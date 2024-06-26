A quiet change is happening within food products across the UK.

If you were to grab a packet of Morrisons SAVERS Mild Curry Flavour Noodles, you’d be forgiven for thinking at first glance, these were your ordinary, everyday, discount noodles.

But buried within the ingredients, is a stealthy secret, a change that has only happened in the last few weeks…

Iodised salt. Some of you may already have guessed the implications, but allow me to set the context, with the help of my own personal experience.

I’ve been reading the ingredients on the back of numerous products for well over a decade. I like to be informed as to what I am putting into my body. Everybody should be doing this.

Never, in over a decade of examining food ingredients, have I ever seen iodised salt added to any product sold in UK supermarkets. The last time I saw iodised salt, it was sold by itself back 2013. 11 years ago. And it was more expensive than normal salt.

This isn’t just my imagination, a study done in 2013 reported that in British stores iodised salt cost 5.3 to 6.4 times more than normal salt. There is no reason to add a more expensive salt to a ‘discount’ product line unless there was a specific purpose for adding it.

Another study confirmed iodised salt was basically non-existent in most UK supermarket stores. They found it was sold in only German firm Lidl.

As someone who eats noodles, I can categorically state, over the many noodle products I’ve read — cheap, expensive, fancy, weird — never has iodised salt been among the ingredients.

Take for example, the company Pot Noodle’s product line, “Lost the Pot” (pictured above). They’re arguably one of the more expensive noodle packets on the market, and yet if you read the ingredients for “Smokin’ BBQ flavour”, iodised salt is not among them:

It isn’t to do with flavour, either. The same is true of their “Chip Shop Curry” noodles:

No iodised salt. And yet, if we look at a different flavour for the Morrisons SAVERS brand noodles, “Chicken Flavour”…

…Not only do we find it has no chicken (actual chicken being included in Chicken flavour noodles used to be a staple in even discount brand noodles)… but we find it still contains iodised salt, which makes up the “Chicken flavour”.

Note that it says potassium iodate and not ‘potassium iodide’. Potassium iodate has a much better shelf-life than potassium iodide. So somebody thought this through.

If your feet are still firmly planted in normie land (or maybe you’re just a shill for the UK government), you might try to argue this is some sort of spontaneous cost-increasing free market move that that has been done for… no reason at all.

However this is refuted by the fact in late 2023 (well after the Ukraine war), there was a ‘study’ published in NIH detailing plans to put iodised salt into processed foods (noodles are a processed food).

Iodine deficiency has been around for decades. So why are they suddenly now caring about it?

Well, a document written before this conveniently well-timed study, written by the UK Health Security Agency (such an ominous name) and updated in late 2022 (after the start of the Ukraine war, ignore the misleading ‘valid from’ date of 2021), has an expiry date for, uh… December 2024…

…and it goes on to detail a plan to distribute potassium iodate to the public to prevent uptake of radioactive Iodine.

Potassium iodate is indeed a blocker of radioactive Iodine-131, but it’s a little hard to distribute to the public post-nuclear explosion (on account of no infrastructure), and harder still to give it to them whilst trying to also spread the propaganda that nukes don’t exist.

The presence of potassium iodate in the cheapest noodles can only mean one thing: the UK government expects Britain to get nuked. It certainly isn’t a cost-saving measure. They’ve even reduced the size of the noodle packet: 65g compared to Pot Noodle’s 85g.

It’s also certainly not out of the generousity of their hearts concerning iodine deficiency, either (see Midazolam Murders or The Abyss if you need reminding on their ruthless nature).

You might be wondering, out of the thousands of store products — bearing in mind this may be introduced to other products as time goes on — why put it in discount noodles specifically? Aren’t they trying to eliminate the “useless eaters”, the poor?

This quote is always worth reminding people of.

Well, if you cast your mind back to the very recent article UK Government Plans To Starve The Youth, which talks about the UK government threatening financial destitution and starvation, trying to compel 18 year olds to conscript, you’ll realise the typical demograph (besides impoverished Substack writers!) that eat cheap noodles are… students.

Including those in the 18 year age range that the UK government are planning to turn into a soldier army. Click.

Essentially giving their planned recruits protection against radioactive iodine so they can live long enough to go fight for the government’s objectives overseas.

How convenient, dear reader!

