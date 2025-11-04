They talk about fake name “Tommy Robinson” (real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon: why do they perpetuate the fake name if media is about reporting the truth?) as being “far right”, but he’s Zionist.

They talk about Keir Starmer being “far left”, but he’s Zionist.

You can’t have both a “far left” and a “far right” Zionist when they endorse the exact same policies, even down to endorsing the exact same Zionist football teams.

That awkward moment when the UK government “opposed” to government stooge Stephen Yaxley-Lennon supports Maccabi Tel Aviv fans like Stephen Yaxley-Lennon

Keir Starmer is only pretending to be concerned about the environment when he advocates bombing it; he only pretends to be concerned about “workers rights” when he advocates taking them away for Israel by jailing protestors using mass trials if they dare oppose working for Israel.

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon is only pretending to be concerned about immigration when he advocates deporting Muslims; you won’t ever see him advocate deporting Zionists. He only pretends to be British (even using a fake, more-British sounding name like “Tommy Robinson” rather than his real name) but conveniently switches team colours when it suits his Zionist agenda.

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon showing his support for Britain by wearing a, err… Israeli flag!

Meanwhile mainstream press rabbit “Far left! Far left!” and “Far Right! Far Right!”. The public gobble this up and say “Democrats did this! Labour did that! Republicans caused this! Conservatives caused that! Reform did this! Greens did that!” as a zombified chant for their respective political wrestler-football team.

Whatever you do, don’t mention the word ‘Zionist’. He’s “Far Right”, got it?

How can you have a “Far Left” Democrat who advocates the exact same Zionist agenda as a “Far Right” Republican? How is that any different? What’s so “Far Left” about this flavour of genocide as opposed to the “Far Right” flavour of genocide?

You have a Keir Starmer who ‘supports immigration’ in the same bed as the Stephen Yaxley-Lennon who ‘opposes immigration’. You have a Tulsi Gabbard who ‘opposes war’ in the exact same bed as Donald Trump who supports war. You have the British monarchy in the same Jeffrey Epstein bed as the American republic. You have Leyen’s “talmudic values” European Union in the same bed as Boris the “Brexiteer” Kibbutz volunteering British Conservative.

Que? How can you say they’re on different teams when they share the same bed?

Democrats and Republicans blame each other for risking starving Americans over SNAP (an odd echo of Gaza; retaliation for criticisms of Israeli policy?), whilst both are silent on how they’re happy to bomb Palestinians and starve Americans to potentially block the release of the Epstein files.

Brainwashed Americans will say it’s awful to feed fellow Americans whilst staying silent on sending non-American ‘Free Market’ Argentina’s ‘cutbacks work’ Javier Milei $40 billion. Ignore the fact he’s Zionist too.

One man gets $40 billion, but stop the horses if 42 million Americans get a grand total of $2,380 each. For contrast, the $1 trillion Pentagon budget that backs Israel’s genocide costs all 330 million Americans +$3,000 each. Zionists want Americans to tear each other apart over food money, but don’t touch the war funds! The Department of War is offended at war! Only Israel can bomb Christians, not Nigeria!

You can’t agree on something as fundamentally wrong as genocide and then pretend you’re different: you can’t have a “Far Left” “Progressive” “Tolerant” Democrat/Labour/Other Fake Progressive Cause who hates a specific Arabic group so much they endorse their murder; you can’t have a “Far Right” “Pro-Life” “Christian” Republican/Conservative/Other Fake Conservative Cause who hates a specific Arabic group so much they advocate for their murder.

You can’t pretend they occupy the far opposite ends of the spectrum, fight over it in public and then have them agree on exactly the same thing, down to which country they support and what people to bomb.

Democrat climate change values are purportedly real, but not in Israel where they bomb the environment to smithereens and tear up olive trees and fly jet fuel burning fighter jets non-stop to terrorise children.

Conservative values of First Amendment rights are purportedly real, but not in Israel where they shoot journalists dead, persecute leakers and chase down Americans in Texas for daring question Israel, not to say anything of Second Amendment rights to self-defence against home invasion. Palestinians must disarm in the face of a home intruder (wait, where we’ve heard that policy before?).

The British Socialist now wants to socialise sending free weapons and healthcare to Israel; the British Conservative wants to restore ol’ Blighty values of expanding Israel’s empire. They’re the same damn policy dressed up in a different political suit!

Even now my Substack feed is stacked to the brim with Americans going “Democrat! Democrat!” and “Republican! Republican!”, British going “Reform! Reform!” and “Greens! Greens!” with endless wrestler-team Rah-Rah Rhetoric oblivious that they’ve been lied to non-stop for decades now into endorsing the exact same team.

Why do you use different team names when they work for the same team? How is a vote for pro-genocide Reform going to deliver anything different from pro-genocide Labour? How is a vote for pro-genocide Republicans going to deliver anything different from pro-genocide Democrats?

People argue on the minutiae as if the pretend political “teams” didn’t just reveal exactly who they are by bombing children. ‘Well Democrats are pro-LGBTQ+!’ and ‘Republicans endorse corporate welfare subsidies!’ zombified members of the public argue, as if both sides didn’t just reveal they’re okay with the mass murder of children.

It is like arguing, ‘yeah, this one advocates for child murder, but it comes with a sprinkling of slightly reduced LGBTQ+ indoctrination in schools and increased indoctrination in Zionism’ and ‘this one advocates for child murder, but at least the corporations are paying more taxes into the war machine!’. It is a debate on what sprinkling you want your turd to have before you eat it. Republican flavoured sprinkling or Democrat flavoured sprinkling, surrounding an entire turd.

People run up to me and say ‘but the Greens, they’re saying they’re opposed to Zionists!’, yeah, and Trump said he was opposed to war and Biden said he was opposed to corporations; haven’t you learned by now? They lie!

They all advocate child genocide. It doesn’t matter if one is ‘more progressive’ or ‘more conservative’ flavour of genocide: it is still genocide! A party that endorses genocide loses my vote forever (not that voting means anything). There’s no going back, there’s no ‘Aww, shucks I’m sorry I mass killed 680k innocent people, my bad’. Anyone still participating in this gaslighting “voter” mechanism when every damn time it is a Zionist has not been paying attention.

People parroting these pretend team names acting like anything is different between them are perpetuating the problem. Stop that!

Related Articles To Read

Found this informative?

Help inform?

Share

Thoughts, dear reader?

Leave a comment