The Daily Beagle

The Daily Beagle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Underdog's avatar
The Underdog
Nov 4

And yes, dear readers, I have been wanting to write about Digital ID and how it relates to the UK Government's previous legal bills datamining people's bank accounts (https://thedailybeagle.substack.com/p/uk-government-spying-on-innocents), however inspiration has not struck me on what to write that isn't just plainly summarised as "Digital ID bad". Which it is, but that doesn't make for a compelling, unique article. In the interim: shirk cards, adopt cash!

Other topics to note that don't quite have enough substance for a full length article include: US preparing for war with Venezuela, Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant almost went critical (and no-one in media mentioned it), everyone now recognises the musical chairs AI economy bubble The Daily Beagle warned of well over a year ago, and Russia have now introduced nuclear propulsion technology to their missiles and torpedoes (nuclear propelled aircraft when, I wonder!).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stevo Živak's avatar
Stevo Živak
Nov 4Edited

Digitale ID is zionist( freemasonry end Boljsevik) agenda NWO pax Judeo. Feudale totalitaire regime , don’t think that Ukraine is free from Zion end Boljsevik Russia same under control of Habad Lubovich Zion Krypto Jews!!!! EU same this to destroying white nation. Think that Zion are in Saudi, UAE , Jordan , Maroco. Salvador, Mexico, Argentina , China , Macao end changei are financial centrum of fake Bricks same globalists as G7 . There are in every country in the power.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Underdog
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture