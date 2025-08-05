The Daily Beagle

The Daily Beagle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
2d

are we 100 % shore Epstein is dead? for some reason the article posted on C&C today made me feel like he was watching from somewhere LOL. If they let Maxwell out, may be she runs right to him? I would not be surprised at all. Ah yes, the Dems have mostly double nationality - Israel first, but the reps although not with passport, are Israeli by heart. Why does everyone love that fake country so much? When I was a kid it was called Palestina, and to me that is what it still it, and it belongs to the Palestinians and not to the Russian and Ukrainian Jews who immigrated there en masse. It would be like saying that Arizona belongs to the Mexicans who immigrated there in large numbers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by The Underdog and others
supercellex4d's avatar
supercellex4d
2d

How in the *fuck* do States think they can enforce a law against boycotting Israeli companies? Are they gonna force me to buy hosting from wix.com?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by The Underdog and others
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Underdog
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture