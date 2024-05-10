Back in December 2023 when Donald Tusk was elected as Poland’s Prime Minister, few could anticipate the tyranny the EU bureaucrat would unleash upon the unsuspecting Polish public.

He wanted to put the head of the Polish central bank on trial in an effort to break their independence. He also wants to hold showtrials of his political opponents who face jail, this is despite the fact the Polish President had issued pardons.

He’s even gone so far as to have police raid the homes of members of the opposition parties. His own government has released 20,000 criminals early, no doubt making space for the various political opponents he intends to imprison.

Meanwhile his own corrupt minister has gained immunity to prosecution by joining the EU, while Tusk moved to disband Poland’s anti-corruption agency. He even ordered the dismissal of the head of the National Public Prosecutor’s Office — despite the law requiring he consult the head of state before hand, he did not do so.

His aggressive tyrannical persecution has been to such an extent one Polish judge had to flee to Belarus. Imagine having to flee to Belarus — as a judge — because Belarus is safer than Poland!

One elderly farmer faces years in jail for protesting the corrupt Tusk government, after farmers saw the Polish government as a traitor to the Polish countryside, these protests both saw popular support amongst Polish people and paralysed Poland.

He has used acts of force against the protesting Polish farmers, which one politician described as the “clenched fist of Tusk”. This was after negotiations had broken down, with Tusk moving to crush the protest at the Polish-Ukrainian border, despite the fact the majority of Polish people are against sending troops to Ukraine.

Meanwhile to prevent transparency, he has liquidated Polish public TV, with one of his ministers stating, ‘a roller doesn’t ask the asphalt where to go’, showing he sees Tusk as the steamroller to crush opposition which he views as a type of dirt beneath his feet.

He also wants to oppress those opposed to the genital mutilation of children, stating the ‘project is practically completed’.

One of the public TV presenters, attacked by both political parties, commented Tusk was destroying the legal order of Poland, and another journalist has accused Tusk of intimidation after trying to expose corruption within his government.

In order to gain power, Donald Tusk lied to the public by telling them he would cut food taxes. Instead, he’s allowed food taxes to come back, told the elderly to work more years (“discourage early retirement”), and given the beauty industry a tax cut instead.

He has already held Poland for a whopping 7 years between 2007-2014 and has held the position of President of the European Council.

Nice to know such tyrants live within our midst, dear reader.

