After Health Canada have, once again, admitted not only the existence of DNA in the mRNA shots, but also the presence of the SV40 promoter sequences, even after The Daily Beagle highlighted the risks of genetic contamination in the next generation of children from the mRNA shots, the unpunished mass killers continue, their latest batshit idea: self-replicating mRNA.

Anyone new here, a reminder: out of the pro-mRNA shot pushing shills, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki is dead, several YouTubers are AWOL, and several British monarchs are missing in action — all due to a sudden rise in cancer. What could be causing it?

As you’re probably guessing, messing with the genes of the human body does not produce favourable results. These “self-amplifying mRNA shots” have a safety paper full of fraud.

What could be worse than DNA containing mRNA shots? DNA containing mRNA shots that self-replicate. And they don’t try to hide the fact these are designed to modify genes either.

What’s the definition of a “transgene”, you wonder?

Oh just a “experimentally constructed piece of DNA” inherited into the germ cells Readers of the Daily Beagle will recall things like precursor cells for sperm (E.G. Spermatogonia) and ovaries are known as germ cells. So the next generation, basically.

And who could forget the study showing plasmid DNA transgenes ending up in the testes of mice?

It’s always a good sign when something is associated with “testicular damage”

So, not only are they admitting to developing shots that target the next generation, like The Daily Beagle warned, but they now want it to self-spread, so all those refuseniks out there will get this self-sterilising shot as well. Yes, we did say self-sterilising.

That’s right. Self-spreading. It does not matter if you refuse the shots, they have engineered a bioweapon that self-replicates (hence the terms “self-amplifying” and “replicons”) and also spreads to the next generation of humans. And ignore all the screeching it “isn’t replication competent”, as, well…

The thing that supposedly can’t replicate produces a thing that replicates. Quelle surprise.

…one study acknowledges SA mRNA results in a “replication-competent virus”. Oops. Vaccine derived poliovirus, anybody?

As it so happens, they’re deploying the SA mRNA shots in Japan, which just so happens to be very close to the major population centre of China with 1.4 billion people.

Why next to China and not in China? Well, as it turns out, China are extremely suspicious of the mRNA shots, and they didn’t even approve even their own mRNA shots. That’s quite the suspicion.

Also ignore the fact that since mRNA shots have become widely available across the world since 2022 that the first population decline in China in the last 60 years is happening. Be sure to ignore the continued projections for decline as well. How does the UN know China’s population will continue to decrease? Shh, that’s a secret.

Related Articles To Read

Found this informative?

Help inform?

Share

Thoughts, dear reader?

Leave a comment