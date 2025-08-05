Disclaimer: Opinion. Fiery, fiery opinion!

Don’t feel bad for the man who calls his own supporters ‘weaklings’, Donald Trump still covers up for Jeffrey Epstein, a man that called Trump an adulterous moron (“functionally illiterate”, ‘incapable of reading a balance sheet’). Epstein also claimed Trump slept with Melania on the Lolita Express – Epstein’s plane; which implies Epstein was there and watching! The same Melania from a modelling agency in Slovenia (supposedly started at 16). Imagine being such a cuck you hide the files of a man who calls you a heartless moron. Epstein must be laughing at Trump from the grave.

Talking of cucks blocking the release of the documents: Republican Mike Johnson, whom called an early recess to block the release, and immediately afterwards visited Israel. He led a delegation to land stolen from Palestinians by Israeli settlers, and visited the wailing wall. He cried ‘may America always stand with Israel’. Michael didn’t stand with Americans, nor their demands to release the Epstein files; he ran away. Like a cuck. He was called out by Thomas Massie.

On top of this, illiterate Trump is clearly scheming something with Mossad asset Ghislaine Maxwell, having moved her to a lower security prison in Texas. Her Bureau of Prisons (BOP) ID of 02879-509 shows she’s ‘not in BOP custody’ despite the BOP mentioning moving her to a lower security Federal Texas facility in Bryan. Our guess? Already secretly pardoned and they’re trying to keep it quiet to keep public outrage to a minimum.

Defending pedos not infuriating enough?

Trump is also “seriously considering” a pardon for diddler Sean “Diddy” Combs (Trump called him a “nice guy”), a move that upset 50cent. To distract from both, Trump threatened Russia with nuclear submarines. Russia threatened back by commenting Trump shouldn’t think copies of his “past immoralities” are only in Mossad’s hands.

Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) [whose homeland are they securing?] announced they would withhold American taxpayer’s financial aid from American States and cities that boycott Israel and Israeli companies (affecting $1.9 bil), meaning Trump is okay with killing Americans in order to protect genocidal Israel.

Let us not forget the betrayal of Maui in Hawai’i, East Palestine in Ohio and the disaster-stricken Americans in the South-East, betrayed by the perpetually Israel First “US” government: always money for Israel’s genocides, none for American disaster victims. Cattle to be slaughtered.

Media went into overdrive covering up what the DHS had done, by falsely claiming the DHS have ‘reversed course’ to try to snuff the outrage, but the DHS simply removed the evidence and then doubled down that they were opposed to boycotts and “antisemitism”, I.E. nothing has changed besides the window dressing:.

FEMA grants remain governed by existing law and policy and not political litmus tests. DHS will enforce all anti-discrimination laws and policies, including as it relates to the BDS [Boycott, Divest, Sanctions] movement, which is expressly grounded in antisemitism. — DHS

This means anyone critical of genocide. The DHS document only mentioned boycott twice, and both referred to protests aimed at the genocidal Israeli regime:

Meaning if the DHS intends to continue to prohibit boycotts; there’s only one set they still intend to prohibit: the ones opposed to the genocidal military regime of Israel. So no U-turn. Oops!

Even if the DHS reversal was true, over half of the US States either have laws or Executive Orders prohibiting Americans’ First Amendment rights to boycott Israel. Why have Free Market Capitalism when you can have State mandated purchases? 27 States have passed laws, including the so-called Free Speech States of Texas and Florida; 8 States have Executive Orders, making for a total of 35 States with forcefully pro-Israel laws stifling opposition to the genocidal regime. Even Washington D.C. has an executive order prohibiting the boycotts of Israel.

Boycotts are also banned at academia too. And Trump will happily ruin Americans’ economic deals over superficial State name recognition if it contradicts Israel’s narrative. The genocidal censorship network is extensive (British readers will also want to check their local councils for similar laws).

Is this why genocide-enabling Elon Musk’s X engaged in petty action of removing vocal genocide critic Francesca Albanese’s Blue Checkmark? The stage was set when Trump repealed laws supposedly prohibiting sales of arms to human-rights violating countries; so he knows exactly what Israel are doing: violating human rights.

According to these psychopaths: criticism of genocide: bad. Killing of children and occupation of stolen land: good.

This is the same Israel where Jewish pedophiles flee to, and are protected. The same nation that advocated for the killing of children, and also said it’s not a crime for Israeli Jews to spit on Christians (read: Christian American Conservatives); Ben-Gvir was in-charge of policing at the time. The same nation where Zionist Rabbis are opposed to humanitarian aid and want the mass starvation of Palestinians by Israel to continue.

In a small world plot twist, Alan Dershowitz, former defence lawyer for child rapist Jeffrey Epstein, also represented Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard who stole the nuclear secrets from the US for America’s “ally”. With friends like these, who needs enemies?

And it isn’t just the US rife with corruption either. EU sanctions China over suspicion of backing Russia’s war, but can’t bring itself to sanction Israel for a known genocide. A third of the bombs in Gaza came from Europe. The message? Financing war against the Zionist controlled governments: bad. Financing a genocide against defenceless people with no power and no voice: good. The EU’s “talmudic values” clearly on display, as parroted by the corrupt Ursula von der Leyen. Consider it before advocating (re)joining the EU.

As for anyone wondering why UK’s PM Keir Starmer hasn’t done anything about the genocide, Wonder no further. His wife is Jewish, and they have family living on stolen land in Palestine.

“Pretty much every week” there’s a challah, Sir Keir said — The JC

So of course he’s going to continue to ship weapons to kill children – wouldn’t want to upset the wife over a little bit of child murder, would you?

Aren’t Zionist child killers such nice people? One Israeli-backing GHF partner ironically endorsed Hitler (perhaps something to do with the Haavara agreement) and called Palestine a shithole.

From the same media outlets that claim everything critical of government is ‘far right’ and ‘terrorism’ comes outright genocide denial. Flag waving and sovereignty of borders is evil and far right if non-Israelis do it (Palestinians, Britons, Americans, etc), but not if flag waving Israel encroaches, invades, bombs, violates ceasefires, kills children and expands. Still content with serving under these people?

That reminds us of a Daily Beagle meme…

Called it.

Related Articles To Read

Found this informative?

Help inform?

Share

Thoughts, dear reader?

Leave a comment