stay safe, dear reader.

Related Articles To Read

Found this informative?

Help inform?

Share

Thoughts, dear reader?

Leave a comment