Disclaimer: This article does not constitute financial advice, and you should speak with a financial professional regarding your circumstances.

Unelected Rishi Sunak has publicly floated plans to starve the youth — by denying them financial access and access to driving used in many jobs — if they refuse to be conscripted, most likely sent to Ukraine to ‘fight Russia’.

These are the same tactics used in Ukraine. Can’t feed yourself, pay rent or cover utilities if it is blocked.

You might feel this is a ‘Conservative only’ policy. If you’ve read the article on the proven psychological techniques used in duo-politics (dubbed ‘Uniparty’), you’ll realise parties are a false choice.

Labour Party’s Keir Starmer is also pro-war.

Keir has pretended to be “critical” of Sunak’s plans, calling it “teenage Dad’s army” (for non-Americans, Dad’s army is a show about a hapless collection of old men who clumsily ‘defend’ Britain in bungling scenarios)

Keir isn’t opposed to war, or sending off children to die for paedophile politicians. His “serious retort” consists of him basically giggling ‘teenage Dad’s army’, as if we’re having a joke about the entire premise of teenagers dying.

The plans of conscript are suspiciously lockstep in nature between Ukrainian conscription tactics, and the timing of the planned automatic draft in America.

These aren’t policies that appeared out of thin air by accident at the same time. There’s behind-the-scenes scheming going on. Over 5 months back The Daily Beagle warned the draft was coming. Some people rolled their eyes.

It was based on the observation of a NATO scheme (quoted above) to ‘surprise the public’ with war with Russia.

Voting Isn’t The Solution

Some of you may feel tempted to vote. Maybe for Reform party, currently being spearheaded by Nigel Farage, however this is ‘pressure valve’ party. It’ll say what you want to hear (such as declaring the West provoked war in Ukraine), but it won’t do anything.

Think ‘sternly worded letters’ and ‘voting deadlocks’ (or more likely in this case, insufficient number of seats in Parliament). And if you’re looking for proof…

…cast your mind back to the corruption of Tony Blair (for example, his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and his perpetual deep-throating of digital ID). Nigel Farage wanted to appoint Tony Blair to lead the vaccine mandates because he “commands respect”.

Yes, that quote is attributed to Nigel Farage. About Tony Blair. Either Farage has the IQ of a potato and the memory of a goldfish, or they’re all in on it, and it’s all one big club and you’re not in it.

If you still want to vote for a party, by all means, just don’t expect it to produce any tangible change in outcome. Real changes require real work, hard slog, time and effort.

So How Do We Beat The Draft?

The Daily Beagle is going to be doing their best to formulate a resistance, using similar tactics to how they beat the vaccine mandates in the US.

In the meantime, we have some pragmatic suggestions to resist the financial blockade. More time to help build a resistance movement to it.

Remember: they often compel military forces to receive the shots.

Prepare Now To Beat The Financial Blockade Later

Even though suggestions are aimed at teenagers, the government will come for a bigger and wider age ranges. So act like the draft also applies to yourself regardless of age.

Start withdrawing money out of your bank account now. Build up a reserve of cash that you can spend carefully over time (food should be the main priority). They can only block bank accounts, not cash. See also: UK Government Spying On Innocents' Bank Accounts. Withdraw small amounts in bursts. Banks get tetchy about big withdrawals. You only want enough to survive, not necessarily your entire savings.

Clear space and start up a pantry stock rotation system, aim to build up food supplies over time, at discount (don’t rush out and buy overpriced rations). Do price-to-weight calculations (always use dry weight) to work out cheapest-in-bulk options. Try to pick simple staple foods you’re able to cook, especially in no-electricity scenarios.

Make friends with neighbours. That way, if your power goes out, you can ask them for favours, such as keeping your frozen food frozen (and maybe offer them some money to offset any running costs).

Be willing and proactive to help out neighbours and friends in distress from the draft.

If you’re not familiar as a teenager, start learning how to cook from scratch. Learn basic staple meals (rice/pasta/beans/veg based), and discontinue the fast food orderings as these will drain your money quickly. Don’t worry if you make mistakes during cooking. Happens to all of us initially. See it as ‘yet another way how not to cook food’. Keep practicing, learn from online videos, eventually you can make meals that rival restaurants. Learn how to cook efficiently (I.E. least amount of time, least amount of water, etc) to minimise waste of precious resources.

Consider buying a portable, independent gas stove (one with a very large gas canister, not those tiny ones for camping). That way, if the utilities get cut-off, you can still cook food.

Study up how to do water filtration yourself, the pros and cons of each method of water purification, the risks of contaminants in various types of water, and then buy the components to set up your own custom water filtration system (The Daily Beagle has a basic introductory guide here).

If you own a property with a back garden, consider buying a petrol generator (warning: always deploy generators outdoors as the fumes can cause suffocation and death). Make sure to keep it securely in a shed. Remember, fuel expires.

Write down a list of as many food banks as possible in your immediate area, and their addresses so you have a fall-back plan.

If you feel comfortable doing so (this is not typically recommended under normal circumstances), pay a year’s rent in advance.

If you feel comfortable doing so (this is not typically recommended under normal circumstances), pay a year’s utilities (water/gas/electric) in advance. If this isn’t an option, speak with your utilities provider about it.

If you’re able to, start a cash-in-hand business, such as upcycling, item refurbishment, machinist work, etc (The Daily Beagle is legally obliged to remind you that you are still required to pay taxes; if you go down this route you will likely need to get a UTR [Unique Taxpayer Reference] from HMRC for self-assessment. This is not financial advice).

[Optional] learn about places that can give away free stuff, which you can either use yourself, or attempt to refurb/upcycle etc from places like freecycle

[Optional] buy yourself a second hand bicycle, learn how to fix and use it. You might find a suitable bike on second hand sites, like Gumtree, craigslist and eBay. Always compare to retail prices to make sure you’re getting a good offer.

Find local scrapyards, dealers, and in-person second-hand sellers — the digital ones still require a bank account. Get familiar with the concept of a “car boot sale”, when they’re happening and where they can be found. Nearly all of these are cash-in-hand or will accept cash.

Boycott physical locations that are card-only — these places will not be accessible to you if your bank account gets blocked. Find places that accept cash.

Get on friendly terms with your local economy; local (small scale) petrol station, local farms, local workshops etc — there may be a time when you need their assistance.

Understand the concept of bartering — trading a good or service for another good or service, then get used to doing that with friends.

If you’re rich, you might want to opt for an independent solar setup on your house (make sure it is the type of installation that still works when the main grid is down; not all installations do this) to give you some electrical functionality in the event of utilities cutting off supplies due to “non-payment”.

If you’re really rich, you may want to consider a visa emigration to a country that seems “neutral-ish” (consider these countries with “digital nomad” visas).

No doubt you can think of more options — this list is just to get the ball rolling — your goal should be to always buy yourself more time not to be drafted by denying the government’s ability to cut off your money and food supply.

Inbetween this, attempt to raise awareness of the draft scheme. Friends don’t let other friends make the ‘but I’m voting for the other party’ mistake!

Forewarned is forearmed, dear reader.

Related Articles To Read

Found this informative?

Help inform?

Share

Thoughts, dear reader?

Leave a comment